Marvel Rivals Release Date — What We Know
Marvel Rivals is a hero shooter that many have been comparing to Overwatch 2 due to the team dynamics, ability-focused gameplay, and very similar map layouts and styles. But the Closed Alpha has shown that Marvel Rivals can hold its own in the FPS genre thanks to its exciting mechanics and fun heroes and villains.
It seems like Marvel Rivals was just announced but gamers are already wondering when it's coming out. Here's what we know so far.
Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha Dates
The Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha is currently underway, giving gamers a chance to experience what the game is like. This has given the game a lot of hype, especially on Twitch since many streamers have started taking on the new game.
A few extra players were let into the Closed Alpha thanks to some additional codes participants shared. Unfortunately, the Closed Alpha is capped and many will have to wait for the next playtest to try it out.
The Closed Alpha includes 19 characters and five game modes:
- Tutorial - Learn the basics of the game alongside Galacta
- Quick Match - Complete mission objectives and defeat the enemy team using any of the Alpha test's 19 heroes
- Competitive - Players are tasked with rising through the competitive ranks by winning matches
- Pocket Universe - Spawn at alternating locations and eliminate as many players as possible
- Custom - Create lobbies for matches with friends
When Is Marvel Rivals Coming Out?
The Closed Alpha is a great way to experience part of the game or watch the action on Twitch. But when is the full game coming out for everyone to play?
Unfortunately, there is no release date for Marvel Rivals. It's expected to come out in the first quarter of 2025.
Leading up to that point, expect more playtests and experiences as developers continue to share the game's characters, maps, and game modes.
Is Marvel Rivals On Console?
Right now, Marvel Rivals is coming out on PC. It has not been announced for Xbox Series X | S or PlayStation 5 just yet. If it follows in Overwatch 2's footsteps, console players will get to experience Marvel Rivals in the near future — maybe even the Nintendo Switch.