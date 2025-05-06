Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon Summer Skin Release Date
Sarcastic superhero Rocket Raccoon is one of Marvel Rivals' most beloved characters. In an upcoming update, he will receive a new summer-themed 'Sunshine Raccoon' skin, which will give him a vacation from his tiring mercenary work and dress him up in fancy tropical digs. Let's explore everything we know about the skin, including its release date, how to buy it and how it may impact the game.
Marvel Rivals Announces New 'Sunshine Raccoon' Rocket Skin
On May 6 2025, Marvel Rivals posted on the game's official X.com account and revealed two upcoming summer-themed skins. The drops will feature Support character Rocket Raccoon and Duelist Squirrel Girl.
Rocket's skin is titled 'Sunshine Raccoon' and has a tropical aesthetic. In the cosmetic, he wears a Hawaiian shirt and khaki shorts. He also has a necklace, hibiscus flowers and a sun hat, and holds rubber ducks on his belt. The skin drop also transforms his pack to a fish tank with a tiny goldfish.
When Will the Rocket 'Sunshine Raccoon' Skin Go Live?
Players can obtain the Marvel Rivals 'Sunshine Raccoon' Rocket skin beginning on Friday, May 8 2025. It will reportedly drop at 7:00 PM PT. Here's a quick conversion of that time into other zones:
- PT: 7 PM
- CT: 9 PM
- ET: 10 PM
- Brazil: 11 PM
- UTC: 2 AM (Next day)
- London: 3 AM (Next day)
- CET: 4 AM (Next day)
- KST/JST: 11 AM (Next day)
How to Get the 'Sunshine Raccoon' Rocket Skin
Players can purchase the Sunshine Raccoon skin through the in-game Marvel Rivals Store once it arrives. To access it, they should first navigate to the "Store" tab at the top of the screen. Then, the Sunshine Raccoon and Sunshine Squirrel skins should appear immediately as a Feature banner. If they don't, players can click on 'Costumes' in the drop-down bar and scroll down to find it.
Since the Sunshine Raccoon skin is a premium cosmetic, it will most likely cost Units, which is the game's premium currency. Players can obtain Units by converting Lattice at a 1:1 ratio, or through completing the Marvel Rivals Battlepass.
Meta Impact
Rocket Raccoon is already one of Marvel Rivals' most popular Season 2 Supports. A kit rework and healing buff at the beginning of the Season made him extremely powerful since he could provide more team value. According to the stat-tracking site rivalsmeta.com, Rocket has the highest overall Support win rate and second-highest overall Hero win rate (53.66%) as of May 6 2025. He is also frequently selected, clocking in at a 42% pick rate.
The new Rocket skin may increase his pick rate further. With more Rocket mains in Ranked, Marvel Rivals users can expect more aggressive playstyles and longer teamfights due to rezzes. In addition, it will likely slightly increase Marvel Rivals' player count, leading to faster queue times and more active lobbies.