Scarlet Witch Gets Legendary New Golden Skin in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals sure loves dipping back into heroes that have already received some amazing looks in previous updates. This time, Wanda Maximoff is taking her powers to the extreme with a new golden look.
The flaming gold Immortal Soverign skin for Scarlet Witch imbues Marvel Rivals with new legendary energy, giving her yet another costume for players to choose from when picking the Duelist. It also means she has more skins than almost any other character in the game, even as she remains a mid pick in most games.
Scarlet Witch - Immortal Sovereign Skin Release Date and Price
Scarlet Witch - Immortal Sovereign releases on May 22 at 10pm ET, alongside the new Adam Warlock - Immortal Avatar. This skins will be a Legendary one, meaning it will cost a bit more and include some extra flashy cosmetics.
Immortal Sovereign will be Wanda’s first Legendary costume, which puts the bundle cost at 3,300 Units before the usual store “discount” brings it down to 2,200. It will include the costume, MVP animation, exclusive emote, spray, and an animated nameplate featuring the new design.
If you want to pick up the Immortal Avatar skin for Adam Warlock, there should also be a bundle available to pair it with Wanda’s Immortal Sovereign look. Those bundles tend to run players about 2,800 Units, which includes both skins and all of their corresponding cosmetics.
Scarlet Witch - Immortal Sovereign Esports Impact
With the Immortal Sovereign’s release, Wanda likely won’t see a major uptick in usage, even as players equally praise the design and push back against the more blonde look.
Thanks to her new Team-Up with Doctor Strange in Season 2, Scarlet Witch has seen a fairly major increase in usefulness in non-Quick Match queues. Unfortunately, Strange has fallen off in usage, so you won’t be seeing the combo much—not that will Wanda appear that often as you climb the ranked ladder anyway.
Legendary skins do tend to draw more interest to the heroes that get them, but Wanda caps out at an 11 percent pick rate and 47 percent win rate in Diamond+ lobbies. She will likely pop off in quick play, where she cracks a 53 percent win rate on a 13 percent pick rate, according to RivalsMeta.
Despite the lack of competitive viability, in most cases, Wanda now has seven unique costumes in Marvel Rivals. That puts her with the second most skins overall, just trailing Spider-Man’s eight, which makes sense considering he is arguably the most popular superhero in the world and a highly picked character in the game.