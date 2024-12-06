Marvel Rivals Season 0 Ranked Rewards — Unlock Requirements & How To Play
The release of Marvel Rivals means the release of a new competitive game with heaps of potential to become a great and invaluable part of the competitive gaming and esports space. Only time will tell if Marvel Rivals will properly develop into a serious competitive title.
One certain thing, though, is that the developers value the competitive nature of their title. This can be seen in the form of in-game tournaments with real prizes and in the form of decent ranked rewards. With a roster as strong and large as this one, the developers certainly had options for where they wanted to go with the ranked rewards.
What Are The Marvel Rivals Season 0 Ranked Rewards?
The season 0 ranked reward is the "Golden Moonlight" skin for Moon Knight.
How To Earn The "Golden Moonlight" Skin in Marvel Rivals?
To earn the skin, players must reach at least gold in the ranked play mode. There are eight ranks in Marvel Rivals, from lowest to highest:
- Bronze
- Silver
- Gold
- Platinum
- Diamond
- Grandmaster
- Eternity
- One Above All
Gold is typically around the average rank in most games. Assuming Marvel Rivals ends up the same way, that would mean the "Golden Moonlight" skin will be a decent challenge for the majority of players, but is absolutely achievable if enough time is put in.
Playing with friends will make this process much easier, however, due to crossplay limitations, they'll have to be on the same platform as you.
