Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Hero Tier List — The Thing, All Roles and Top 10
Marvel Rivals has been out for over two months, and it's safe to say it isn't going anywhere. The hero shooter has been well-received and both commercially and critically successful. We've already seen a ton of content added to the game.
There have been lots of new cosmetics, of course, multiple limited-time celebration events, new maps added, and four new heroes already added as well. A new major patch means some new hero balancing tweaks that may shake up the meta a little bit. Let's take a look at who to expect to dominate in Marvel Rivals in season 1.5.
NEW Heroes: Are Human Torch And The Thing Good?
A hero shooter getting new heroes is always fun. This season 1.5 update of Marvel Rivals has brought with it a new duelist (Human Torch) and a new vanguard (The Thing). Have either of these heroes made an early impact on the meta?
Early impressions of Human Torch leave him as one of the worst, if not the worst, DPS in the entire game. Visually his abilities all look amazing and as a flying character he can be annoying to play against, however, he just doesn't deal good enough damage. He doesn't harass well enough to justify such a low damage output. Simply put, he's bad and not worth picking in any competitive setting.
Early impressions of The Thing are positive. He appears to be a strong tank option that gives Hulk and Thor some competition for their hyper-aggressive tank styles and he offers some great counterplay to Wolverine which the vanguard role was lacking. He's not game-breaking powerful or woefully undercooked; his balancing and design appear to fit the game quite well and provide a situationally great and constantly solid option.
Duelist (DPS) Tier List
- Storm
- Moon Knight
- Psylocke
- Winter Soldier
- Hela
- Hawkeye
- Iron Man
- Magik
- Namor
- Star-Lord
- The Punisher
- Wolverine
- Black Panther
- Iron Fist
- Mr. Fantastic
- Spider-Man
- Squirrel Girl
- Scarlet Witch
- Black Widow
- Human Torch
Vanguard (Tank) Tier List
- Bruce Banner/Hulk
- Doctor Strange
- Groot
- Magneto
- Thor
- The Thing
- Peni Parker
- Venom
- Captain America
Strategist (Healer) Tier List
- Cloak & Dagger
- Invisible Woman
- Luna Snow
- Mantis
- Adam Warlock
- Loki
- Rocket Raccoon
- Jeff the Land Shark
Top 10 Heroes In Marvel Rivals Season 1.5
1. Storm
Storm is one of a few heroes that can free fly in Marvel Rivals. She got buffed entering season one and has been a menace since. She fills a similar role to Hela (who is also incredibly strong), but Storm offers stronger utility for the team.
Her ultimate is extremely powerful and essentially requires a healer to pop their ultimate as well or the entire backline is going to die quickly.
2. Cloak & Dagger
Speaking of backline, Cloak & Dagger is placed at number 2 on this list. She offers incredible healing value, can take space and deal decent damage while her ultimate is active, and requires virtually zero mechanical skill to play effectively.
3. Invisible Woman
Healing in Marvel Rivals is incredibly strong at the moment, and Invisible Woman is another example of that. She has strong HPS, enemy displacement, some utility in the form of a small shield, and her ultimate is the quintessential, "Oh, you're a DPS and thought you were about to have fun? No," button.
4. Moon Knight
Moon Knight is strong right now for three primary reasons: consistent damage, AoE potential, and his ultimate. He's capable of producing strong and constant good damage. He has some of the best AoE damage in the game through his ultimate and his ankh. His ultimate, in particular, is strong due to its ability to burst down people through healer ultimates.
5. Hulk
Hulk went from worst to first quickly. He's a high-skill hero that takes a lot of game sense and experience to play effectively (having good healers helps a lot as well). He is easily the most annoying tank in the game to play against when played well and is absurdly oppressive when effectively diving healers in the backline.
6. Doctor Strange
Hulk may be the best tank in the game when played perfectly, but Doctor Strange is the most consistent tank and the easiest to be effective on. He has one of the most powerful non-ultimate abilities in the game with his portal and his ultimate is capable of turning the game on its head if used effectively. His ult can also be used to get healer ultimates out so DPS players can save theirs for when the healer ults end.
7. Psylocke
Psylocke is strong because of her burst and escape ability. She can sneak up on a healer, burst them down with little chance of reacting, then dash away, reinvis, and run to a health pack. She's almost like a more version of the OG Sombra design from Overwatch.
She is powerful when played properly. Her ultimate can be good for picking off healers or forcing their ultimates out so that someone like Storm or Hela can then follow it up for free kills.
8. Luna Snow
Luna Snow is a great healer. Her ability to pocket a tank while passively putting heals into another marked teammate (usually the other healer or tank or maybe a DPS that would be harder to hit like Spider-Man or Storm) is unmatched by any other healer.
Her ultimate ability is one of the strongest in the entire game, and her right-click hard crowd control is great for anti-dive and buying a couple of seconds for her teammates to peel back and help the backline.
9. Winter Soldier
He's armed and dangerous. Again. And again. And again. And again. It never ends. A well-timed hook can pull in an enemy caught out of position and single-handedly create an opening pick for his team out of nowhere. On certain maps he can even hook people off a ledge to a guaranteed death with proper positioning and timing.
He has strong DPS, good utility, and one of the most terrifying ultimates in the entire game.
10. Groot
I am Groot. But also, Groot was another hero like Hulk who wasn't perceived as being strong for a while. As players have gotten better at the game, it's become more and more apparent that when played properly Groot is one of the strongest heroes in the game. He has powerful combo potential and when his walls are used properly he is very tanky and can even out-damage a lot of DPS.