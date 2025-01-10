Marvel Rivals Season 1 Adds New Competitive Rank and Tier Reset
The development team is going in on Marvel Rivals for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, reworking multiple heroes and other mechanics based on collected data and player feedback. This includes adding an entirely new rank to the competitive ladder, along with releasing details for the seasonal ranked reset.
Heading into Season 1, every player will have their rank reset based on where they finished in Season 0’s competitive mode. And, moving forward, Marvel Rivals will have a new Celestial rank to help smooth out some of the issues players had with the ranked grind early in the game’s life.
Marvel Rivals New Celestial Rank, Explained
Starting with Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, Marvel Rivals will add the Celestial rank to the competitive ladder. This is a new “elite” tier slotted between the existing Grandmaster and Eternity ranks, making it the third-highest rank a player can obtain in the game.
According to the developers, this was done to help provide a better experience to players near the top of the game’s competitive rankings. This will help improve the higher tier experience for players, as it should smooth the barriers between top ranks that previously felt like their grind would stall indefinitely.
This is a positive change, likely influenced by players calling for something like it. And, as Shroud and other content creators have said, they put it right in the “money spot.”
“[Grandmaster] III and [Grandmaster] I are like two ranks apart. When I was playing through GM III I saw horrendous, unspeakable things, and a lot of people were saying there should be another rank in there somewhere” Overwatch and Marvel Rivals content creator Flats said. “I wasn’t going to complain about it because the game is new, give it time. But [the developers] are already on top of it, this is crazy.”
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Ranked Reset - Full Details
With the launch of its first full season, Marvel Rivals is already implementing a ranked reset for the competitive ladder. Depending on your performance in Season 0, you will start Season 1 in a new rank befitting those results.
Marvel Rivals will operate its seasonal ranked reset as follows for Season 1:
- The rank reset will apply to the rank you ended Season 0 in, not your peak rank for the entire season.
- All players who earned a rank in Season 0 will begin Season 1 seven divisions lower than their previous placement. For example, a Platinum I player will start in Silver 2.
Future seasons might change this format depending on how Season 1 performs, but for now, you can go into the new season with this info in mind.