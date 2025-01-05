Marvel Rivals Season 1 Balance Changes Leaked: Captain America, Hela, Hawkeye
Marvel Rivals is like the wild west, with players fending for themselves in a roster full of different overpowered heroes. Now, however, it looks like NetEase will finally bring some balance adjustments to the game for Season 1.
The actual details of the Marvel Rivals Season 1 balance update aren’t known, since all of the information is coming from different dataminers. We do know that a handful of characters will be getting changes for the first time since launch and that the developers should be talking about this patch very soon. Here is what we know as of now.
Marvel Rivals: Season 1 Balance Patch Leak
At first, it looked like we would only get a brief over view of which heroes will be getting patched in the first big season balance update for Marvel Rivals. Additional leaks have given us more info since it was first noted, allowing us more insight into the upcoming shift.
Captain America, Venom, Wolverine, Storm, and Cloak and Dagger will all be getting some form of buffs with the new season.
According to dataminer XOXLEAK, Storm, Wolverine, and Cloak and Dagger will be getting adjustments to some of their moves or abilities—with no current information available to share specific. Meanwhile, Cap and Venom are listed under “movement improvements,” which could mean a number of things for the pair of mobile Vanguards.
Only two heroes will be getting nerfed with the patch, Hela and Hawkeye. Again, no specifics were given, but they both are noted under “adjustments,” which typically indicates moves and abilities being tweaked to provide more balance to the characters.
Along with the brief patch overview, we also got a leaked timeline for Season 1’s slate of content reveals that will start on Jan. 6 with a new trailer and feature several new heroes being revealed.