Marvel Rivals Season 1: Battle Pass Cost, Rewards, and Timeline Revealed
With a new season of content comes a brand new Marvel Rivals battle pass filled to the brim with more cosmetics and goodies for your favorite heroes.
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launches on Jan. 10 and is the first full season for the free-to-play game, meaning NetEase Games is doubling down on what content will be available. This includes a new price, more cosmetics, and additional information about how long a single season will last.
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Battle Pass - Cost, Cosmetics, and Dates
With Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, players will get double the content compared to what was available during Season 0—though it will come with a cost increase and a few caveats.
For Season 0, the battle pass offered four pages of content with seven rewards on each page. This included five unique skins and their associated cosmetics, with the Luxury Battle Pass running you 490 Lattice or around $5. With Season 1’s battle pass, that content will more than double, while the cost jumps to 990 Lattice or $10 based on the existing Marvel Rivals currency exchange.
Starting on Jan. 10, you can purchase the Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Luxury Battle Pass at that 990 Lattice price point. It will feature 10 unique hero costumes, coinciding cosmetics for those skins, and will net you 600 Lattice and 600 Units for completing every page.
Season 1 will run for three months, splitting some content like the playable Fantastic Four heroes and new maps into two six to seven-week parts. We won’t have an exact end date until the season goes live.
All of the Season 1 battle pass content will be available from day one and, regardless of what you do, Marvel Rivals will let you go back and unlock its content at any point as long as you purchase it before the season ends.