Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Guide - All Skins and Rewards
Marvel Rivals does a lot to draw in players, but the biggest pull it has is the appeal of its different iconic heroes. Each season adds to that appeal by releasing new costumes and cosmetics via a battle pass, and Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is taking things to a dark place in the best way.
While players are familiarizing themselves with members of the Fantastic Four and fighting to free New York City from the dark control of Dracula, they will also be filling in pages of the Darkhold—which acts as the theme for Season 1’s battle pass. Now, for the first full season of Marvel Rivals, you can unlock 10 new costumes and other rewards for one low price.
How Much Does the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Darkhold Battle Pass Cost?
Compared to Season 0, Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is more than doubling the content available via its battle pass and new additions, though the developers have warned players not to get used to the giant-sized updates.
Season 1’s Darkhold Luxury Battle Pass will cost 990 Lattice or around $10 based on the game’s microtransactions. If you want the upgraded version it will cost you an additional 1,110 Lattice, or an additional $11ish to instantly get 2,800 Chrono Tokens and a 20 percent bonus to all Chrono Tokens earned throughout the season.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Darkhold Battle Pass End Date
The Darkhold Battle Pass will end at the same time as all of Season 1 on April 11. That will be when this battle pass is no longer available for purchase in Marvel Rivals, and likely when the next season of content will begin.
As with every Marvel Rivals battle pass, if you purchase the Darkhold, you can go back and complete missions to earn all of its rewards even after the season ends. You will not, however, be able to carry over normal Chrono Tokens between battle passes.
All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Darkhold Battle Pass Costumes, Cosmetics, and More
With Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, the Darkhold Battle Pass contains around 11 pages of content, with 10 unique costumes for different heroes along with various cosmetics and other rewards. These will only be available through the battle pass, with the costumes all being locked to the Luxury option that is paid only.
In order to unlock these items you will need to earn Chrono Tokens by completing various gameplay-based missions throughout the season. Each page of the battle pass requires a certain amount of Chrono Tokens to clear before you can move on to the next set of rewards.
Page
Rewards
Total Chrono Token Cost
Page One
All-Butcher Loki Costume
1,400
Page Two
Invisible Woman Nameplate
1,600
Page Three
Blue Tarantula Peni Parker Costume
1,600
Page Four
Scarlet Witch and Magneto Emblems
1,600
Page Five
200 Lattice
1,600
Page Six
Eternal Night Falls Gallery Card
Page Seven
100 Units
1,600
Page Eight
Innocence Reborn Adam Warlock Emote
1,600
Page Nine
Emporium Matron Scarlet Witch Costume
1,600
Page 10
100 Lattice
1,600
Final Page
At Your Service Gallery Card
Now you can get the most out of the battle pass to pair with Season 1's massive set of balance adjustments for its heroes.