Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Guide - All Skins and Rewards

Marvel Rivals does a lot to draw in players, but the biggest pull it has is the appeal of its different iconic heroes. Each season adds to that appeal by releasing new costumes and cosmetics via a battle pass, and Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is taking things to a dark place in the best way. 

While players are familiarizing themselves with members of the Fantastic Four and fighting to free New York City from the dark control of Dracula, they will also be filling in pages of the Darkhold—which acts as the theme for Season 1’s battle pass. Now, for the first full season of Marvel Rivals, you can unlock 10 new costumes and other rewards for one low price.

How Much Does the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Darkhold Battle Pass Cost? 

Compared to Season 0, Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is more than doubling the content available via its battle pass and new additions, though the developers have warned players not to get used to the giant-sized updates.

Season 1’s Darkhold Luxury Battle Pass will cost 990 Lattice or around $10 based on the game’s microtransactions. If you want the upgraded version it will cost you an additional 1,110 Lattice, or an additional $11ish to instantly get 2,800 Chrono Tokens and a 20 percent bonus to all Chrono Tokens earned throughout the season.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Darkhold Battle Pass End Date

The Darkhold Battle Pass will end at the same time as all of Season 1 on April 11. That will be when this battle pass is no longer available for purchase in Marvel Rivals, and likely when the next season of content will begin.

As with every Marvel Rivals battle pass, if you purchase the Darkhold, you can go back and complete missions to earn all of its rewards even after the season ends. You will not, however, be able to carry over normal Chrono Tokens between battle passes.

All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Darkhold Battle Pass Costumes, Cosmetics, and More

With Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, the Darkhold Battle Pass contains around 11 pages of content, with 10 unique costumes for different heroes along with various cosmetics and other rewards. These will only be available through the battle pass, with the costumes all being locked to the Luxury option that is paid only.

In order to unlock these items you will need to earn Chrono Tokens by completing various gameplay-based missions throughout the season. Each page of the battle pass requires a certain amount of Chrono Tokens to clear before you can move on to the next set of rewards.

Page

Rewards

Total Chrono Token Cost

Page One

All-Butcher Loki Costume
Heed My Call Loki Emote
All-Butcher Spray
Mister Fantastic Nameplate
All-Butcher Nameplate
End of Everything Loki MVP
Blood Moon Knight Costume

1,400

Page Two

Invisible Woman Nameplate
Rocket Raccoon Emblem
Bounty Hunter Spray
Wanted Raccoon Rocket MVP
Bounty Hunter Nameplate
100 Lattice
Bounty Hunter Rocket Raccoon Costume

1,600

Page Three

Blue Tarantula Peni Parker Costume
Moon Knight, Peni Parker, and Loki Emblems
100 Units
Human Torch Nameplate
100 Lattice

1,600

Page Four

Scarlet Witch and Magneto Emblems
King Magnus Nameplate
For All Mutants Magneto MVP
Past No More Magneto Emote
House of M Spray
King Magnus Magneto Costume

1,600

Page Five

200 Lattice
Darkhold Collectible
100 Units
Namor Emblem
The Thing Nameplate
Savage Sub-Mariner Namor Costume

1,600

Page Six

Eternal Night Falls Gallery Card

Page Seven

100 Units
Iron Man Emblem
Blood Edge Armor Spray
Subway Rat Blaster Iron Man Emote
Cleansing Edge Iron Man MVP
Blood Edge Armor Nameplate
Blood Edge Armor Iron Man Costume

1,600

Page Eight

Innocence Reborn Adam Warlock Emote
Blood Soul Spray
Adam Warlock Emblem
100 Lattice
Blood Soul Nameplate
Cut Divine Ties Adam Warlock MVP
Blood Soul Adam Warlock Costume

1,600

Page Nine

Emporium Matron Scarlet Witch Costume
Flamenco Scarlet Witch Emote
100 Units
Emporium Matron Spray
Emporium Matron Nameplate
Making and Entrance Scarlet Witch MVP
100 Lattice

1,600

Page 10

100 Lattice
100 Units
Hone Claws Wolverine Emote
Blood Berserker Spray
Blood Berserker Nameplate
Blood Barrage Wolverine MVP
Blood Berserker Wolverine Costume

1,600

Final Page

At Your Service Gallery Card

Now you can get the most out of the battle pass to pair with Season 1's massive set of balance adjustments for its heroes.

Published
