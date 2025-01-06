Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Reveals Fantastic Four, Dark Story
Plenty of speculation can finally be put to rest now that Marvel Rivals has officially revealed the themes for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls.
After a massively successful Season 0 launch, Marvel Rivals is taking a step into a dark New York plagued by Dracula and Doctor Doom’s eternal night on Jan. 10. With our first look at a new map and the upcoming Fantastic Four heroes, the game is about to expand its story and roster.
According to the official Marvel Rivals trailer for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, the effects of the Timestream Entanglement that is the crux of the game’s story has scattered the pages of the Darkhold and trapped Doctor Strange in the Entangled Astral Plane. While the Sorcerer Supreme is out of commission, Dracula and Doom have disrupted the orbit of the moon and “plunged the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures.”
The Fantastic Four, which are all active in the trailer trying to save the city from this darkness, are now going to team up with the other Marvel Rivals heroes to take a stand against Dracula. Despite this info being out there, there are still some questions about this season.
What is the Theme for Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls?
As shown in the trailer, the theme for Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is a dark New York and the Fantastic Four.
With the launch of Season 1, Marvel Rivals will expand the game’s ongoing, behind-the-scenes story by putting a spotlight on Dracula and his efforts to control a version of New York City. His army of vampiric creatures is on the loose after putting the city into an eternal night, and the F4 are among the first heroes trying to stop him.
Early leaks pinned the vampiric theme for this season back in Season 0, but it looks like instead of Blade making his debut as a playable hero it is just the overall season that is imbued with darkness. So, like with Ultron, you can expect Blade to be joining the roster at a later date—with more datamines on the way to share even more info once the next update is live.
Instead, the Fantastic Four looks to be the focus for NetEase games for its first full season of content.
Marvel Rivals: Is There a Release Date for the Fantastic Four?
While Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is launching on Jan. 10, the initial trailer did not share any details about a release schedule for the Fantastic Four.
Based on everything we know right now, Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing will all be added to the game during Season 1. It is unlikely that all four of them will be playable right as the season goes live, however.
According to a recent leak, NetEase plans to release two heroes at the start of the season and two once it reaches the halfway point. While we don’t have a timeframe for how long a season will be yet, or details on new battle pass content, this does mean the developers are likely to stagger hero releases for each season.
If the leaks are accurate, Reed Richards and Sue Storm will join the playable roster first on Jan. 10, with Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm following at a later date. We will need to wait for additional confirmation on these release windows.