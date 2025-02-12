Full Marvel Rivals Season 1 Feb. 13 Patch Notes, Balance Adjustments, and New Skins
Marvel Rivals is getting another patch to fix some important bugs while also dropping a few new themed costumes into the mix ahead of Valentine’s Day.
While the Feb. 13 patch won’t include balance adjustments or anything that will impact the competitive meta for Marvel Rivals, it does feature fixes for several performance issues and bugs that were impacting players on different platforms.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Feb. 13 Patch Notes Release Time
The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Feb. 13 patch will go live at 9am UTC or 1am PT. There will be no server downtime as part of the release, just an update you will need to download before launching your game.
All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Feb. 13 Patch Notes
All of these bug fixes are listed with extra commentary from the developers from the official patch notes.
General Fixes
- High-end computers running the Bazzite (Linux) system were mistakenly tapping into low-quality UI resources. “Fear not—this issue has been rm'd!”
Maps and Gameplay Changes
- Resolved an issue where if you scored KOs during overtime and the battle concluded at that moment, the KDA tab might not have shown its true colors. “Now every victory is honored!”
- Corrected an issue where the Yggdrasill Path cart icon in the Convoy tutorial was a bit off-target. “Your heroic journey can now continue with clarity!”
- “A heroic sweep has been performed to fix various map collisions that could trap players or allow them to slip through walls unexpectedly. Your path to glory is now cleared!”
Hero Bug Fixes
- Doctor Strange's Portal Power: Fixed an issue where Doctor Strange's portal could be interrupted during the placement phase if an allied Loki transformed into him. “The Sorcerer Supreme's magic now flows uninterrupted!”
- Jeff the Land Shark's Bubble Trouble: Resolved an issue where Jeff's bubbles could, in rare instances, sneak past enemy healing gates into the spawn room. “No more bubble bath break-ins!”
- Iron Man's "Armless" Attack: Addressed an issue where Iron Man's arm models could go missing after activating Armor Overdrive in certain rare scenarios. “The suit's back in action—fully equipped to blast into battle”
- Hulk & Wolverine's Team-Up Trouble: Fixed an issue where because of their Team-Up Ability, Wolverine's Berserk Claw Strike could, under certain situations, be activated during Feral Leap. “Now, there will be no more mix-ups!”
- Hulk's Charge Hiccup: Resolved a Team-Up Ability bug where if Hulk was hit by Namor's ultimate when charging to throw Wolverine, he wouldn't be thrown afterward. “Now, the power duo can deliver a one-two punch without any interruptions—Hulk smash, Wolverine slash!”
Console Fixes
- Fixed an issue where PlayStation controllers could experience drift in certain specific situations.
All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Feb. 13 Patch New Skins
As part of this update, Marvel Rivals is launching a 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle that features a pair of The Life Fantastic costumes for Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic.
The Life Fantastic costumes are based on the 2005-06 one-shot The Wedding Special comic sharing the same subtitle where Marvel celebrated the 40th anniversary of Reed Richards and Sue Storms originally getting married. As a result, the new skins are being released in a bundle celebrating the same event an additional 20 years later.
Mister Fantastic - The Life Fantastic
- Cost: 2,200 Units
- Includes: Mister Fantastic - The Life Fantastic Costume, MVP Animation, Nameplate, Spray, and Emote.
Invisible Woman - The Life Fantastic
- Cost: 2,200 Units
- Includes: Invisible Woman - The Life Fantastic Costume, MVP Animation, Nameplate, Spray, and Emote.
Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman - 60th Wedding Anniversary Combo Bundle
- Cost: 2,800 Units
- Includes: Invisible Woman - The Life Fantastic Costume, Mister Fantastic - The Life Fantastic Costume, shared MVP Animation, two Nameplates, two Sprays, and two Emotes.
Both of these costumes will remain in the store permanently, according to datamines that also revealed the in-game costs.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Feb. 13 Patch - Meta Impact
Barring any additional smaller updates coming down the line, the next Marvel Rivals patch should drop on Feb. 21 when the second half of Season 1 is released.
Season 1 Part 2 will see Human Torch and The Thing added to the game’s playable roster, along with a major set of balance adjustments in a new patch. The developers also originally planned to rework Marvel Rivals’ ranked mode to include a mid-season rank reset though, after backlash from the community, that decision has been reversed.
Unlike this update, the Feb. 21 patch should heavily change the competitive meta with hero changes in a similar fashion to what we saw at the launch of Season 1 in January. As it stands, the Feb. 13 patch won’t change how competitive players approach the game outside of helping players avoid a few situational bugs.
The main impact of this update will be a potential uptick in usage for Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic across ranked and esports tournaments due to the new costumes releasing and the bundle being cheaper than individually buying them.