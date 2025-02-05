Full Marvel Rivals Season 1 Feb. 6 Patch Notes, Balance Adjustments, and New Skins
Marvel Rivals is set to get a new update on Feb. 6 with some key changes to fix bugs impacting game performance and how certain heroes interact with different elements of the game.
NetEase Games is dropping a sizable patch for Marvel Rivals with two new skins and a slew of adjustments to the game itself, mostly focusing on bug fixes and adjustments. So, while you shouldn’t expect anything to completely change how the game is played, here are the full patch notes for Season 1’s Feb. 6 update.
All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Feb. 6 Patch Notes
The Marvel Rivals patch on Feb. 6 will go live at at 9:00 UTC or 1am PT on Feb. 7. There will be no downtime for the update, meaning you just need to update the game before jumping right back in.
For anyone looking for balance changes, this patch is just a mid-cycle update that is aimed at addressing several concerning bugs or interactions. Once the second part of Season 1 begins and adds both The Thing and Human Torch to the game, we should get a full patch of buffs, nerfs, and further adjustments.
General Fixes
- Age rating labels are adjusted as needed.
- “Fixed an issue with the Epic Launcher restarting after 5 minutes of inactivity, which caused random anti-cheat notifications.”
Maps and Gameplay Changes
- Resolved multiple instances where players could get stuck in unique terrain.
- Fixed an occasional synchronization issue with some doors in Hydra Charteris Base: Frozen Airfield.
Hero Bug Fixes
These bug fixes are listed with extra commentary from the developers from the official patch notes.
- Venom's Wild Swing: “Fixed an issue where Venom Swing could occasionally fail to end properly. Now, he'll always land with style.”
- Venom's Ultimate Devour: “Resolved a problem where pressing Devour as soon he lands after unleashing Feast of the Abyss would sometimes deal no damage or knockback. Venom's hunger will now be fully satisfied!”
- Mister Fantastic's Bulletproof Rubber: “Addressed a bug where his Reflexive Rubber ability could sometimes fail to end correctly. He's back to being as fantastic as ever!”
- Storm's Tempestuous Control: “Fixed an issue where Storm's Ultimate Ability could lead to unintended positions if she unleashes it just as she passes through Doctor Strange's portal. She'll now control the storm without getting lost!”
- Storm's Recovery Rumble: “Resolved a bug where Storm's Ultimate Ability could end abnormally if trapped by recovering destructible structures. She's ready to unleash her powers—no more interruptions in the eye of the storm!”
- Moon Knight's Handy Prompt: “Corrected the issue where the ground visual cue for Moon Knight's Ultimate Ability would prematurely disappear—no more being caught unaware about incoming talons.”
- Wolverine's Fastball Bewilderment: “Fixed occasional synchronization issues in the Fastball Special Team-Up Ability where on Wolverine's side, he would appear as being held by the Hulk, but others would see Wolverine still in his original place. Now, everyone's in sync to play ball.”
- Magneto's Ironic Iron Issue: “Resolved an occasional problem where Iron Man's Ultimate Ability would still take effect even after being absorbed by Magneto's Ultimate Ability. Magneto's magnetic prowess now has it fully contained!”
- Jeff the Land Shark's Spitting Shenanigans: “Fixed an issue where if Jeff the Land Shark spit out others just as his Ultimate Ability was about to end, it would be interrupted and automatically spit them out when the ultimate ended, causing it to look like the animation played twice. He'll now eject everyone in one smooth motion!”
- Banner's Revival Wardrobe: “Addressed a costume issue that occasionally occurred with Banner after being revived by Rocket Raccoon's beacon. He's looking sharp and ready to hulk out!”
- Loki's Reload: “Fixed a rare issue where Loki's Mystical Missiles would not refill after reloading during unstable network conditions. He's back to being the trickster with a full arsenal!”
- Loki's Transformation Trouble: “Resolved a rare occurrence where Loki's Ultimate Ability transformation would end immediately after activation in unstable network conditions. His mischief will now last as intended!”
All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Feb. 6 New Skins
With this update, players are getting access to two new costumes—Luna Snow - Mirae 2099 and Captain America - Avengers: Infinity War.
- Captain America - Avengers: Infinity War
- 2,200 Units
- Includes new MVP, Nameplate, and Spray
Additional details about the Luna Snow skin will be shared closer to launch, but it should feature the same cost.
When is the Next Big Marvel Rivals Update?
While we don’t have a date yet, the next major Marvel Rivals update should go live in late February when part two of Season 1 begins.
As of now, it looks like Season 1 will launch its next part on Feb. 21 or 28. That should include The Thing and Human Torch, along with another major balance patch, though NetEase Games as not confirmed any details yet.