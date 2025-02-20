Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - All Competitive and Ranked Changes
With Season 1 entering its second phase, the Marvel Rivals has detailed all of the relevant changes coming to competitive and ranked content, along with the rest of the game.
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launches what the developers are calling “Season 1.5” on Feb. 21. This will include multiple changes to how the game runs across platforms, changes to ranked mode, and new content that will shake up the meta and upcoming tournaments.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - Ranked Adjustments and Rewards
As promised in previous updates, Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 will start a new ranked season with its own set of rewards for players who grind to specific ranks.
According to the developers, the new ranked season will begin on Feb. 21 at 8am UTC. Anyone who reaches Gold Rank before the end of the season will receive the Invisible Woman - Blood Shield and Human Torch - Blood Blaze costumes.
It is unclear if the Invisible Woman reward will only be available for players who reached Gold in part 1 of the season and this listing just doesn’t mention it. However, if you did reach Gold during that period you should be able to claim your rewards when the new season begins, unless something has changed.
During this part of the season, all Crest of Honor rewards will feature distinct designs for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500. There will be no ranked reset despite the developers initially planning to include one.
The developers have also included an option to hide your username in ranked matches once you reach Diamond III.
“Once activated, your true identity will be under wraps during the loading screen, hero selection, and the start of the match,” the Marvel Rivals team said. “Other players won't be able to see your name right away! After a short period in the battle, your real name will pop back up.”
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - New Content Impact
For players, ranked or otherwise, this update will add Human Torch and The Thing as playable heroes. This new Duelist and Vanguard will completely change the meta by giving everyone more options in both roles, while also coming in with a new set of balance adjustments.
A new Convergence map, Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park is also being added to the rotation.
At the start of the season’s second stage, the Midnight Features II event will be live in-game. This should give players new missions to complete for extra rewards, including a new, free to earn costume—which leaks have shown to be for Groot.
Twitch Drops are also coming back, with a slight twist to split them into two parts:
“The first round of the season 1.5 Twitch Drops event is live! Players can earn the "Two-in-One" spray and Hela's "Great Galaxy" emote,” the Marvel Rivals team said in an update. “Also, stay tuned for a second round, expected to arrive mid-season 1.5, featuring a brand-new costume reward! (Keep an eye on official announcements for exact times!)”
All players who purchased the Luxury Battle Pass can also exchange leftover Chrono Tokens for Units once they clear and claim all rewards. This can only be done at a “specific ratio” though, and will likely be heavily limited.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - Competitive Event Changes
As Marvel Rivals continues to grow, recently hitting the 40 million total player mark globally according to NetEase, the developers are paying more attention to tournaments and how they are operated.
With the launch of “Season 1.5,” the developers will add 500 faction slots for each region’s S1: Eternal Night Falls global server registration page. This will allow more players to make teams and sign up for this season’s in-client Marvel Rivals Championship event until March 8, putting the total number of potential teams in each region up to 2,500.
Along with that, the team will also host a “series” of Marvel Rivals Invitationals in the coming months. One is slated to start at the end of February and they will continue into March, with more details to come.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - General Patch Notes
NetEase has confirmed more general patch notes for Marvel Rivals that will focus on fixing bugs and improving the game. This is not the hero-focused balance adjustment patch, which has also been shared and will help change how the game is played.
Map and Game Mode Changes
- An extra 0.5 seconds of grace time will be added at the end of the overtime in all modes, optimizing situations where games may end abruptly (like when players cannot be detected due to certain hero abilities or when accidentally drift slightly outside the valid range).
- In Quick Mode, matchmaking for substitutes will no longer occur when a quick match is about to end.
- Improved loading speed at the start of matches.
General Game Changes
- Season statistics will now distinguish between S1.0 and S1.5, with the added ability to filter Tournament data only.
- A new account deletion option has been added under Settings - Other, allowing players to initiate the account deletion process.
- AFK timers will pause during the wait to respawn when in game.
- All changes will now automatically upload to server storage, preventing loss due to local issues.
- Optimized the brightness of some scene floors when "Reflection Quality" is set to "Off."
- Adjusted to generate an invitation code only upon clicking "Generate."
PC Changes
- NVIDIA DLSS 4 is available now, featuring DLSS Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU. DLSS Multi Frame Generation generates up to three additional frames per traditionally rendered frame, providing even faster performance for gamers.
- AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 is available now, reducing the system latency (the time between user inputs and visual responses). It works best in GPU-limited scenarios. (Anti-Lag 2 Requires AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series or newer GPU.)
- Fixed the AMD FSR3 Frame Generation frame pacing for a smoother experience.
Console Changes
- Adjusted the "Model Detail" graphics setting tier for Xbox Series S to enhance performance and stability.
- Improved focus navigation in the mail system for easier content management.
- Optimized aim assist range and mechanics, making crosshair deceleration more visually intuitive.
General Fixes and Optimizations
- Fixed an issue where some UI prompts in the team voice system would occasionally delay or disappear.
- Resolved a rare issue where players couldn't operate after reporting a player.
- Corrected a variety of language and text issues.
- Fixed terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip through odd locations.
- Resolved various issues including floating broken objects, collision errors, etc.
- Addressed several sound issues on maps.
- Corrected a rare bug in Doom Match, that displayed multiple players in first place.
- Rectified an issue in Conquest mode where, after reconnecting to a match, indicators, such as KO Streaks would not be displayed.
If you want to read about all of the hero-specific bug fixes with commentary from the developers, you can visit the official Marvel Rivals website.