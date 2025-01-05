Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date Leaked
Marvel Rivals can’t stop leaking its own updates, with a full lead-up to Season 1 now appearing online ahead of the first trailer dropping.
According to multiple Marvel Rivals accounts that share datamined information, we a new timeline for when certain pieces of content for Season 1 will be revealed. Along with that, we might have an early look at even more details for upcoming heroes and patches.
Marvel Rivals: Season 1 Reveal Leaks and Details
While this is far from our first time seeing some Season 1 leaks for Marvel Rivals, getting an actual content reveal schedule with times and listings. This might not all be accurate, as the leakers involved are all using the same sourcing but some it is hot enough info to get players excited for the next few updates.
Starting on Jan. 6 and going until Jan. 11 when Season 1, which appears to be named Eternal Night is reportedly going to start, we will see plenty of new reveals. This includes the confirmed Fantastic Four trailer and much more.
According to the leaks, S1: Eternal Night will include one new map, balance changes for certain heroes, and four new playable characters—two at the start of the season and two mid-season, though we still have no reference for how long a season might be. Those heroes will likely be the entire Fantastic Four, though Dracula and the Empire of Eternal Night are mentioned a lot in the new info, so Blade could still make his appearance too.
Date/Time (Unconfirmed)
Content (Unconfirmed)
Jan. 6 @ 7pm PT
Season 1 Trailer
Jan. 7 @ 3am PT
New Dev Blog and Balance Patch Details
Jan. 7 @ 6am (no timezone listed)
Mister Fantastic Preview
Jan. 7 @ 7:30am (no timezone listed)
Mister Fantastic Costume
Jan. 7 @7pm (no timezone listed)
Invisible Woman Preview
Jan. 7 @ 10pm (no timezone listed)
Invisible Woman Costume
Jan. 8 @ 3am (no timezone listed)
New Hero Reveal Stream
Jan. 8 between 1 and 3pm (no timezone listed)
Content Creator early access server launch
Jan. 8 at 7pm (no timezone listed)
Map Reveal (1)
Based on the schedule, Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman will be the first characters joining the roster in S1, and we will see some alternate costumes for them too.
Along with that schedule, a few new details for Blade were discovered too, such as the fact he appears to have a vampire form he can use to change certain moves and the ability to see enemies through walls, which could be a passive ability.
All of this information should be taken lightly until we see official documentation from NetEase Games.