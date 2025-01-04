Everything We Know About Season 1: Fantastic Four, Release Date, Rewards
Marvel Rivals is nearing the end of its Season 0 launch party, but that means players are hungry for what is coming next with the game’s upcoming content updates.
Just like with beta builds of the game, dataminers have combed through the Marvel Rivals’ files and found plenty of content hidden away for future updates. Along with officially confirmed information, these leaks have painted an impressive picture for what we might see in Season 1, and here is a brief recap on said content.
Marvel Rivals: What is Releasing in Season 1? Characters, Costumes, and More
With a likely start date between Jan. 10 and 11, Season 1 of Marvel Rivals looks like it will be bringing out the big guns right away as it strives to solifiy its position as a top multiplayer game on the market long-term. This includes multiple new playable heroes and more content such as costumes for characters already in the game.
The biggest new piece of content has been partially confirmed, as NetEase has already shown all four members of the Fantastic Four, though it is unclear if they will all be playable as soon as Season 1 launches. This means players could be playing as Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing as soon as next week.
We might also see a major balance patch released along with whatever Season 1 update does happen. There are plenty of other heroes that have been datamined too, like Blade and Ultron which are going to be released at some point in the future too—though it isn’t likely to be during Season 1.
Several maps, such as Krakoa and Arakkoe, along with one based on a version of New York were also leaked, which could tie into the red moon and background of the initial Fantastic Four reveal image that featured the Baxter Building set before a red moon. So maybe Blade will make an appearance sooner rather than later after all if the Empire of Eternal Night is involved. As for the other two, Krakoa and Arakkoe are sentient islands tied to the X-Men comics.
There are plenty of other datamines floating around that include more Team-Ups being added for heroes in the game, both existing and new, and leaked costumes. No dates are tied to any of this information, however, so it is impossible to know when they will drop.
All of this information, barring the Fantastic Four reveal, should be taken as speculation until it is officially confirmed by NetEase Games.