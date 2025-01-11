Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drops - Rewards, Dates & Watch Time Required
With the release of Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, NetEase Games has launched a new series of Twitch Drops that all players can collect for a limited time.
This is the second round of Twitch Drops Marvel Rivals has run, sticking with the previous event’s themes by theming all of the items after the game’s main narrator, Galacta. If you want to grab an exclusive spray, banner, and Hela costume you will need to act fast before they disappear like one of Galacta’s meals.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drops: All Rewards, Requirements, and Times
The Marvel Rivals Season 1 will only be available to claim from Jan. 10 to 25 as players fight back against Dracula in a New York City “plunged into eternal night.” All of these rewards will be dropped in a single wave, though you will need to watch active Twitch streamers to get them.
In order to collect Twitch Drops, you need to follow these guidelines:
- Connect your Marvel Rivals account with Twitch account.
- Watch any Marvel Rivals stream that has Drops enabled for a specified number of hours.
- Claim your rewards on Twitch Drop Inventory page and check your in-game mail to access them.
Once you have a stream open you will earn progression toward every available item. Here are all of the requirements you must meet to get every Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drop.
Watch Hours Needed
Rewards
Watch 30 minutes
Hela「Will of Galacta」Spray
Watch one hour
Hela「Will of Galacta」Nameplate
Watch four hours
Hela「Will of Galacta」Costume
Your rewards should automatically appear in your in-game inbox after you claim them from the Twitch Drop Inventory. You also do not need to watch the same streamer or for consecutive hours to get the items, you just need to meet the hours watched requirements by Jan. 25.
