Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Promises Ultron, Massive Team-Up Changes, Huge Balance Patch
- Ultron and other new content is dropping hot in Season 2.5.
- Balance adjustments are hitting Iron Fist, Emma Frost, and more heroes hard.
- Six new Team-Ups will change how the game is played.
Marvel Rivals is finally letting players in on the big changes coming in Season 2.5, which include the release of Ultron, a new game mode, and massive changes to the game’s meta via Team-Up and balance adjustments.
Not only will Season 2.5 be the final season running on the old format, but Marvel Rivals is making sure players have plenty of reasons to keep loading into matches with the introduction of Ultron and dozens of gameplay changes. Whether you are looking for fresh ways to play the game or just want to see some dive heroes get nerfed, there is a lot to prepare for when it comes to this major update.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Release Date
Marvel Rivals will launch Season 2.5 on May 30, which means Ultron and all of the new content will drop at the same time. Once this update goes live, there will be a period of sever maintenance before players can download it.
As a reminder, Season 2.5 will run through mid-July, with no end date currently confirmed. This will be the final season to run for six weeks, with Season 3 set to start a new release schedule that will see seasons last exactly one month, and feature a new hero still releasing each season.
Additional details about these timeline changes and other new plans for Season 3 will be shared in the coming weeks, likely closer to the end of June.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Balance Patch and New Team-Ups Overview
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is going to include a massive balance patch that focuses on changing up how some of the most meta heroes in the game play. Pair that with new Team-Ups replacing some existing options, and you have a formula for a spiced-up experience with Ultron thrown on top.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Hero Changes
Groot, Captain America, Emma Frost, Thing, Iron Fist, Human Torch, Psylocke, Mister Fantastic, and Namor will all receive varying levels of nerds in the Season 2.5 patch. This will address many of the top meta heroes, changing them up to better balance the existing roster in time for Ultron’s arrival.
To pair with that, Doctor Strange, Punisher, Squirrel Girl, and Storm will be getting buffs. Strange and Squirrel Girl desperately need some help to remain relevant, or gain traction at all, in the current meta, though Punisher and Storm getting positive boosts despite seeing some solid play already could see them replace a few existing top Duelists.
Magneto, Luna Snow, and Jeff the Land Shark will also see some “changes,” which means they will be adjusted in various ways rather than strictly receiving something classified as a buff or nerf.
To recap:
- Hero Buffs: Groot, Captain America, Emma Frost, Thing, Iron Fist, Human Torch, Psylocke, Mister Fantastic, and Namor
- Hero Nerfs: Doctor Strange, Punisher, Squirrel Girl, and Storm
- Changes: Magneto, Luna Snow, and Jeff
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Team-Up Changes
In total, Marvel Rivals will get six new Team-Ups in Season 2.5, while four older ones will be removed from the game for now. With this update, over 50 percent of Team-Ups will have changed since the game’s Season 0 lineup.
Here are all of the new Team-Ups being added this season:
- Rocket Network - Peni Parker and Rocket Raccoon: Peni gains access to a second Spider-Nest that will also spawn armor packs like Rocket’s Respawn Beacon. Rocket’s Beacon will also act as a mini-Spider-Nest when used with this Team-Up, which will let it defend itself.
- Symbiote Shenanigans - Jeff and Venom: Jeff can use Venom’s Symbiote tethers to heal nearby allies.
- Stark Protocol - Iron Man and Ultron: Ultron can use a modified version of Iron Man’s Unibeam that can cause piercing damage while also healing allies.
- Jeff-Nado - Storm and Jeff: Jeff and Storm can combine their Ultimates to drag enemies into a damaging tornado that will then devour any enemy that isn’t K.O.’d by the initial attack.
- Operation Microchip - Black Widow and Punisher: Black Widow gains a new firing method that lets her deal piercing damage when aiming down her scope.
- Chilling Assault - Luna Snow and Hawkeye: Hawkeye can fuse one of his arrows with Luna’s ice that will penetrate terrain, stun impacted heroes, and can deal extra damage.
Along with the new Team-Ups, existing Team-Ups will either be fully retired from use or changed to accommodate the new options.
- Chilling Charism (Luna and Jeff,) Allied Agents (Hawkeye and Black Widow,) Ammo Overload (Rocket and Punisher,) and Symbiote Bond (Venom, Peni, and Spider-Man) are all being removed from the game.
- Iron Man is being removed from the Gamma Charge Team-Up, leaving it as just Hulk and Namor.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 New Content and Customization
Several pieces of new content will be released for Season 2.5, including new events and bonus rewards that we will learn about as they launch. However, the first big addition outside of balance changes and Ultron will be the new map, Hellfire Gala: Arakko.
Arakko looks to be a Convergence map, though more details will be shared when we get to see it in action.
As for other new additions, players will have more ways to customize their player profiles with the use of “Mood” icons. These will be little images you can select to place on your name plate, which will show up in your teams, lobbies, and other areas of the game. Emojis will also be added as a way to communicate with players mid-match, just like emotes.
Lord Icons will also now appear on the hero select screen, not just when you are hovering over or locking in a hero to show your allies.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Esports and Meta Impact
Just on looks alone, this update will completely shift the Marvel Rivals meta in three ways: the release of Ultron, existing balance adjustments, and reworking Team-Ups.
Ultron will provide players another Strategist with unique tools to use, including the ability to passively heal allies from a distance and take to the skies. He should slot perfectly into the game’s roster just in time for many dive heroes to be toned down.
The listed balance adjustments target many of the most-used heroes in the Season 2 meta, and NetEase will likely attempt to nerf them just enough to keep them viable while ensuring other heroes have some time to shine. Meanwhile, the listed buffs target some interesting heroes like Squirrel Girl, who hasn’t really seen much use in competitive play due to her predictable nature.
The Team-Ups might mean more to the game than the balance changes, since there are now six new combinations players can use to build lineups around. For example, giving Jeff an extra healing tool and a combo with Storm could lead to more cores around Venom, Jeff, and Storm to be played where that trio might never see use together in previous seasons.
Don’t forget the Marvel Rivals Ignite series is also happening throughout Season 2.5, with over $3 million up for grabs in what is already shaping up to be the most intense Marvel Rivals tournament yet.