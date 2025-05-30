Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Combat Chest - All Prices, Skins, and Exclusive Rewards
With the release of Season 2.5, Marvel Rivals has started experimenting with new types of premium content. The Combat Chest is one piece of this fresh approach, giving players another way to unlock a mix of free and paid items by playing the game every day.
While it isn’t quite a battle pass expansion, Marvel Rivals is using the Combat Chest as a way to monetize an additional set of cosmetics in the second half of Season 2. It does include plenty of free items too, such as one free skin, but a majority of the best rewards are locked behind the new paywall.
What is the Combat Chest in Marvel Rivals?
The Combat Chest is a new experience in Marvel Rivals that almost acts as a mini-battle pass outside of each season’s main battle pass. It is a reward track that NetEase Games is treating as an event instead of a standalone purchase, with a free and premium option that players use to unlock cosmetics by playing daily matches.
Unlike a battle pass, the Combat Chest does not have its own currency type. Instead, players need to grind Daily Experience by playing matches each day. There is a Daily Experience Cap at 7,200 XP, with each level of the chest taking 1,800 XP to clear. This means players will need to either play the game for roughly one week to unlock all the rewards or purchase levels to upgrade faster.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Combat Chest - Full Price and All Rewards
The Season 2.5 Combat Chest costs 690 Lattice, or around $7, for the Premium Edition that includes all rewards. If you don’t purchase the Premium Combat Chest, you can still reach the max level by grinding Daily Experience, though you will only unlock the free rewards.
NetEase Games does note that items in the Combat Chest “will be available in the Store sometime after the event concludes.” Much like other limited-time event cosmetics, that could mean some items like the Storm - Ultimate Win-Rider or Magneto - Binary Sword will be added to the Store right after the Combat Chest “event” concludes.
If you aren’t going to wait, the Combat Chest has four pages, split into 24 levels. Each level requires players to reach 1,800 XP to clear and has one unique reward that will be unlocked upon upgrading to the next level. If you want to purchase levels in the Combat Chest, each individual level costs 200 Lattice.
Here is a full breakdown of every Combat Chest level, the featured rewards, and if you actually need the Premium Edition to unlock them. If a reward has (Free) after it, that means you don't need to purchase the Premium Combat Chest.
Level
Reward
1
Jeff - Emoji Bundle
2
Emma Frost - Make it Rain Emote (Free)
3
Storm - Ultimate Wind-Rider Spray
4
Storm - Tempest Scourge Emote
5
Storm - Ultimate Wind-Rider Nameplate (Free)
6
Storm - Ultimate Wind-Rider Skin
7
Krakoa Seedlings Spray (Free)
8
Storm - Kingdom Savior MVP
9
Cerebro Collectible - Free
10
Psylocke - Harmony Duets Emote
11
Ultron Emblem Spray (Free)
12
Galacta - Mood Bundle (Free)
13
Mister Fantastic - Future Foundation Nameplate
14
Emma Frost Emblem Spray (Free)
15
Mister Fantastic - Identity Overhaul Emote
16
Mister Fantastic - Future Foundation Spray
17
Mister Fantastic - We Are The Future MVP
18
Mister Fantastic - Future Foundation Skin (Free)
19
Magneto - 0X53574F5244 Emote
20
Magneto - Binary Sword Spray (Free)
21
Magneto - Binary Sword Nameplate
22
Basic - Emoji Bundle (Free)
23
Magneto - Magnetic Melody MVP
24
Magneto - Binary Sword Skin
A cool note about some of the Combat Chest rewards, it looks like NetEase worked with artist in the Marvel Rivals community to create some of the Emojis featured in the new update.
When Does the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Combat Chest End?
The Season 2.5 Combat Chest will be available until this Marvel Rivals season ends on July 11. That is when the game lists the event as ending, which means you will no longer be able to progress and unlock rewards via Daily Experience.
Just like previous Battle Passes and the Pick-Up Bundle, if you purchase the Combat Chest, you will always have access to it and can complete it at your own pace. The items will still be made available via the store, but you will not lose access to the chest or its rewards if you haven’t completed it by the time those cosmetics are rereleased.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Downtime: All Time Zones, Ultron Release
Is the Combat Chest Worth It in Marvel Rivals?
Much like the Pick-Up bundle, the Combat Chest is very worth your Lattice if you like any of the Premium cosmetics offered within.
Each individual skin in the Combat Chest will cost more than the entire Combat Chest if they are released in the Store. For example, the Magneto - Binary Sword will likely cost 2,200 Units, which translates to around roughly $21 in Lattice if you need to fully exchange for the purchase.
Marvel Rivals Combat Chest - Esports Impact
Every piece of premium content added to Marvel Rvials generally translates to more attention and players launching the game. That interest is doubled when there are cool skins and free rewards involved.
The Combat Chest provides a good selection of free and premium skins, and artificially locks it all behind experience that requires players to play matches to level up consistently. Either way, the playerbase should see a nice bump to pair with Ultron’s release and a new balance patch, while NetEase gets an additional boost in revenue from new microtransactions.
On the esports front, more players or reasons to play daily matches are always a good thing. More players in the game usually translate to better matchmaking in quick and ranked matches, at least to a small degree. Season 2.5 was already going to see an influx of returning players, but giving them more reasons to come back is a positive sign from NetEase.