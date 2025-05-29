Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Downtime: All Time Zones, Ultron Release
It's time once again for a new hero to join the Marvel Rivals roster. Season 2.5 is nearly here, and with it comes a massive balance patch, a welcome addition to the support pool, new skins, and so much more. If you want to get started learning the new competitive meta for Marvel Rivals as soon as possible, you'll need to know what time the servers will come online tomorrow. Here's what we know:
When Does Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Update Come Out?
The next Marvel Rivals update will launch on Friday, May 30 at 2am PT. Servers will go offline for a couple of hours worldwide before players can get their hands on Ultron and test out how their favorite hero has changed. Want to know when the patch goes live in your time zone? We've got the full breakdown:
Time Zone
Release Time
Eastern Time
5am ET
Pacific Time
2am PT
UTC
9am UTC
Central European Time
11am CET
Japan Standard Time
6pm JST
British Summer Time
10am BST
In case maintenance ends early or goes longer than expected, keep an eye on the official Marvel Rivals social channels or check Downdetector.
Ultron will be immediately available with the update so players can jump in to training mode and test out the new Strategist the moment the servers go back up.
What is Coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5?
While Ultron is the headliner of the mid-season update, Marvel Rivals is introducing a ton of new content with the latest patch. To get a full in-depth rundown of all the content coming on Friday, check out our full patch guide here. But if you're short on time, here are the highlights:
- New hero: Ultron
- Massive balance patch addressing problem heroes like Doctor Strange and Squirrel Girl
- Team up balance changes and new team ups
- New Map: Arakko
- New Cosmetic: Mood icons
- New Combat Chest Skins for Magneto, Fantastic Four, Storm and more
- New Emma Frost Emote
- New Event: Cerebro Database 2 (Rewards free Hawkeye skin)
- New Twitch Drops
- Emoji System
- New Rank Rewards
- Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Changes
Will there be a Rank Reset in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5?
At time of writing there has been no announcement of a rank reset in the new update. While there are new ranked rewards coming that tie into Ultron's release, players will not have to complete new placement matches to earn them.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Patch Notes - Ultron, Hero Changes, Dynamic Team-Ups
The next Rank Reset will likely occur with the launch of Season 3, which is expected to drop on July 11. While this has not been confirmed, it is the date when the Season 2 battle pass ends, which has historically served as a strong indicator for new season updates across multiple games.
Esports Impact
Season 2 has already had a huge impact on the esports meta for Marvel Rivals. At the launch of the game, the tank meta essentially boiled down to two heroes in Magneto and Dr. Strange. Some balance patches helped Venom rise up and The Thing was an interesting addition, but Season 2 brought us Emma Frost, which made for both great content and a much-needed expansion of the tank draft pool.
While the healer pool has been a bit more diverse since day 1, a new Strategist opens the door to a host of new strategies. While reviews on Ultron are mixed from the players who got an early look, we really won't know his full strength until the best supports like Sentinels' Aramori get their hands on the mean robot.
To find out what Aramori thinks about the new hero and all the updates in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5, be sure to tune in to her Twitch channel as she's sure to be live most of the day testing out all the healers affected by this patch.