Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Leaks: Release Date, Ultron and More
- Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is expected to release on. May 30.
- The update will add Ultron, who is reported by dataminers to be a Strategist hero
- This will be the first update in the new shorter season length that adds one hero every month
Marvel Rivals' second season has begun, with new hero Emma Frost joining the game as an ice-cold vanguard. Now, players can look forward to the title's next major update for Season 2.5, which will include a villainous roster addition, a fresh Convoy map and plenty of other changes. Let's explore everything we know about Marvel Rivals Season 2.5, including details on Ultron and Arakko.
When Will Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Release?
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 will reportedly go live on May 30, 2025. This means users will have about 7 weeks to spend in Season 2's first half. The update's exact rollout time will vary based on players' time zones and server locations.
How Will Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Affect the Meta?
First, Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 will introduce a new Strategist hero, Ultron. Ultron's abilities will make him much more mobile than other Strategists, especially since he will allegedly be the first Strategist other than Adam Warlock to fly. He could be a strong pairing with other flying Duelists like Iron Man, Human Torch and Storm since he can easily follow them and keep pumping them with heals so they can carry. This means flying Duelist's pick rates could increase. Of course, the natural counter to a sky full of flying characters is a hitscan Duelist, so heroes like Punisher and Hela's pick rates may rise as well after he arrives.
A new Convoy map, Arakko, will also arrive. Since we don't have much confirmed information about this map yet, it's difficult to identify how it will affect the meta. However, it will definitely open up opportunities for new team comps and reward creativity.
Finally, Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 will be the last seven-week half-season since developers are reportedly shortening overall Seasons from three months to two months immediately after it ends. This means players will have more time to grind for a high rank now than later, so be sure to take advantage of it!
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Changes
Let's walk through some of the most major changes arriving in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5:
Shorter Seasons
According to developer statements, Marvel Rivals' Ranked seasons will shorten beginning in Season 3. Marvel Rivals Season 1 was notably long to accustom players to the game and iron out issues in the Ranked queue. Season 1 and Season 2 have lasted about three months each, but upcoming competitive Seasons will only be two months long, meaning Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 will be the last seven-week half-season.
New Hero: Ultron
Ultron will be the next hero to arrive in Marvel Rivals' roster. In the Marvel comics universe, Ultron is a sentient AI built by Hank Pym, one of the Avengers' founders. Ultron was originally a research project, but gained awareness and escaped, becoming a vengeful murder machine. He is adaptive and durable with an armored mechanical body.
MCU fans may remember Ultron from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron where he served as the main supervillain. In the movie, Ultron had slightly different origins in a Hydra research base and went berserk after the Avengers added his code to Tony Stark/Iron Man's defense program.
Dataminers identified Ultron in Marvel Rivals' code shortly after its launch. However, further information would not arrive until shortly before Season 2's official release, when datamine leaks revealed his full ability set and class. Ultron will reportedly be a Strategist, meaning he will heal and supplement his teammates.
Ultron also appeared in the Season 2 Hellfire Gala trailer cinematic, revealing his final in-game form. He is humanoid, wears black metal armor and has a fiery, glowing orange core. The design most resembles his Age of Ultron appearance, with a touch of Marvel Rivals' uniform art style.
All Ultron Abilities:
- Encephalo-Ray (Primary Fire/Left Mouse Button): “Unleash a burning energy beam.”
- Imperative: Firewall (Secondary Fire/Right Mouse Button): “Summon drones to grant bonus Health to allies within range, cenetered on himself [Ultron] adn the ally marked with the Imperative Patch.
- Imperative: Patch (E): “Command a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing allies in its radius with additional healing for the designated ally.”
- Dynamic Flight (Left Shift): Fly quickly in the direct of movement and then enter a free-flight mode.
- Rage of Ultron (Q/Ultimate): Summon Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays, damaging enemies and healing allies.
- Algorithm Correction (Passive): Hold Space to fall slowly.
Marvel Rivals has not commented on these leaks or confirmed Ultron's class yet, but they seem accurate since he serves as a Support character in most other Marvel games. Ultron's abilities also align with Age of Ultron, where the character used a swarm of drones in battle. We currently have no information about Ultron's team-ups, but a collaboration with Iron Man could also fit his character well, given their closely connected lore.
New Convoy Map: Arakko
Who/what is Arakko? Good question — it's an island, a tree and also a sentient being. In Marvel Rivals Season 2.5, Arakko will arrive in Convoy mode as an in-game map. Players will escort a payload throughout its lush forest and defend it from enemy clutches.
In Marvel lore, Arakko and fellow sentient landmass Krakoa were originally part of the same island, Orakka, before being split by the Twilight Sword. Orakka originally housed mutants, so both islands are key players in X-Men lore. Krakoa is also already a Marvel Rivals map as of Season 2, so Arakko will likely feel right at home with its sibling.
More details about Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 will likely arise as the update's release draws closer.