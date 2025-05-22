Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Patch Notes - Ultron, Hero Changes, Dynamic Team-Ups
Just when you think Marvel Rivals might calm down with its release schedule, Season 2.5 promises to double down on new content, balance adjustments, and set the stage for a major shift in the coming months.
With the launch of Season 2.5, Marvel Rivals will add Ultron to the game as the newest Strategist, release a new major balance patch, and drop a number of new Team-Ups for the existing roster. That alone will shake up the current state of the game without considering all of the other new content that will be released throughout the season.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Release Time and Details
Marvel Rivals will release the Season 2.5 update on May 30. Servers will be down for maintenance starting at 5am ET and are expected to be down for roughly two to three hours before going live again with the new patch available to download.
While servers are down, no one will be able to access the game until maintenance ends, which could be faster or longer than listed. Once the update is live, players can download the new patch, which will add Ultron and the new balance adjustments to the game.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Hero Balance Adjustment Patch Notes
For the first major balance patch post-Season 2 launch, these adjustments target a number of the top meta heroes and aim to make them fairer to play against. At the same time, NetEase is buffing or changing heroes that need some love in hopes of bringing them up to speed.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Vanguard Changes
Captain America
- Adjust base health from 600 to 575.
- Increase the delay of shield recovery from 2 seconds to 4 seconds after unleashing Living Legend.
- Increase the energy cost of Freedom Charge (Ultimate Ability) from 2800 to 3100.
Doctor Strange
- Adjust the damage falloff of Daggers of Denak from starting at 10 meters and reducing to 62.5% at 20m to starting at 10m and reducing to 80% at 20m.
- Remove the range damage falloff of Maelstrom of Madness.
Emma Frost
These are the first changes to Emma since she was released in Season 2.
- Increase the range of Telepathic Pulse from 15.5 meters to 18m.
- Decrease the shield value of Mind's Aegis from 500 to 400.
- Increase the cooldown of Carbon Crush from 5 seconds to 6s.
- Decrease the hit damage of Crystal Kick from 50 to 40, and decrease the extra damage dealt when propelling the enemies into the wall from 100 to 90.
Groot
- Decrease the damage of Vine Strike per hit from 70 to 65.
- Increase Ironwood Wall's cooldown from 8 seconds to 12s.
Magneto
- Increase the charging speed of rings from 4 seconds/stack to 3s/stack.
Thor
- Adjust the Hammer Throw ability effect to a standard ability. Remove the Thorforce cost and the universal cooldown. Adjust the ability cooldown to 6s. Thor gains 1 Thorforce from each Hammer Throw enemy hit. Decrease the throw hit damage from 70 to 45, and the return damage from 30 to 20.
- Decrease the shield value gained when consuming Thorforce. Adjust the Bonus Health gained from each Thorforce consumed from 100 to 75, and adjust the maximum Bonus Health from 200 to 150.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Duelist Changes
Hawkeye
- Increase the base damage of his arrow from 32 to 34.
- Reduce the projectile damage of Blast Arrow from 15 to 16; Increase the spell field damage from 32 to 34.
- Increase the maximum focus from 70 to 75. Increase the charging speed when aiming at an enemy from 100 per second to 108/s and charge falloff speed from 30/s to 32/s.
Hela
- Increase the charge capacity of the Nightsword Thorn from 8 to 10.
Human Torch
- Reduce the damage of Fire Cluster from 7 per hit to 6 per hit.
- Increase the charge speed of Blazing Blast from 2 seconds to 3s.
- Decrease the shield value gained from Flaming Meteor from 75 to 50 and increase the cooldown from 15 seconds to 20s.
Iron Fist
- Lower the Dragon's Defense damage blocked Bonus Health conversion rate from 1.5 to 1.3. Decrease the maximum Bonus Health converted from damage blocked from 200 to 175. Slightly decrease the dash distance of Yat Jee Chung Kuen in the z-axis direction when there is no target.
- Reduce Dragon's Defense cooldown reduction from Jeet Kune Do hits from 1.5 seconds to 1s.
Iron Man
- Decrease the projectile damage of the third Repulsor Blast from 50 to 45, and decrease the Spell Field Damage from 60 to 55.
- Reduce Armor Overdrive maximum Bonus Health from 100 to 50.
Namor
- Increase the Cooldown of Blessing of the Deep from 15 seconds to 20s.
- Expand Horn of Proteus (Ultimate Ability) inner circle radius from 3 meters to 3.5m and outer circle radius from 8m to 9m. Decrease the outer circle radius hit damage from 200 to 180.
- Adjust Monstro Spawn Damage Falloff from starting at 20 meter, reducing to 30% at 40m, to starting at 20m, reducing to 50% at 40m.
Psylocke
- Decrease the retrieval damage of Wing Shurikens from 14 to 12 per hit.
- Decrease the Invisibility Duration of Psychic Stealth from 3 seconds to 2s.
Squirrel Girl
- Increase the capacity of Burst Acorn from 10 to 12.
- Decrease the cooldown of Mammal Bond from 12 seconds to 10s.
- Optimize the user experience of Squirrel Blockade, Tail Bounce, and Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (Ultimate Ability).
Star-Lord
- Increase the energy cost of Galactic Legend (Ultimate Ability) from 3100 to 3400. Extend the maximum target range from 30 meters to 40m. Adjust the damage falloff from reducing to 60% at 40m to reducing to 75% at 40m.
Storm
- Increase damage of Omega Hurricane (Ultimate Ability) from 150 per second to 160/s.
Punisher
- Reduce the movement slow rate of Final Judgement (Ultimate Ability) from 20% to 10% when not firing, and from 40% to 30% when firing.
- Increase Adjudication's magazine size from 30 to 40, single hit damage from 18 to 19, and slightly reduce spread when firing.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Strategist Changes
Jeff the Land Shark
- Add a new effect to Joyful Splash: Now also deals damage to enemies at 70/s and can heal allies through other allies, but not through enemies. Damage falloff starts at 20 meters to a maximum of 65% at 40m; Reduce healing per second from 150 to 100.
- Change Aqua Burst to a charge ability (max 3 charges, 3s per charge); New effect: direct hits now launch enemies up; Increase spell field damage from 40 to 45.
- Change the effect of Healing Bubble from One-Time Healing to Healing Over Time. Increase Healing Amount from the previous instant 85 to 120 over 4 seconds. Reduce max charges from 6 to 3 and remove the enemy launch-up effect.
- Add a new effect to Hide and Seek: It now has an energy cap (max 120) that drains by 20 per second while submerged and restores 15/s when not. Reduce healing while submerged from 35/s to 15/s.
- It's Jeff!'s (Ultimate Ability) overflow healing on swallowed allies now grants 45 Health per second as Bonus Health, up to 150.
- Increase the damage reduction received when taking a critical hit from 50% to 70%.
Luna Snow
- Increase Light & Dark Ice Healing Amount and Damage from 20 per round to 22.
- Add a new effect to Absolute Zero: Now grants 50 Bonus Health per enemy hit.
- Increase the energy cost of Fate of Both Worlds (Ultimate Ability) from 4500 to 5000.
Rocket Racoon
- Reduce Repair Mode direct hit Healing Amount from 55 to 50.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Team-Up Ability Patch Notes
Chilling Assault (Luna Snow and Hawkeye) - New
- As the Team-Up Anchor, Luna Snow gains a 15% increase in healing effects.
- Hawkeye unlocks a new Ice Arrow ability through his Team-Up with Luna Snow.
Jeff-nado (Storm and Jeff the Land Shark) - New
- Storm gains the Shark Surge ability through her Team-Up with Jeff the Land Shark.
- Jeff gains the It's Jeff-nado! ability through his Team-Up with Storm.
Operation: Microchip (The Punisher and Black Widow) - New
- As the Team-Up Anchor, The Punisher gains a maximum health increase of 25 and a 5% boost in damage output.
- Black Widow unlocks a new Pulse Rifle ability through her Team-Up with The Punisher.
Rocket Network (Rocket Raccoon and Peni Parker) - New
- As the Team-Up Anchor, Rocket Raccoon gains a 5% increase in healing effects. When the Team-Up is active, Rocket's B.R.B. is upgraded to a Web Beacon.
- Peni Parker unlocks a new Armored Spider-Nest ability through her Team-Up with Rocket Raccoon.
Stark Protocol (Iron Man and Ultron) - New
- As the Team-Up Anchor, Iron Man gains a 5% boost in damage output.
- Ultron gains a new Nano-Ray ability from his Team-Up with Iron Man.
Symbiote Shenanigans (Venom and Jeff the Land Shark) - New
- As the Team-Up Anchor, Venom gains a maximum health increase of 150.
- Jeff gains the Healing Tendrils ability through his Team-Up with Venom.
Removed Team-Ups for Season 2.5
- Allied Agents (Hawkeye and Black Widow) - Removed
- Ammo Overload (Rocket Raccoon and The Punisher) - Removed
- Chilling Charisma (Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark) - Removed
- Symbiote Bond (Venom and Peni Parker/Spider-Man) - Removed
Reworked Team-Ups for Season 2.5
Gamma Charge (Hulk and Iron Man/Namor)
- Adjusted to remove Iron Man
- Increase Gamma Monstro cooldown from 15 seconds to 20s.
Fantastic Four (Invisible Woman and Human Torch/Mister Fantastic/The Thing)
- Increase cooldown of Storm Siblings, Wedded Harmony, and Cooperative Comrades from 20 seconds to 25s.
Mental Projection (Emma Frost and Psylocke/Magneto)
- Reduce the proportion of damage caused by Magnetic Resonance and Soul Resurgence illusions from 30% to 20%.
Atlas Bond (Iron Fist and Luna Snow)
- Decrease the Atlas Bond Team-Up Anchor damage boost proportion from 15% to 10%.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Esports Impact
If you can’t tell, this patch will heavily impact every element of Marvel Rivals right at launch, not just with the balance changes, but also the introduction of Ultron.
The overall balance adjustments don’t overly target every strong hero, and instead provide key changes that will bring some heavily used options down to the level of other characters. The buffs and reworks are more interesting, as they aim to take heroes that might have had major issues and turn them into viable options in more scenarios.
The Team-Ups are going to be a deciding factor this season, as we are losing some staple options like Ammo Overcharge in favor of new, potentially busted abilities like Chilling Assault.