Ultron Gets X-Men Inspired Skin in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - X-Tron Release Date, Price
Have you ever wished you could play as an artificial intelligence in Marvel Rivals? While ChatGPT won't be much help as one of your teammates (who might already be bots), villainous being Ultron will arrive soon to decimate the battlefield with droids. An 'X-Tron' Ultron skin set will also release upon his launch. Let's explore everything about the costume bundle, including its release date, cost and how players can obtain it.
Marvel Rivals Ultron X-Tron Skin
On May 24 2025, Marvel Rivals announced an 'X-Tron' skin bundle for its upcoming Strategist hero Ultron. The costume glams Ultron up in a gold suit of armor and includes a regal red cape. A neon X replaces Ultron's base face design, offering a more futuristic and high-tech look. Ultron's loyal droids, who will be part of his ability kit, also get a glamorous golden makeover.
Ultron has plenty of Marvel lore, and fans will recognize him from comics and the MCU. His most significant film appearance was 2015's Age of Ultron, where the Avengers destroy him after he gains sentience and goes rogue. The new X-Tron Ultron skin is reportedly an original design, deviating from pre-existing films and media. Ultron also has fresh Marvel Rivals lore explaining his helpful Strategist role.
When Does the Marvel Rivals Ultron X-Tron Skin Release?
Marvel Rivals' Ultron X-Tron skin will reportedly release on Friday, May 30 2025. Notably, this is the same day Ultron is set to launch as a Hero. The skin's exact drop time is unclear, but it will likely go live around midnight UTC, which is equivalent to:
- PT: 5 PM (May 29)
- CT: 7 PM (May 29)
- ET: 8 PM (May 29)
- Brazil: 9 PM (May 29)
- London: 1 AM
- CET: 2 AM
- India: 5:30 AM
- KST/JST: 9 AM
What's Included in the Marvel Rivals Ultron X-Tron Bundle?
Ultron's main X-Tron skin is part of a larger bundle with plenty of cosmetic items. It also includes a custom MVP animation where Ultron flies through a bright red matrix and shoots lasers. Here's a quick walkthrough of everything in the set:
- Ultron X-Tron Costume
- Ultron X-Tron Emote
- Ultron X-Tron Nameplate
- Ultron X-Tron Spray
How Much Does the Ultron X-Tron Skin Bundle Cost?
The Ultron X-Tron bundle will cost 1,600 Units, or about 17 USD. This price includes the main X-Tron costume and the set's additional cosmetics.
Units are the game's premium currency, and the Shop uses them to list most skins' prices. Players usually get units by converting Lattice (available from the in-game currency shop) at a 1:1 ratio. They can also obtain Units through the in-game Battle Pass, which offers free and paid tiers.
How to Buy the Marvel Rivals Ultron X-Tron Skin Bundle
Marvel Rivals' Ultron X-Tron skin will be available in the in-game Store. Players can find it on the top-middle of the Home Screen. Clicking the Store button opens its dedicated page, where X-Tron Ultron will likely appear as a Featured bundle banner. If X-Tron doesn't show up there, players can still find him by selecting the Costumes filter from the Store page or Ultron's Hero Page. Opening the X-Tron bundle will reveal a 'Purchase' button on the bottom of the screen, confirming players' transactions and adding skin to their account.
Esports Impact
As Ultron won't be available until May 20, it's hard to estimate his exact pick and win rates. However, we know he will surely shake up the Marvel Rivals meta. Ultron's flight abilities make him an extremely mobile healer, offering strong potential value to aerial teammates like Storm, Human Torch and Iron Man. His healing drones also allow remote impact, which may give him more freedom to deal damage and roam the map. It's possible Ultron could have team-up abilities with Heroes like Iron Man who are instrumental in his lore.
Players are already hyped for Ultron's hero launch, and a premium skin will offer increased incentive to test him out. This will certainly increase his pick rate upon release, pushing frequent Strategist picks like Rocket Raccoon and Loki out of their top spots. Ultron's power levels will then face their real test: can he remain in the Ranked meta after an initial pick rate suge?