Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass Guide - All Skins and Rewards
Marvel Rivals Season 2 is here, and that means there is new content scattered across the Chronoverse for players to enjoy. This includes an all-new battle pass, which brings more skins and other items to unlock as the season progresses.
With Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala, the game is embracing a mix of special skins designed by Japanese Marvel Comic artist Peach Momoko and other costumes that fit the Hellfire Gala aesthetic. All of those skins, and other cosmetics, are earnable via the new Flower of Krakoa Battle Pass.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Flower of Krakoa Battle Pass Start and End Date
The Marvel Rivals Season 2 Flower of Krakoa Battle Pass will go live on April 11 and end on June 11. It will remain in the game for a total of 90 days, which is the duration of Season 2: Hellfire Gala.
Any player who purchases the Flower of Krakoa Battle Pass will have access to the entire slate of content during and after Season 2 ends. Marvel Rivals allows players who purchase any battle pass to complete missions and earn all of its rewards at any point.
The only limitations are you can’t carry over normal Chrono Tokens between different passes and must purchase a battle pass while it is live in order to access it later.
How Much Does the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass Cost?
Just like with the Season 1 content Marvel Rivals Season 2’s Flower of Krakoa battle pass will contain 10 unique hero costumes, various other cosmetics, and additional currency to unlock while it is live in the game. The wording on the actual content remains a bit confusing, however.
The Luxury Battle Pass for Season 2 will cost you 990 Lattice, or around $10 in the game’s premium currency, which will get you access to every page and reward available. You can convert Units into Lattice to help cover that cost too, allowing you to lessen the amount of microtransactions needed.
There is also an upgraded version of the battle pass available, which will cost an additional 1,110 Lattice, or around $11. This instantly gives players 2,800 Chrono Tokens to start unlocking cosmetics in the battle pass and will give an additional 20 percent bonus to all Chrono Tokens earned via missions, challenges, events, and other methods.
Previously, it might not have been worth it to pay the additional Lattice for the upgraded battle pass. However, now that you can exchange excess Chrono Tokens for Units once you clear every page of the battle pass, getting extra currency makes it more appealing.
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass Costumes, Cosmetics, and More
Page One
- Spider-Man - Spider-Oni Skin
- Dancing Petals Spider-Man Emote
- Spider-Oni Spray
- Emma Frost Nameplate
- Spider-Oni Nameplate
- Ninjutsu: Veil of the Snow Spider - Spider-Man MVP
- Psylocke - Retro X-Uniform Skin
Page Two
- Squirrel Girl Emblem
- Nut Rocker Spray
- Bubble Popper - Squirrel Girl Emote
- Crack Boom Punk! - Squirrel Girl MVP
- Nut Rocker Nameplate
- 100 Lattice
- Squirrel Girl - Nut Rocker Skin
Page Three
- Magik - Retro X-Uniform Skin
- Spider-Man Emblem
- Krakoa Seedlings Collectable
- Ultron Nameplate
- Magik Emblem
- 100 Units
- 100 Lattice
Related Article: All Ultron Abilities Leaked Ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 2
Page Four
- Black Widow Emblem
- Red Runway Veil Nameplate
- Cloak and Dagger Emblem
- Elegance in Motion - Black Widow MVP
- Arachnid Allure - Black Widow MVP
- Red Runway Veil Spray
- Black Widow - Red Runway Veil Skin
Page Five
- 100 Lattice
- Captain America Emblem
- 100 Units
- Luna Snow Emblem
- Nolaehaneun Manyeo Nameplate
- 100 Units
- Luna Snow - Nolaehaneun Manyeo Skin
Page Six
- Hellfire Gala Gallery Card
Page Seven
- 100 Units
- Hulk Emblem
- Joe Fixit Nameplate
- Coin Trick - Hulk Emote
- Sin City Showcase - Hulk MVP
- Joe Fixit Spray
- Hulk - Joe Fixit Skin
Page Eight
- Dapper Defender - Captain America Emote
- Star Spangled Style Spray
- Flowers of Krakoa Collectable
- 100 Lattice
- Star Spangled Style Nameplate
- Dashing Duel - Captain America MVP
- Captain America - Star Spangled Style Skin
Page Nine
- Iron Fist - Immortal Weapon of Agamotto Skin
- His Will - Iron Fist Emote
- 100 Units
- Immortal Weapon of Agamotto Spray
- Immortal Weapon of Agamotto Nameplate
- Shadow of Agamotto - Iron Fist MVP
- 100 Lattice
Page 10
- 100 Lattice
- 100 Units
- Whimsical Waltz - Cloak and Dagger Emote
- Dance Partner Spray
- Dance Partner Nameplate
- Duality Duet - Cloak and Dagger MVP
- Cloak and Dagger - Dance Partner Skin
Page 11
- Ages of Ultron Gallery Card
Page 12
Once you clear ever other page of the battle pass, you can exchange leftover or excess Chrono Tokens for Units.
In total, you can exchange 1,000 Chrono Tokens for 100 Units up to 15 times per season. After that, you will no longer be able to access this page to initiate the trade.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass - Esports Impact
With everything going on in Marvel Rivals Season 2, the battle pass is what will draw most casual players back into the game—along with the release of other new skins and Emma Frost as a playable hero.
The only real competitive or esports impact a cosmetic-focused drop like new battle passes serve is to get more players into match queues, whether it be quick play or ranked. This ensures Marvel Rivals will have a solid player base for matchmaking, and players purchasing new cosmetics.
Depending on which characters get costumes and the quality of those new designs, there is always a chance usage for a specific hero will jump up slightly just so players can see how they look in-game, similar to the Venom twerk emote making the symbiote a more appealing pick. But that is more likely to impact quick matches rather than competitive games.