Marvel Rivals Season 2 Cerebro Database - Event Guide and How to Claim Free Mantis Skin
- A new event and exclusive rewards are now live in Marvel Rivals.
- Learn more about Cerebro's inclusion in the game's lore.
- Claim a free Mantis costume by playing X-Men bingo.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 is live, and with it, a brand new event that brings together elements of previous limited-time offerings, and a free Mantis skin to boot.
As part of the Hellfire Gala theme, Marvel Rivals is embracing more X-Men content and bringing Cerebro into the game with a new event. The Cerebro Database event will give players four different files full of missions and rewards, with one ultimate reward unlocking for anyone who completes each of the X’s four segments.
Full Marvel Rivals Season 2 Cerebro Database Event Guide
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Cerebro Database will run from April 11 to May 9, with four different sections unlocking over time, with a partial bingo theme.
Starting on April 11, the first file of the Cerebro Database event will go live, with Emma Frost as the poster hero. Inside of the section, players can unlock four different rewards by completing different missions.
The mission structure of each file is put into a 3x3 grid, with players needing to complete missions in any order to form three distinct lines, whether that be in a row, column, or diagonal direction. Each time you complete a line, you will unlock a reward, with the third line finishing the Cerebro File.
In total, there are four Cerebro Files that unlock at different times, each with unique missions and rewards.
Each section appears to offer its normal rewards for the entire duration of the event—meaning through May 8. However, there are also bonus Units available in some instances that are only going to be claimable if players clear the three lines in a set timeframe. For the Emma Frost segment, that looks to be 75 bonus Units available for just over a week before delisting from the reward section.
Here is an overview of each file, when they go live, and how long you will have access to them.
- Cerebro File 1 - Emma Frost: Start April 11, Bonus Ends April 19
- Cerebro File 2 - Wolverine: Starts April 15, Bonus Should End April 22
- Cerebro File 3 - Black Panther: Starts April 19, Bonus Should End April 26
- Cerebro File 4 - Namor: Starts April 23, Bonus Should End April 30
Most of the rewards in each of the Cerebro Files seem to be standardized—100 Chrono Tokens for the Season 2 Battle Pass, a Spray or other limited cosmetic, a new Gallery card, and the bonus Units if you complete the missions in time.
How to get the Mantis - Flora Maiden Skin in Marvel Rivals
To pair with the other Cerebro Database rewards, a new Mantis - Flora Maiden skin is also going to be available during the event.
In order to claim the new Mantis costume, you need to finish all four Cerebro Files, meaning you need to finish three lines in each of the mission boards. After that, the skin will become claimable on the main Cerebro Database event page.
This puts a timegate on when you can actually obtain the Flora Maiden skin, as you need to finish all four individual Cerebro Files and those are rolling out across a 12 day period. The earliest you should be able to claim the Mantis skin is April 23, when the Namor Cerebro File is currently set to go live.
Related Article: How to Earn Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops - Rewards, Dates & Watch Time Required
Once the Cerebro Database event ends on May 8, players who were unable to claim the Mantis - Flora Maiden skin will still be able to obtain it. According to datamines, it will be added to the shop as a unique bundle for 1,100 Units at some point after the event concludes.
Are More Skins Available in the Marvel Rivals Cerebro Database Event?
The various designs of some characters in the Cerebro Database event might imply additional character skins will be available to claim at some point before it ends. This, however, does not appear to be true.
While Wolverine will appear in his fancy white suit and eyepatch in the second Cerebro File, that costume is not likely to be part of the event. Rather, it will just be a way to further tie in the Cerebro Database to the ongoing Hellfire Gala theme.
Eventually, skins shown in these events will be released in the game as a premium store bundle. No information on when some of these costumes will be added has been shared officially yet.
Marvel Rivals Cerebro Database Event - Esports Impact
Much like the battle pass, events don’t necessarily have any impact on competitive or esports for Marvel Rivals. Instead, the goal is to retain its current playerbase while enticing new and lapsed users to come back for some additional games.
The more players that are actively queuing in Marvel Rivals, the better matchmaking is. This is mostly true for quick matches, though ranked does also benefit from having a larger population of players grinding up the ranks.
This new Mantis skin should make an appearance in ranked play, especially since it is free. But, outside of that, this is mostly an event that will give players more reasons to log in every day for some matches.