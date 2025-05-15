How to Get the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Chronovium Twitch Drop
Marvel Rivals is opening a new Twitch Drop event, and players can earn a free item. The Chronovium Spray will reward those who complete the campaign's requirements. Let's explore how players can earn it and how the drop campaign ties into Marvel Rivals esports.
Marvel Rivals Announces New 'Chronovium' Twitch Drop
On May 15 2025, Marvel Rivals announced it would offer a new free cosmetic opportunity for its users through Twitch's drop system. Participating players can obtain the Chronovium Spray, which they can equip to their action wheel and use in-game.
When Will the Marvel Rivals 'Chronovium' Twitch Drop Go Live?
According to Marvel Rivals' original reveal post, the Season 2 'Chronovium' Twitch drop will go live on Friday, May 16 2025 at 2:00 AM UTC. Here's a conversion of that date for other timezones:
- PT: 7:00 PM (May 15)
- CT: 9:00 PM (May 15)
- ET: 10:00 PM (May 15)
- Brazil: 11:00 PM (May 15)
- London: 3:00 AM
- CET: 4:00 AM
- KST/JST: 11:00 AM
The Twitch Drop opportunity will remain until May 29 2025, also at 2:00 UTC. This means players will have approximately two weeks to claim their free items.
How to Get the Marvel Rivals 'Chronovium' Twitch Drop
To earn the Chronovirium drop, Marvel Rivals viewers must navigate to Twitch and open the "Drops and Inventory" section on their profile. Clicking this will open a list of active drop campaigns. Marvel Rivals will appear as an option, and users should select the 'Chronovium' spray drop campaign.
Once the campaign is active, watchers should find a channel participating in the event using Twitch's Marvel Rivals category. Channels usually indicate this in the stream title, which often says "Drops on" or "Drops enabled." After clicking on the stream, players must keep it open and watch for 30 minutes to obtain the Chronovium spray. It's important to note that watch progress only counts from one tab, so playing multiple streams at once will not earn the reward any faster.
After completing the watch time requirements, players' Twitch rewards will appear in the "Drops and Inventory" Inventory tab. A 'claim' button should appear, and clicking it will immediately add the spray to the user's Marvel Rivals inventory. The button may prompt users to sign into their Marvel Rivals or Epic Games account, which is legitimate since Twitch needs to link to the game's platform before distributing rewards.
Esports Impact
The Chronovium Spray drop window occurs during the Marvel Rivals Ignite event, which will begin on May 25 2025. Many popular Marvel Rivals Twitch creators, including Flats and Eskay, will participate in the tournament, which has a 3 million USD prize pool. Players watching Marvel Rivals content to earn the drop could see several Marvel Rivals Ignite matches. In turn, this could significantly boost Marvel Rivals esports' popularity and raise awareness of surrounding circuits.