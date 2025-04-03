Marvel Rivals Teases Season 2 Hellfire Gala Skins
Marvel Rivals' Season 2 reveal will bring plenty of competitive updates, and players can also look forward to fresh cosmetics after a new trailer. The title's upcoming Hellfire Gala skins will have an elegant red-carpet theme, allowing players to serve looks on the runway after slaying the enemy team in the competitive queue. Here's everything we know about which heroes will have Hellfire Gala skins, when they will release, how players can purchase them, and how much they may cost.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Introduces New Hellfire Gala Skins
On April 3 2025, Marvel Rivals' official YouTube channel released a Season 2 animatic trailer for the game's April 11 update. The video includes new skins for popular heroes including Luna Snow, Magneto, Cloak and Dagger, Black Panther and more.
The Hellfire Gala is based on the "Hellfire Club" from Marvel's lore, a mysterious organization that includes elite and powerful individuals. One high-ranking Hellfire Club member is Emma Frost, who will soon join the Marvel Rivals roster. Frost is the Season 2 Hellfire Gala's host, and the event has an elegant red-carpet theme.
How Will the Skins Affect the Esports Meta?
The Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala skins may alter the pick rate of the included heroes. Many selections, including Magneto, Luna Snow and Cloak and Dagger, are already extremely popular meta picks.
According to Marvel Rivals data collection site rivalsmeta.com, Cloak and Dagger have a 52% pick rate in Competitive queues above Diamond while Magneto has a similarly high 42.83% rate. Wolverine and Hulk, who will receive upcoming skins, are much less frequent picks at 6.44% and 6.36%, respectively. Wolverine and Hulk's pick rates could slightly rise after the Hellfire Gala skins release.
Which Heroes Have Hellfire Gala Skins?
Here's a quick list of all heroes with Hellfire Gala themed skins:
- Emma Frost (Default skin)
- Bruce Banner/Hulk
- Hela
- Captain America
- Black Panther
- Magneto
- Luna Snow
- Wolverine
- Scarlet Witch
- Cloak and Dagger
- Magik
- Psylocke
Emma Frost
Hero and heiress Emma Frost is the newest addition to Marvel Rivals' roster. The official Hellfire Gala trailer shows Frost arriving at the gala in a blue-and-white dress with sharp ice accents. This is likely Emma Frost's default design, but it retains an elegant Hellfire Gala flair.
Captain America
Captain America's Hellfire Gala skin includes a navy blue and red pinstriped suit. Cap also sports a slicked-back hairstyle, patriotic star pins and several rings.
Bruce Banner / Hulk
Bruce Banner is serving steampunk vibes at the Gala with a vintage suit, gold jewelry, a fedora and some funky orange spectacles.
Hela
Villainous guest Hela arrives to the Hellfire Gala with a geometric black and gold outfit. This skin also features a unique new mask, which is bright red with spider-like motifs.
Black Panther
Black Panther T'Challa's new skin is a luxurious look. It includes a vibrant purple patterned sash, armored gloves and face paint.
Magneto
Storm's Goddess of Thunder skin, already available in the shop, featured in the Hellfire Gala trailer alongside Magneto's new skin reveal. The menacing mutant is decked out in a full royal suit, complete with gold shoulder pads and a necklace with red gems.
Luna Snow
Pop star Luna Snow's new skin has a sleek black-and-white design. It also includes playful feather accents, a braided hairstyle and a purple belt.
Wolverine
At the Hellfire Gala, slasher superhero Wolverine has swapped his gritty getup for a glamorous white suit.
Scarlet Witch
Wanda Maximoff, aka. Scarlet Witch, is pulling up to the Hellfire Gala with a bright red ballgown and a new beaded headdress.
Cloak & Dagger
Cloak and Dagger's Season 2 skin introduces old-fashioned glamour as Cloak sports a fur-lined cape and Dagger wears a sleek bodysuit with a flowing, feathery hairstyle.
Magik and Psylocke
Magik and Psylocke are twinning at the Hellfire Gala, wearing matching blue-and-gold uniforms with red belts.
Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Skin Release Times
The Hellfire Gala skins will arrive on April 11 2025 alongside Marvel Rivals' official Season 2 release. The new Season should arrive exactly at midnight in UTC time, but here's a handy conversion for other locations:
- PT: 5 PM
- CT: 7 PM
- ET: 8 PM
- Brazil: 9 PM
- CEST: 2 AM
How to Purchase the New Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Skins
To purchase the Hellfire Gala skins once they release, players can navigate to the "Store" tab at the top of the game's homescreen. Here, the Hellfire Gala skins will likely appear as Featured items in the store. They will also show up in the "Costumes" tab.
If players want to quickly purchase a skin for a specific Hero, they can also click on the "Heroes" tab and select that character. Here, they can then select the "Costumes" option, where every available skin for that Hero should show up.
How much will the Hellfire Gala skins cost?
The Marvel Rivals team has not yet released costs for the Hellfire Gala skins. However, similar bundles in the past have cost anywhere from 1,600 to 3,500 Units.