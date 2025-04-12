All Leaked Upcoming Heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 2
Marvel Rivals is about to release more heroes more often, which means there will also be more attention paid to what new characters could be coming to the game. Due to some new leaks, it now looks like there is a more definitive list of upcoming heroes too.
Season 2: Hellfire Gala is now live, adding Emma Frost to Marvel Rivals and prepping players for the arrival of Ultron in the near future. Previous leaks gave the community a deep look at what heroes might be planned for future updates, however, many of those names might be much further down the line than expected—if they make the cut at all.
Marvel Rivals - All Leaked Heroes for Season 2 and Beyond
Prior to the release of Season 2, which includes Emma Frost and Ultron as its new heroes, 20 other heroes leaked to potentially be included in Marvel Rivals.
These original leaks came from beta builds. Season 0, and Season 1 files, leaving a rather large list of heroes mentioned in sections of the game tied to upcoming heroes. Whether it was simply some text, a role, or some stored data for abilities, all 20 heroes had something that made them appear like more than just placeholder text or files.
While none of that information about leaked heroes has been confirmed, Emma and Ultron being released in Season 2 at least proves that some of those files are accurate, especially if they have extra details. However, it looks like some additional changes have been discovered regarding the larger list of unreleased heroes, shrinking the “waiting room” significantly.
Of the 20 heroes previously leaked up through Marvel Rivals Season 1, it appears only three remain, paired with one hero that was only discovered in the backend recently and an unknown hero with very little information at this time.
According to X0XLEAK, Ultron, Blade, Phoenix, Professor X, and Daredevil are the only named heroes remaining in the unreleased game files as of Season 2’s launch. The other spot remains unknown, with no identifiable traits to link the hero to a name.
We already know Ultron will be releasing in May alongside Season 2.5, but the remaining four characters are still a mystery—in varying degrees.
Everyone though Blade was going to be added in Season 2 after he was a focal point of the vampiric Season 1 story, thought he lost man remained missing in action. Despite him not being playable at the moment, he was freed from his shackles in Central Park - Empire of Eternal Night and can now be found napping in one of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda maps.
Professor X is technically being teased quite heavily in the current Hellfire Gala storyline, as Cerebro is present and even featured as part of an ongoing Marvel Rival event. There are now signs that Xavier will be added to the roster just yet, though.
Phoenix is in the same boat as Professor X, though she has not been directly tied to any ongoing themes just yet despite having some interactive voice lines in the files for other characters.
The final named character is Daredevil, who was only just recently leaked as a name for his passive ability was found in the hero files. No additional information has been shared about any of the four heroes, and we already know none of them will be released before Season 2 is set to end on July 11.
What Heroes Might Come to Marvel Rivals Next?
Ultron is going to be released when Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 launches in May but, outside of that, NetEase has not shared any information on what other heroes will join the roster next.
With the four named heroes listed in the latest leak, we have a general idea that two of those four might appear in Season 3, which starts in July. However, there is never a guarantee that one specific hero will be released during a season even if they are found in the game’s data.
And, just because the leaked list of heroes is much smaller now, that doesn’t mean the other, previously detailed characters aren’t going to be added eventually. NetEase could have just removed from the live version of the game’s files because they aren’t needed in the current version of the game or to perhaps keep more information from leaking.
Leaks for live service games are hard to prevent and sometimes can be a result of files simply slipping through in updates way too early. So here is a list of the other heroes that have previously been leaked for Marvel Rivals at one point in time across at least a few different sources since Season 0:
- Blade
- Professor X (Strategist)
- Phoenix (Duelist)
- Daredevil
- Deadpool
- Hit Monkey
- Captain Marvel
- Angela
- The Hood (Vanguard)
- MODOK
- Valkyrie
- Cyclops (Duelist)
- Colossus (Vanguard)
- Jia Jing (Strategist)
- Paste Pot Pete/Trapster (Duelist)
- Locus (Strategist)
- Beast
- Nightcrawler (Duelist)
- Rogue (Strategist)
- Gambit (Duelist)
- Jubilee
- Unknown hero
As always, there is a chance that none of these heroes end up releasing at all since NetEase only reveals official character release information ahead of a new season dropping. We will likely be waiting until late June or early July to actually know who is coming in Season 3.
It is also important to note that, with the start of Season 3, NetEase will be shifting Marvel Rivals into a two-month seasonal format. This means new heroes will be released every month instead of every six to seven weeks, which could lead to more confirmations from the above list coming sooner than we expect.
Marvel Rivals Leaked Heroes - Esports Impact
While battle passes and events are great ways to keep players engaged, the most important features for a game like Marvel Rivals are the heroes and maps. So any time new hero details are shared, officially or not, players get excited.
We know basically nothing about how heroes such as Blade or Professor X could shake up something like the game’s competitive meta. But we do know that once any new hero is released, it provides a new variable that all players have to take into account when learning new team compositions or strategies.