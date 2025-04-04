Marvel Rivals Season 2 Patch Notes - Emma Frost, New Team-Ups, Hero Changes
Marvel Rivals Season 2 launches on April 11, which means a brand new balance patch will go live and alter the way the game is played substantially.
With Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala, NetEase Games is implementing multiple new features, changes, and adjustments beyond simple hero buffs and nerfs. This includes the introduction of new Team-Ups, two new heroes, and a new map once the season begins.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Release Time
Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala releases on April 11, with the update going live at 5am ET.
As with all major patches, the Season 2 launch will see NetEase take Marvel Rivals offline briefly to implement all of the changes. That downtime begins at 5am ET on April 11 and is “expected to take approximately 2–3 hours,” during which the game will be unplayable.
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 April 11 Patch Notes
The Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala release patch includes dozens of changes to the game’s heroes, a massive rotation for Team-Up abilities, and a new hero joining the roster. Additional content will be released throughout the season, but here is a full list of the Season 2 launch patch notes.
All balance adjustments will include some small additional commentary from the developers where applicable.
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Vanguard Changes
Captain America
- Reduce base health from 675 to 650.
- Reduce the shield value of Living Legend from 400 to 350.
Doctor Strange
- Decrease Daggers of Denak damage per projectile from 18 to 16.
- Reduce the Maelstrom of Madness conversion ratio of Dark Magic to damage from 1.3 to 1.2.
Hulk
“The Green Goliath will boast enhanced maneuverability and improved survivability upon entering combat.”
- Increase base movement speed from 600 to 650.
- Reduce cooldown time for Indestructible Guard from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.
- Decrease minimum charge time for Incredible Leap from 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds.
Magneto
- Increase energy cost for Meteor M (Ultimate Ability) from 3100 to 3400.
Peni Parker
“Peni will receive enhancements to her primary attack damage efficiency and a boost to her survivability and combat capabilities.”
- Cyber-Web Cluster now has a chance to crit; reduce movement speed penalty while firing Cyber-Web Cluster from 40% to 20%
- Increase base health from 650 to 750.
The Thing
- Decrease Embattled Leap's damage reduction effect for himself and teammates from 30% to 25%.
Thor
- Increase base health from 525 to 600.
- Increase base movement speed from 600 to 650.
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Duelist Changes
Black Widow
- Added a new effect where Black Widow can directly shoot after releasing the second kick of Edge Dancer and after using Electro-Plasma Explosion (Ultimate Ability).
Hawkeye
“We're improving Clint's mobility while drawing his bow, enhancing his combat capabilities, and increasing the threat of his Ultimate Ability.”
- Reduce the slow effect while charging the bow from 30% to 20%.
- Increase both instances of damage for Hypersonic Arrow from 50 to 55.
- Decrease energy cost for Hunter's Sight (Ultimate Ability) from 3700 to 3100 and improve the bow draw speed increase from 1.35x to 1.5x.
Hela
- Increase cooldown time for Astral Flock from 12 seconds to 15 seconds.
- Increase Spell Field Damage of Piercing Night from 30 to 35.
- Decrease cooldown time for Soul Drainer from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.
Human Torch
- Reduce attack interval for Fire Cluster from 0.6 seconds to 0.5 seconds; the launch timing of the primary attack projectile has been advanced.
- Increase the cooldown for Flaming Meteor from 12 seconds to 15 seconds, but add a new effect: After releasing Flaming Meteor, immediately gain 75 Bonus Health, which will start to falloff 3 seconds later at a rate of 30 per second.
Iron Man
- Slightly reduce Iron Man's hitbox size.
- Now gains 100 Bonus Health activating Armor Overdrive or Gamma Overdrive that will start to fall off 5 seconds later at a rate of 30 per second.
Iron Fist
“Lin Lie will see an increase in his combat effectiveness against Vanguards, a slight improvement to his mobility, and a slight reduction to his survivability when first entering the battlefield.”
- Reduce the Bonus Max Health gained from Harmony Recovery from 150 to 100, but slow the falloff rate of that health from 25 per second to 15 per second.
- Lower fixed damage of Yat Jee Chung Kuen from 10 to 9, but increase the percentage damage of the enemy's Max Health per strike from 1.7% to 2.1%.
- Decrease the cooldown for K'un-Lun Kick from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.
Mister Fantastic
- Increase base health from 350 to 375.
- Boost the damage of Stretch Punch from 60 to 65 and from 75 to 80 while in Inflated state.
- Flexible Elongation New Effect: Enemies within range now suffer a 35% slow effect; reduce Flexible Elongation cooldown time from 10s to 8s.
- Reduce the Elasticity gained from Elastic Strength (passive ability) from 30 to 20, while the Elasticity provided by Stretch Punch is increased from 5 to 8. After entering the inflated state, the Bonus Health provided to self has been reduced from 450 to 400.
- When Mister Fantastic uses Brainiac Bounce (Ultimate Ability), he now immediately gains Bonus Health equal to that gained when entering inflated state.
Moon Knight
- Increase Crescent Dart projectile speed from 120m per second to 150m per second.
- Moon Blade now gives 25 Bonus Health with each enemy hit, up to a max of 100. Three seconds after the Bonus Health stops increasing, it will start to fall off at a rate of 20 per second.
- Speed up Moonlight Hook pull startup time after hit from 0.4 seconds to 0.15 seconds.
- Extend the duration of the Hand of Khonshu (Ultimate Ability) from 3.5 seconds to 4.5 seconds, and increase the number of talons generated during this period from 14 to 18. Additionally, the fall speed of the talons has been slightly enhanced. A new damage fall off mechanic for the spell field has been added, beginning at 1.5 meters from the center and reaching a maximum reduction of 70% at 5 meters.
Scarlet Witch
“We're reducing Wanda's survivability but increasing her threat level against Strategists and Duelists while optimizing her Ultimate Ability release experience.”
- Remove Chaos Control percentage damage while increasing fixed damage from 60 per second to 80 per second.
- Increase Chthonian Burst projectile damage from 35 to 40 and spell field damage from 35 to 40.
- Increase the cooldown of Mystic Projection from 8 seconds to 10 seconds, and reduce Phased state time from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.
- Rework the slow effect of Reality Erasure to start at 1.5 seconds instead of starting immediately, with a linear increase to a 35% slow over 3.5 seconds.
Star-Lord
- Reduce Blaster Barrage damage from 80 per second to 75. Introduce a new damage falloff mechanic, starting at 4 meters and maxing out at 80% reduction at 8 meters.
Winter Soldier
- Increase the cooldown time for Bionic Hook from 8 seconds to 12 seconds.
- Reduce base damage of Kraken Impact (Ultimate Ability) from 100 to 80, but lower the culling threshold from 20% of maximum health to 15%.
Wolverine
- Increase Rage gained from Savage Claw hits from 7 to 10, while Rage gained from Berserk Claw Strike has been decreased from 7 to 5. Reduce Rage gained from Feral Leap from 20 to 10, and from Vicious Rampage from 20 to 15. However, Rage gained from taking damage has been increased from 3 to 5.
- Reduce the time an enemy is knocked down after impact from Last Stand (Ultimate Ability) from 1 second to 0.75 seconds.
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Strategist Changes
Adam Warlock
- Increase the cooldown for Soul Bond from 30s to 40s.
- Karmic Revival (Ultimate Ability) now restores 30% of a fallen ally's maximum health instead of a fixed 100 Health.
Cloak and Dagger
- After activating Eternal Bond (Ultimate Ability), the duration of the first three healing zones will no longer be calculated separately; instead, they will remain active until the duration of the final healing zone ends, at which point all will be removed together.
Invisible Woman
- Decrease the shield value of Guardian Shield from 300 to 250.
Loki
- Increase Regeneration Domain cooldown from 25 seconds to 30 seconds.
Mantis
- Reduce base health from 275 to 250.
- Effects of Healing Flower and Allied Inspiration can be stacked, up to a maximum of 16 seconds.
Rocket Racoon
- Decrease the healing area of Repair Mode spheres from 70 health/s to 50 health/s, but add a new effect of one-time healing of 55 health to allies hit. Projectile speed reduction increased from 4.5m per second to 7m per second.
- Extend cooldown for Jetpack Dash from 6 seconds to 10 seconds; reduce dash distance from 10 meters to 8 meters.
- Reduce C.Y.A. (Ultimate Ability) damage boost from 40% to 25%, but add a new effect: during the ability's duration, linked allies will receive an additional 100 Bonus Health points per second, capping at 150. After breaking the link, this bonus starts to falloff after 1 second at a rate of 75 per second. Additionally, increase the energy cost from 3,700 to 4,000.
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Team-Up Changes
Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch - Arcane Order
- New Team-Up giving Doctor Strange (Anchor) a maximum health increase of 100.
- Scarlet Witch unlocks a new magical Mystic Burst ability.
Captain America and Winter Soldier - Stars Aligned
- New Team-Up where Captain America (Anchor) gains a maximum health increase of 100 and a 5% boost in damage output.
- Winter Soldier unlocks the Stellar Impact ability and a new interaction with Cap.
Emma Frost with Psylocke/Magneto - Mental Projection
- New Team-Up with the newest hero Emma Frost (Anchor) gaining a maximum health increase of 100.
- Magneto gains Magnetic Resonance ability.
- Psylocke gains Soul Resurgence ability.
Rocket Racoon’s Ammo Overload
- Winter Soldier has been removed from the Ammo Overload Team-Up.
Luna Snow’s Chilling Charisma
- Namor has been removed from the Ammo Overload Team-Up.
Magik’s Dimensional Shortcut
- Psylocke has been removed from the Ammo Overload Team-Up.
Hulk’s Gamma Charge
- Doctor Strange has been removed from the Ammo Overload Team-Up.
- Namor has been added to the Team-Up and now gains the Gamma Monstro ability.
Scarlet Witch’s Metallic Chaos
- The Metallic Chaos Team-Up for Scarlet Witch and Magneto has been removed from the game.
Thor’s Voltaic Union
- The Voltaic Union Team-Up for Thor, Storm, and Captain America has been removed from the game.
All New Heroes and Skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2
With Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala, Emma Frost will join the battle alongside the season’s launch on April 11.
Emma Frost is a strong Vanguard that can shift between using psychic powers to support her team and a sturdy diamond body that throws haymakers with the other big bodies. She will be available as soon as the Season 2 update goes live alongside the new map, Hellfire Gala - Krakoa and a new lineup of battle pass skins.
Ultron was also confirmed for a Season 2 release, though he will not be added until some point in May.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Esports Impact
This Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch might have the single biggest impact on the game’s meta outside of hero additions, as it drastically alters what heroes get bonuses from being used together along with the large balance adjustments.
For example, Luna Snow no longer giving Namor a boosted squid will lead to the two heroes being banned less in regard to each other in competitive play. Before, players could ban Luna to eliminate a top Strategist and also make Namor weaker. Giving Namor a Team-Up with Hulk that gives the Gamma Monstro ability could lead to new strategic picks and bans.
The patch also changes things up for top heroes like Hela, Star-Lord, and Winter Soldier in ways that will potentially alter their usage too. The addition of Emma Frost to the Vanguard pool will even further impact the lineups that teams can toss together.