Marvel Rivals Season 2 April 11 Patch Notes: New Battle Pass, Enhancements, and More
Marvel Rivals Season 2 is dropping with a bang that would likely result in Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters being destroyed again if that was the map dropping. Instead, NetEae is taking players to Krakoa and enhancing the gameplay experience with a huge update.
With the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala, players will have access to the new hero Emma Frost, a new battle pass, new events, and updates to key features like ranked play and factions. If you plan to accept Emma’s exclusive invitation to the gala, here is everything coming to the game on April 11.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - New Content
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Emma Frost
As part of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala, Emma Frost joins the game as a playable hero for the first time alongside every other piece of content on April 11. She is the game’s 38th hero and 10th Vanguard. She uses a mix of psychic and physical abilities to help control any map, controlling beams and barriers before shifting into her Diamond Form to brawl and disrupt the frontline.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Krakoa and Map Rotation
Hellfire Gala: Krakoa is the new map for Season 2, bringing players to the living island at the center of mutant politics in some Marvel stories. It will be a Domination map, meaning players will face off at three different locations across three rounds in a best-of-three format.
Along with the new map, NetEase is also introducing map rotation into the game’s competitive pool. This will impact ranked queues and tournament play, not quick matches or custom games.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - New Skins
There are so many new costumes coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 2, both as part of the new battle pass and future updates.
Some of these skins will be premium bundles in the shop, like the new Emma Frost - X-Revolution or Star-Lord - King of Spartax costumes dropping on April 11. New free skins for Mantis, Scarlet Witch, and The Thing will also be available throughout the month, with The Unlimited Thing costume being exclusive to Marvel Unlimited digital comic book subscribers.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Battle Pass
The Season 2: Hellfire Gala battle pass is called Flower of Krakoa and will run from April 11 to June 11. It will cost 990 Lattice for the regular battle pass or 2,100 Lattice for the upgraded battle pass that gives players access to more Chrono Tokens during the season to unlock 10 new costumes.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Season Events
To start Season 2, the new Cerebro Database event will go live. It will feature exclusive challenges and rewards, such as the free Mantis - Flora Maiden costume. Additional events and modes will be added in the future.
A new Twitch Drop campaign will go live soon, with the Namor - Will of Galacta costume, nameplate, spray, and emote available for free for participants who watch the required number of hours.
And, don't forget there is a massive balance patch for heroes and Team-Ups dropping on April 11 too.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Faction, Ranked, and Esports Tournament Updates
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Faction Updates
- New Faction Recruit and Seeking Factions allow for new ways to group up with squads for competitive play.
- New faction emblems added, along with updated reporting functionality for factions so players can report inappropriate custom content such as names and wording.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Ranked Updates
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 2 - All Ranked and Competitive Changes
- Rank Reset: Based on your final Season 1.5 rank, ranks will be demoted by nine divisions at the start of Season 2. For example, if you ended Season 1.5 at Diamond I, your Season 2 journey begins at Silver I.
- New Ranked Rewards: Emma Frost - Golden Diamond for reaching Gold rank, along with new Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500.
- The minimum level required for new players to participate in Competitive has been adjusted to 15. (If you have previously completed at least one valid competitive match, you can still join Competitive in Season 2.0 even if you are below level 15.)
- Pick/ban will now come into play starting from Gold III rather than Diamond rank.
- When a team includes players from Eternity or One Above All, only solo or duo queuing will be allowed.
- “Currently, the score you earn per Competitive match is determined by both the outcome and your individual performance. After Season 2.0 launches, we will be increasing the weight of individual performances. The better you perform, the more points you will earn in victory, and the fewer points you will lose in defeat.”
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Tournament Updates
- Marvel Rivals Championship Season 2 is here: “The champion, runner-up, and third-place nameplates have been upgraded to dynamic designs, showcasing your hard-earned glory! This season features adjusted rank requirements and a revised sign-up phase. For all the details, please refer to the Marvel Rivals Championship rules.”
- “The global tournament regions have been enhanced! North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Asia (AS) have now transformed into the Americas (AMERICAS), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and the Pacific (PACIFIC). This upgrade allows for a more compatible and organized classification of server nodes across various regions.”
- Tournament Overview pages have been revamped for easier access to information about events, players, and factions.
- Players with a Marvel Rivals Championship nameplate emblem can customize it its display in the Career menu now.
- A Tournament Room has been added to Custom Game lobbies.
Related Article: Sentinels Dominate Marvel Rivals Tounament, Spice Up 100 Thieves Esports Rivalry
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - General Updates, Bug Fixes, and Optimization
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Gameplay Updates
- A new feature allowing players to gift cosmetics to friends is being added.
- Optimized the settlement logic for substitute players in Quick Match battles: victories will count normally, while losses will not affect combat history or scoreboard.
- The mission system has been revamped: new weekly missions and rewards have been added, and the balance of daily and challenge missions has been adjusted while maintaining the overall Chrono Token distribution. The proportion of hero-specific missions has also been reduced.
- The Career Overview page now supports the selection of specific hero forms and a rank leaderboard display has been added to Career too.
- Real-time voice chat has been optimized! An interface prompt now appears when you activate voice chat using push to talk.
- Spectators can now temporarily exit during matches in Custom Games.
- A new room host transfer function has been introduced. The current host can right-click on other players to transfer host privileges.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Bug Fixes
- Notification and text error fixes.
- Fixed an issue in Custom Game where spectators would incorrectly exit the room after a match.
- Fixed a rare occurrence where settings would reset to default upon restarting the game.
- Fixed terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip through odd locations.
- Resolved various issues including floating broken objects, collision errors, and more along with sound issues.
- Resolved a rare issue in Custom Quick Match, where on the Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown map, spawn room transfer could sometimes not work correctly.
- On PC: Fixed an issue where the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card renders with excessively low brightness in certain scenarios.
- On Console: Fixed a rare issue where raw mouse input settings unexpectedly affected controllers, potentially causing crosshair drift.
- On Console: Fixed an issue in console matches, where there was a chance that button prompts were displayed as keyboard and mouse inputs.
- Captain America's Shield Bounce: Resolved an issue where Captain America couldn't ricochet enemy projectiles while moving backward.
- Spector Sightings: Fixed a glitch that sometimes caused abnormal camera angles after being revived by Adam Warlock's Ultimate Ability.
- Namor's Super Soldier Shenanigans: In Hydra Charteris Base: Hell's Heaven - Super-Soldier Factory, Namor's Ultimate Ability could occasionally fail to deal damage when targeting the raising pillars.
- Winter Soldier's Time Warp: Addressed an issue where Bucky would sometimes descend before ascending while unleashing his Ultimate Ability in unstable network conditions.
- Cloak & Dagger's Form Flaw: Fixed an issue where Cloak or Dagger sometimes left their character model lingering for a brief moment during form switches.
- Iron Fist's Floating Fumble: Resolved a rare glitch where Iron Fist could end up floating indefinitely.
- Wolverine's Ferocious Leap: Fixed a rarely occurring issue where Wolverine's Feral Leap could leave him stuck in an abnormal state, unable to finish the move.
- Claws and Consequences: Resolved a rare occurrence where being hit by Wolverine's Feral Leap could render all abilities unusable.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Enhancements and Optimizations
- On PC: “We've introduced an experimental feature: Switch Shader Compilation Mode. When activated, shaders will only compile the first time you launch the game after a new version or graphics driver update. This feature can significantly reduce memory usage and minimize in-game stuttering. —Especially on systems with 16 GB of RAM or less. However, if you're using a CPU with less threads in combination with AMD FSR3 Frame Generation, you may notice occasional additional stutters with this feature enabled.”
- On PC: Added support for AMD FSR 4, using an AI-accelerated upscaling algorithm to deliver image quality improvements over AMD FSR 3.1. (Available exclusively on the AMD Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics cards)
- On Console: New Vertical Deadzone Sensitivity Settings: Players can now customize the additional acceleration sensitivity after reaching the vertical deadzone.
- On Console: Additional Sensitivity Acceleration Delay Settings: Players can tailor the delay time for acceleration to kick in after reaching the deadzone.
- On Console: Character Movement Stick Deadzone Settings: Players can set the maximum and minimum deadzone values for the joystick controlling character movement.
- On Console: Trigger Deadzone Settings: Players can now define the trigger depth required for activation.
- On Console: New Player Initial Settings Feature: First-time players will receive a reminder of default sensitivity settings, vibration, and trigger effects upon entering the game, making their introduction as smooth as a Super Hero landing.
- On Console: Focus Memory Optimization: The focus feature has been upgraded to intelligently remember the last position on the screen.
On the Switch Shader Compilation experimental mode, various dataminers like X0XLEAK have mentioned that this would allow players to compile shaders on PC once instead of every time the game launches. This would take an estimated five to 10 minutes but you would not have to repeat the process until additional updates are released, which typically happens once every one to two weeks.