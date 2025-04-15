Marvel Rivals Season 2 - All Ranks, Ranked Rewards, and Map Rotation
Marvel Rivals has undergone some fairly big changes for Season 2, including some key elements of the game’s competitive mode.
On top of hero adjustments and new content, Marvel Rivals also introduced new mechanics and updated features for Competitive Matches. Not everything has changed, however, so here is everything you should know before jumping into ranked games.
All Marvel Rivals Competitive Ranks
In Marvel Rivals Season 2, no changes have been made to the various ranks players will be climbing through while playing Competitive Matches. There are a total of nine different ranks, each with three different tiers up until you reach Eternity.
- Bronze Rank - Tier III-I
- Silver Rank - Tier III-I
- Gold Rank - Tier III-I
- Platinum Rank - Tier III-I
- Diamond Rank - Tier III-I
- Grandmaster Rank - Tier III-I
- Celestial Rank - Tier III-I
- Eternity Rank
- One Above All
After breaking into Eternity, there will no longer be a set of tiered divisions. Instead, you will need to keep playing in order to earn more Rank Points to improve your placement in hopes of reaching One Above All, which follows that same formula for its placements.
Marvel Rivals Competitive Mode and Ranked Points, Explained
As you begin to play competitive matches in Marvel Rivals, your goal early on will be to earn ranked points. These points are given at the end of each match based on a few different metrics depending on if you win or lose.
On the winning team, you will get points based on your team’s performance and your own individual performance. After a loss, you will lose fewer ranked points if your personal performance is solid, though this is a hidden metric that NetEase uses, not something that you can openly cater toward with your gameplay.
In Season 2, NetEase also increased the weight of individual performance in the competitive aspect. As Marvel Rivals lead combat designer Zhiyong said, “The better you perform, the more points you will earn in victory, and the fewer points you lose in defeat.
Additionally, Marvel Rivals now requires players to be Level 15 before queuing up for competitive play. This is up from the previous level 10 requirement introduced in Season 0.
What is a Chrono Shield and How to Get Them in Marvel Rivals
A Chrono Shield is an item exclusive to Marvel Rivals’ competitive mode that acts as a buffer of sorts when grinding ranked matches. If a player has a Chrono Shield and would be demoted after losing a match, they will instead use up a Chrono Shield and remain in their previous rank or division.
Unlike other competitive games where players would get a limited number of items to prevent ranking down, Marvel Rivals’ Chrono Shields operate on a cooldown entirely based on a player’s performance. Chrono Shields only appear to recharge when you lose a match.
While it is not actively detailed in-game, it looks like the more a player loses, the faster their Chrono Shield recharges to prevent rank downs. However, the higher your rank, the more losses it takes to recharge, and, once you break out of Gold into Platinum, Chrono Shields appear no longer available to use.
Marvel Rivals - All Ranked Mode Restrictions and Who You Can Play With
Like with other competitive games, Marvel Rivals does have a set of ranked restrictions in place to keep players from abusing any systems by partying up with more experienced players.
Any player that is ranked in Gold or lower can freely team up with players ranked below them with no restrictions, though that is the only set of placements that allows this.
Players above Gold I into Celestial are restricted from playing with any player who is not within three divisions of their own placement. For example, this means a Gold I player can still play with anyone below their own rank, but won’t be able to play with anyone ranked outside of Platinum.
Players in Eternity and One Above All can team with players that are at least ranked Celestial II if “they are within 200 points.”
Starting with Season 2, players who reach Eternity and One Above All can only play Competitive Matches in solo or duo queues in order to balance matchmaking at the highest level of the game.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - All Ranked Rewards
For Season 2, any Marvel Rivals player that reaches Gold Rank or above will be eligible to collect various ranked rewards depending on their highest seasonal placement. You must play a minimum of 10 ranked games to be eligible for rewards.
- Gold Rank: Emma Frost - Golden Diamond Costume
- Platinum Rank: Emma Frost - Golden Diamond Costume
- Diamond Rank: Emma Frost - Golden Diamond Costume
- Grandmaster Rank: Emma Frost - Golden Diamond Costume + Grandmaster Crest of Honor
- Celestial Rank: Emma Frost - Golden Diamond Costume + Celestial Crest of Honor
- Eternity Rank: Emma Frost - Golden Diamond Costume + Eternity/One Above All Crest of Honor
- One Above All Rank: Emma Frost - Golden Diamond Costume + Eternity/One Above All Crest of Honor
- Top 500: “Upon leaderboard conclusion of each half of the season, the top 500 players will be awarded the prestigious Crest of Honor during the settlement.”
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Ranked Map Rotation and Hero Bans
With Season 2, Marvel Rivals has introduced a map rotation into its competitive matches and moved hero bans into earlier ranks. Now, starting in Gold III instead of Diamond III, competitive matches will feature the pick and ban phases for all players.
Here are all of the maps in rotation for Season 2, though that might change for Season 2.5 in May.
Convoy
Convergence
Domination
Yggsgard -
Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda -
Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda -
Tokyo 2099 -
Klyntar -
Hydra Charteris Base -
Empire Of Eternal Night -
Empire Of Eternal Night -
Hellfire Gala -
How to Rank Up Quickly In Marvel Rivals
If you want to rank up quickly in Marvel Rivals, your main goal should be finding a few heroes in each role that you enjoy playing and practicing them to be flexible with your team composition. Lower ranks in competitive games with character roles are notorious for poor team comps, especially when it comes to support heroes, so being able to flex early and often is a great skill to have.
Communication is also key. Yes, you will have infuriating people in game chat saying dumb things or yelling about not getting healed even if they dive too deep. Learning to ignore them and concisely communicate with your teammates on which heroes to target, when to use specific abilities, or when to pull back from a lost fight is just as important as a good team comp.
Likewise, you will need to play to learn. Jumping into quick matches and having fun is much different than learning a map’s layout, finding optimal points to hold in different scenarios, or alternate routes to take when flanking. You have to build that experience up through practice, just like learning a new hero.
Another great way to improve is by finding players to queue with. If you have some friends or other players you enjoy playing in ranked, that can improve the experience and help your communication since you know you have at least one other person you can rely on to listen and provide timely feedback.