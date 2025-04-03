Ultron Invades Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Release Date Confirmed
The long-awaited announcement for Marvel Rivals Season 2 is finally here! NetEase released a teaser trailer confirming that the new season will begin on April 11, 2025.
The trailer shows Emma Frost, who has long been leaked as an upcoming vanguard for the game, welcoming the characters of Marvel Rivals to the Hellfire Gala. This party on the island of Krakoa will be the overarching theme of the season. In the middle of Frost's speech, a portal opens and Ultron, the villain of the second Avenger's movie and another character that confirms the leaks from the early days of the game, invades.
It appears that the story of Season 2 will be a battle between Frost and Ultron for Krakoa and the future of the mutants that live there.
Notably, while the teaser confirms two highly anticipated characters, the trailer does not speak to Blade's status within the world. While Blade has been seen multiple times in the current story and ongoing Season 1 event, he has not been released as a playable character. With the release of the new season, and Emma Frost and Ultron featured so prominently in its promotion, some Marvel Rivals fans are speculating that Blade could be skipped over in favor of one of these headlining characters, likely Frost.
What's coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2?
While NetEase has not yet released full details of the content in Season 2, leaks for the game have been fairly reliable, particularly around major announcements. According to RivalsIntel on X, the trailer confirms the following:
- New heroes in Emma Frost and Ultron
- New Hellfire Gala-themed costumes for many characters (these designs can be seen in the trailer and so are all-but confirmed)
- Krakoa as a new map for the game. This has been teased in multiple leaks and is highly likely given its importance to the trailer.
With only one week until the season launch, it's likely that much more information will be released in the coming days. Dataminers are already indicating that we could learn more about Emma Frost as early as later today at time of writing. Apparently fans should also get excited for the reveal of Ultron's alternate costumes.
Esports Illustrated will continue to update fans as more information on the season becomes available.
Esports Impact
The biggest talking point in competitive Marvel Rivals thus far has been the prevalence of supports and the lack of variety in viable vanguards. The game simply needs tanks, and could really use another tank that isn't a dude. Emma Frost solves all of these problems.
Given her need to fill a gap in the game, the theme of the season, and its imminent release, it seems as though Blade has been skipped over in favor of the former leader of the Hellfire Club. Emma Frost is one of the most iconic characters in X-Men canon, going from epic villain to leader of the team over the course of decades of comic lore.
Fans are also highly excited for Blade and certainly expected him to release sooner given his prominent role in the current in-game event that will close out Season 1, but it seems the daywalker will have to wait until after the Gala's drama plays out.