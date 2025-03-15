Marvel Rivals Season 2 Release Date Leaks With More New Skins and Team-Ups
- Marvel Rivals Season 2 has a believable release date.
- More info about balance adjustments and new Team-Ups.
- Detailed speculation on Season 2's new heroes.
Marvel Rivals is approaching the end of Season 1, which means we are slowly starting to get more information about upcoming content that might appear leading up to Season 2.
Season 1.5 is about halfway over for Marvel Rivals, and players are already looking forward at what content is coming with Season 2. After the game’s most recent patch, a few new details leaked or were shared in interviews with the developers, leading to speculation on what Season 2 will add when it does release.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Release Date Leaks
According to leaks, Marvel Rivals Season 2 will launch on April 11. This lines up perfectly with when the current Darkhold Battle Pass available in Season 1 is set to close its pages and become legacy content.
For anyone who only started playing Marvel Rivals in Season 1, NetEase Games operates its seasons as two-part clusters of content that run over the course of three months, with smaller updates between the individual parts.
Season 1 was a double-content season, adding the entire Fantastic Four as playable heroes along with multiple maps. Season 2 will only add two new heroes, and the number of maps or other content could also vary depending on the lore and special events.
Season 2 will launch with a new battle pass and theme that ties into the overall story the developers are trying to tell through gameplay and cosmetics.
Related Article: How to Earn Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 Twitch Drops - Rewards, Dates & Watch Time Required
What Heroes and Maps Are Coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 2?
Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the current prediction is that Blade will be added to Marvel Rivals as a playable hero when Season 2 launches on April 11.
Based on some flavor text given in various Gallery Cards throughout Season 1, we are likely going to see Season 2 center around the Hellfire Club. This is specifically because Doom 2099 has a plan involving a “gala” that he is putting into motion to gain more power after his past self betrayed Dracula and created Pure Blood Chronovium.
If we are indeed going to bring the Hellfire Gala into this, that likely means the maps and general themes in Season 2 will more heavily involve the X-Men and mutants. Krakoa was already leaked as a potential map in the game, which makes perfect sense for a Hellfire season based on the “biggest mutant celebration in the Marvel Universe.”
Using that info, if Blade is added to the game first since the heroes appear to free him from Dracula in Season 1.5, the Season 2.5 character should be one of several mutants that were previously leaked.
Of the leaked lineup, Emma Frost makes the most sense as she is the figurehead of the Hellfire Club and creates Krakoa’s Hellfire Trading Company. She would also add another Vanguard to the game’s roster and already has some character interactions based on data found in-game.
The other options would likely be Jean Grey or Cyclops, as they actively run the X-Men’s operations out of Krakoa. It is unlikely we see Jia Jing, Professor X, Colossus, Beast, Nightcrawler, Rogue, Gambit, or Jubilee compared to the other three options.
According to Marvel Rivals game director Guangyun Chen, via a recent interview with PCGamer, the team has poured a lot of resources into developing upcoming seasonal content, with the new releases for Season 2 already finished.
“The content for Season 2 is ready and set to go,” Chen said to PCGamer. “The designs for Seasons 3 and 4 have also been completed and are currently under intensive development! Overall, everything is progressing smoothly."
What Else Is Coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2?
As for what else is coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 2 beyond two heroes and new maps, we can expect balance adjustments and changes to more areas of the game like Team-Ups.
On March 14, NetEase launched the first mid-season balance patch Marvel Rivals has ever seen, reworking heroes like Human Torch and Iron Man to improve the current balance for those characters in the game. Prior to this, the developers waited to adjust heroes until the start of a new season or part.
"First, we will closely monitor key metrics for heroes across different modes. For example, in Quick Match and Competitive Modes, we will analyze data such as win rates, pick rates, damage, healing, damage taken, and final blows for heroes at various ranks and in different tournaments. This data serves as the foundation for our balancing efforts,” Chen said to PCGamer. “At the same time, we will analyze the composition of hero lineups and their win rates within the aforementioned modes, which will be crucial references for our overall balancing direction. Finally, we will pay close attention to the player community as one of the bases for our balancing decisions."
Now that same focus is shifting to include Team-Ups a bit more, as Chen notes new Team-Up skills will be added to the game while existing Team-Ups continue to be altered as needed for balance.
Vampire Black Panther and Steam Powered Iron Man Skins Leak
But all of that content is coming or speculated to come in April with Season 2. In a more imminent update, two highly anticipated skins will be added to the game for Black Panther and Iron Man.
According to several leaks, Iron Man - Steam Power and Black Panther - Thrice Cursed King will be added to Marvel Rivals on March 21. This means players can finally use an Iron Man costume that was available during a few versions of the game’s beta and finally buy the vampiric King of Wakanda introduced in Season 1’s lore.
Both skins will reportedly cost 1,600 Unites when they drop in the store, joining the recent Storm - Goddess of Thunder and Loki - Presidential Attire costumes that just released. It will also continue NetEase’s strategy of releasing new content every single week for Marvel Rivals.