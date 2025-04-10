Marvel Rivals Server Downtime: What Time Does Season 2 Start?
- Marvel Rivals Season 2 begins at 2AM PDT on April 11
- Servers will go offline for 2-3 hours for maintenance
- Find out how to stay up to date with the server status during downtime
Marvel Rivals Season 2 is nearly upon us. The breakout esports title of 2025 is entering a new era with massive changes, new heroes, and huge meta adjustments. We've already gone over everything dropping with the new season in other articles, so check out the links to those guides throughout this article.
Ordinarily, Marvel Rivals patches have zero downtime. Once the update hits, you can download it and immediately dive back into the game with all the nerfs, buffs, and new heroes immediately available. Unfortunately, with so much content dropping all at once, NetEase will need a little bit of time to get the servers back up and running when Season 2 drops. Here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Downtime.
What Time Does Marvel Rivals Season 2 Start?
Marvel Rivals Season 2 downtime will begin at 2am PT on April 11. The server maintenance is expected to last 2-3 hours, meaning players should have their hands on Emma Frost by 5am PT.
Here is the official launch time for Season 2 in all major time zones:
Time Zone
Official Downtime
EDT
April 10 - 11AM
PDT
April 11 - 2AM
CET
April 11 - 5AM
JST
April 11 - 12PM
AEDT
April 11 - 2PM
How to Check the Marvel Rivals Server Status
While server maintenance is expected to last just a few hours, this is the largest update Marvel Rivals has seen since the first full season launch. If any critical bugs show up as the devs are preparing the official release, downtime could extend several hours beyond what is planned.
To stay fully up to date, follow the official Marvel Rivals accounts across social media. If any major delay occurs, it will be posted on those channels. However, you can also check DownDetector to see when fellow gamers are reporting unexpected outages and when those reports start to slow down. DownDetector sometimes shows server outages before they are reported on official channels.
Once the servers go live, players will immediately be able to unlock Emma Frost, one of the most highly anticipated heroes the game has seen thus far. In addition, all of the new ranked play updates, quality of life improvements, and balance changes will take effect.
Esports Impact
Marvel Rivals has taken a risky approach to its patch release schedule. Weekends are the prime time for both esports tournaments and streaming viewership. This means that any players or teams participating in Friday night tournaments will have just a few short hours to get familiar with a brand new hero and a radically different meta. If there is any extra downtime, or the patch causes some kind of log in or server lag, they'll have even less time.
The top players will also be looking to dive into the game as soon as possible for content creation purchases. With a brand new set of Twitch Drops, streamers could see record-setting viewership numbers as they race to become the number 1 Emma Frost on the ladder.
This new season will give Sentinels a chance to defend its crown in a brand new era of Marvel Rivals esports. The #1 team in NA dominated the Marvel Rivals Invitational, but if Emma Frost is as powerful as fans expect, will the team be able to adjust to a Vanguard-focused meta? We'll get our first sense of what the competitive scene will look like once servers go live for Season 2 on April 11.