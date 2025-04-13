Marvel Rivals Teases More Story and Beach Skins, Summer Event
- More Hellfire Gala and Season 2 story skins are on the way.
- Marvel Rivals might hit the beach with a new summer event.
- Alternate costume colors are still in the works.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 isn’t the only new update for the game, as its coinciding Marvel Rivals Infinity comic run also got a new issue, which ties into additional leaks that could reveal upcoming content.
Technically Marvel Rivals comic content isn’t a leak, though it does rival datamines in the way that it shows us potential skins or other updates coming to the game. We have already seen some of the comic designs make their way into the game with Season 2, and there are plenty of other leaks pointing to new content coming soon.
More Hellfire Gala Skins Coming to Marvel Rivals?
As Marvel Rivals Season 2 is called the Hellfire Gala, many heroes in the game have already shown up dressed to the nines in some fancy new costumes. Captain America and Cloak and Dagger have their gala looks included in this season’s battle pass, and we already got a glimpse of some other Hellfire designs that will be released in the future.
Black Panther and Wolverine both have formalwear looks that are shown in the Season 2 reveal trailer, alongside many already released costumes. Rocket Racoon also has a festive design that is featured in the title art for this season and new costumes for Thor and Jeff the Land Shark are also teased in the Krakoa map loading screens.
We also get some gala shots in Marvel Rivals Infinity #7, showing off more heroes in fancy outfits like Iron Fist, Thor, Peni Parker, and many more that you can make out in the background. Storm and Doctor Strange even show up with distinct designs, though it is not clear if any of these looks will translate into in-game cosmetics.
Namor’s Retro X-Men uniform has appeared in some promo art for Season 2, though a Hellfire design also makes an appearance in the comic, alongside another Magik skin that has a sleek yet very spiked look to it as she fends off various Ultron drones.
There is also a very high likelihood we will see Ultron-themed skins for some heroes like Magneto and Iron Fist closer to the launch of Season 2.5 in May. Part of the lore from a new Galler Card shows both heroes being infected by Ultron as he turns living matter into inorganic material for his own agenda.
A leaked Nameplate for an Ultron-infected Magneto has already leaked too.
Marvel Rivals Might Get a Summer Event and Skins
Along with the Hellfire Gala designs, it looks like Marvel Rivals will have a seasonal event at some point in the coming weeks that will take some heroes to the beach.
Squirrel Girl appears to be the main event, as her design has the most details as she and Tippy Toe both hit the beach. Jeff is there with her building a sandcastle too, though it looks like this skin is also the one shown off in the Krakoa loading screen.
The Thing also appears wearing some simple black swim trunks to pair with reading glasses as he tries to enjoy a good book under the sun.
Considering every Marvel Rivals season thus far has included a seasonal event of some kind, a summer event themed around the beach isn’t too far-fetched to see coming. It will likely include a limited-time game mode of some sort and a separate event menu used to clear specific missions and get rewards—likely including a free summer skin for a feature character.
If this event is on the way, it should drop in early May after the Cerebro Database event ends on May 9.
When are More Costume Colors Coming to Marvel Rivals?
Marvel Rivals is also getting costume color variants for some of its most popular skins, as confirmed by NetEase Games during the Season 2 developer discussion video.
According to Miller Ross, some secondary colorways for skins were set to release alongside Season 2 on April 11. However, something internally caused them to be delayed, with news on that rollout coming “very soon.”
Marvel Rivals Costume and Summer Event - Esports Impact
Adding more cosmetics or ways for players to customize their experience with a game is only ever going to benefit titles like Marvel Rivals. Any new content, no matter how small, is always a chance to keep players coming back to play or check out fresh designs for their favorite heroes.
That goes double for events that bring free content and more modes to the game like a supposed summer seasonal event would. Variety is what makes live service games so appealing, as there is very little pressure to jump in and out of a match, and leads to more players picking up the game if the new content added appeals to them.
Season 2 has already made some solid improvements to the overall Marvel Rivals experience with a reworked mission structure and a number of competitive changes, so anything coming beyond that is just a bonus for anyone already enjoying the game.