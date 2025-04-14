The Best Marvel Rivals Supports: Season 2 Meta Tier List
Supports are struggling in Marvel Rivals right now: Emma Frost's kit is a Strategist's nightmare, and dives are never-ending. In a world where Psylocke is preying on your downfall, Human Torch is busy making barbecue with his enemies, and Spider-Man is throwing hands at anything that moves, a few heroes have risen to the occasion and stand out as the most survivable. Let's explore which healers you can count on in Marvel Rivals Season 2 as the best Strategists and which may want to take a vacation from the current meta.
1. Rocket Raccoon
Rocket Raccoon is shooting to the top of the leaderboard in Season 2 after a significant (and slightly controversial) rework. Rocket's kit has shifted to prioritize a more traditional support playstyle, with his orbs now providing immediate burst heal to allies. In addition, his Ultimate's damage boost was reduced from 40% to 25%, and it now gives allies 100 Bonus Health per second.
This radically shifts how much value he provides to his team, since the Ultimate has a more defensive edge instead of only facilitating pushes. In addition, while Rocket's dash cooldown has extended and its range has shortened, he is still a slippery little fellow and remains hard to catch. If a Magik or Psylocke harasses him, he can just peace out and climb the nearest wall.
2. Loki
One of Loki's key advantages in Season 2 is that he is currently the most dive-resistant Strategist, which can serve him well against the current meta where aggressive characters like Psylocke, Iron Fist, Spiderman and Magik reign supreme. He is naturally highly mobile and can escape duels due to Devious Exchange, which swaps him with one of his Illusions, and Deception, which turns him invisible. Even if Loki can't escape a dive, he can pull an uno reverse card by using Regeneration Domain to convert damage into healing or Doppelganger to damage enemies through clones.
In addition, Loki's Ultimate lets him combine his anti-dive kit with any ally or enemy abilities, making him flexible in any situation. He can just as easily buy time with a Luna Snow Ultimate as he can cancel a Cloak and Dagger play with a Magneto Ult.
3. Mantis
Mantis thrives in the current meta and received several vital power boosts at Season 2's start. Her Base Health is slightly lower, but her Healing Flower (healing over time orbs) and Allied Inspiration (damage boost orbs) are now stackable, producing a buff.
Mantis' Spore Slumber is extremely valuable in Marvel Rivals' current meta, functioning similarly to Luna Snow's Absolute Zero freeze. She can hold her own against some greedy duelists when combining this with the Natural Anger ability, which boosts her damage potential. Mantis's passive also boosts her move speed, granting her some mobility.
While Mantis's Ultimate does not provide the same level of protection as Luna Snow's, it allows her to continue dealing damage while it is active. She ranks slightly above Luna here because she provides intense damage boosts to teammates, which works well with Season 2's Duelist meta. Her self-sufficiency in combat and high skill ceiling also make her more effective in high ranks.
4. Luna Snow
Luna Snow is another long-standing Strategist pick, and provides tons of value for her team outside of simply being survivable. Her kit did not receive any tuning in the original Season 2 patch, so her power level remains similar.
It should be noted that Luna isn't the perfect dive counter since skilled players can bait and evade her abilities easily. However, Luna's Absolute Zero ability can thwart enemies who try to catch her off guard if it hits. In addition, it can stop enemies before casting dangerous Ultimates and freeze fast-moving targets (like Psylocke and Iron Fist, who are very meta), so the team can pick them off. She can still swiftly skate out of trouble when this ability is gone, and has a high healing output.
Luna's Ultimate is still convenient for buying time and helping allies take space. She also has a team-up with Namor, who is quite popular now as one of the main Duelist dive counters. This team-up delivers a helpful healing boost.
5. Invisible Woman
Invisible Woman Sue Storm will have an easier time escaping the terrors that Strategist mains face in Season 2 with her Veiled Step and Covert Advance abilities, which allow her to go invisible and quickly reposition. Plus, she can push away enemies invading her space with Force Physics.
Invisible Woman's team-up ability with Human Torch and Mr Fantastic, which gives her 15% higher healing output and generates passive healing for them, is also a benefit since Human Torch currently has the highest Duelist win rate in Diamond+ elo at over 56%. Mr Fantastic is also thriving with a 52.99% win rate (according to rivalsmeta.com). Sue's Invisible Boundary is also a defensive Ultimate that teammates will appreciate.
6. Cloak and Dagger
Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson make a great team, and they were one of the most fearsome supports last Season as Cloak and Dagger. While the dynamic duo is still viable in the right hands, they have struggled in Season 2.
Cloak and Dagger are especially notable for their healing boost team-up with Moon Knight, who received a sizable Season 2 buff. Before the update's release, this buff announcement made players think Cloak and Dagger would be a shoo-in for the meta. However, Moon Knight's strength is still lacking, and his stats reflect it, making Cloak and Dagger's team-up much less beneficial. The Season 2 meta largely relies on Duelist performance, so team comps must keep team-up abilities in mind and enable high performers to carry.
The couple still has some advantages: Cloak can escape dives with his fade and counter them using his aim assist damage ability, which locks onto close-range Cloak and Dagger's versatile Ultimate can also take space aggressively (making it great for Convoy and Convergence modes) or buy time and repel pushes (perfect for Domination Mode).
7. Adam Warlock
Marvel Rivals Season 2 nerfs massacred Adam Warlock, who was already a tricky Strategist to master. According to the stat-tracker site rivalsmeta.com, he is the second least-picked support character in Diamond+ elo at a rate of just 6.90%.
Why isn't Adam in his golden era? The truth is, his long cooldowns, slow abilities and less effective Ultimate make him struggle. It's hard for him to heal multiple allies concurrently, and his high cooldowns mean his healing is slower than most Strategists. Adam's Ultimate also now respawns heroes with 30% of their maximum health instead of a set 100, which is generally less than before. This is especially devastating in high elo, where Adam's ult was strongest in coordinated play. His Soul Bond cooldown nerf also obliterated his defense against dives, and Adam has a tough time escaping duels since he has little mobility.
It should be noted that Adam Warlock's one saving grace in the current meta is his team-up ability with Mantis, one of Season 2's strongest Strategists, and Star Lord, which enables them to self-resurrect. Although Star Lord has also received a heavy nerf, Adam Warlock might still be worth trying if you have a strong Mantis player in your comp.
8. Jeff the Land Shark
Jeff the Land Shark would win if this were a cuteness contest. However, while our lil' buddy Jeff may have a winning smile, he isn't exactly winning his games right now.
Jeff is the worst Strategist of Season 2 so far for his poor team value and highly situational Ultimate. He is easy to target and has a large headshot hitbox, meaning he won't fare well against aggressive opponents. Many Jeff players utilize a flanking playstyle, which leaves them vulnerable to isolation and attack. Jeff's healing potential is also somewhat lacking compared to other Strategists, so he often has to compensate for his lack of value using damage, leaving the second support to pick up his slack.
Jeff is a high-risk, high-reward character. His Ultimate is a game-changer if players use it right, but realistically, most high-elo lobbies can counter it. He also must move into teamfights to effectively ult, which isn't ideal for a damage-heavy meta. Even worse, the popular dive Duelists (who are very mobile and can easily avoid the Ult) make our tiny shark friend easy to solo afterward, negating all his hard work if even one enemy escapes his jaws.