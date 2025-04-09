All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops and How to Get Them
Marvel Rivals Season 1 is almost over, and the Hellfire Gala is about to begin. To celebrate, participating Marvel Rivals users can obtain Twitch drops, including a neat new Namor skin. Let's explore what items are in the drop, how fans can earn them and more.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Event
Marvel Rivals Season 2 will soon begin, and the title will celebrate a new competitive era with plenty of goodies for fans. From April 11 to April 30 2025, fans can tune in to participating Marvel Rivals streams to earn free Twitch drops and in-game cosmetics. One of these items is a new Namor skin with bright blue and purple vaporwave colors.
Esports Impact:
According to data collection site rivalsmeta.gg, Namor already has a sizable pick rate in Diamond+ elo at 17.8%. He is also one of the most frequently banned heroes at 17.84%. The new Namor skin could motivate more users to play him, increasing his pick rate and lowering ban rates.
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops
The following items will be available for Marvel Rivals Twitch watchers:
- Namor 'Will of Galacta' Spray
- Namor 'Will of Galacta' Nameplate
- Namor 'Will of Galacta' Emotes
- Namor 'Will of Galacta' Costume
How to Get the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops
To earn the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch drops, users must log into Twitch and connect their Marvel Rivals account through the site or the main Marvel Rivals page. Then, players should pick a Marvel Rivals stream with drops enabled to watch. A great way to find one is by selecting Twitch's 'Marvel Rivals' category. Most streams with drops active will clearly indicate it in their title with a tag saying [DROPS ENABLED] or something similar.
Each specific item requires a different amount of watch time:
- Namor 'Will of Galacta' Spray: 30 minutes
- Namor 'Will of Galacta' Nameplate: 1 hour
- Namor 'Will of Galacta' Emotes: 2 hours
- Namor 'Will of Galacta' Costume: 4 hours
It's important to note that watching multiple streams on different tabs will not make drop progress any faster. It's best to watch just one stream at a time.
Watchers can view their progress in the 'Inventory' page on Twitch. Once they earn an item, they can then claim it from the same page.