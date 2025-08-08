Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Battlepass: 'Bully Maguire' Emote, All Rewards
Blade isn't the only new arrival in Marvel Rivals Season 3: the Battlepass includes plenty of goodies for players both casual and competitive. Alongside two free skins, many emotes and Units await. The Season 3 (and 3.5) Battlepass includes a Symbiote theme, so your whole squad can match in edgy outfits. Here's a full recap of the Battlepass, what it includes, how much it costs and how to get it.
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Battlepass Summary: Most Important Rewards
Before diving into every Battlepass tier, here's a quick summary of the most anticipated items fans can expect in Season 3.5. This patch's free Hero skins belong to Groot and Rocket. Both are Symbiote skins, replacing them with edgy alien alternate forms. The Premium tier also includes a Symbiote Jeff skin and a Phoenix Diamond Emma Frost.
An 'Evil Dance' Spider-Man animation references the iconic 'Bully Maguire' meme. This is only available in the Paid Luxury Battlepass.
- Symbiote Flora Groot
- Symbiote Squirrel Squirrel Girl
- Weapon Phoenix Wolverine
- Phoenix King Namor
- King in White Adam Warlock
- Black Suit Spider-Man
- Phoenix Diamond Emma Frost
- Symbiote Raccoon Rocket
- Devouring Duo Jeff
- 'Evil Dance' Spider-Man MVP Animation
How Much Does the Marvel Rivals Battlepass Cost?
This is a trick question: the Marvel Rivals Battlepass is technically free, but it includes a Premium tier with rewards that only paid users can access. Typically, the Battlepass includes at least one free Hero skin and several additional paid Costumes. Other free rewards include extra Units, Unstable Molecules (which recolor skin chromas), Emotes and more.
As of Season 3.5, purchasing the paid Marvel Rivals Battlepass costs:
- Base Level: 990 Lattice (About 10 USD)
- Premium Level with Chrono Token bonus: 2,100 Lattice (About 20 USD)
How to Complete the Marvel Rivals Battlepass
Completing the Marvel Rivals battlepass is much easier than saving Shin-Shibuya or trickshotting a Cloak and Dagger with a Magneto ult. Players will gain Chrono Tokens every time they complete in-game Missions. To do so, they can simply queue up and play matches.
Chrono Tokens are a type of Marvel Rivals currency that only works towards the Battlepass. Players use them to purchase each tier of Battlepass rewards.
Marvel Rivals' Season 3.5 Battlepass: All Rewards and Tiers
Tier
Free Rewards
Premium Rewards
1
'Symbiote Squirrel' Spray
Symbiot Squirrel Squirrel Girl
2
'Black Panther' Emblem
'Golden Panther' Black Panther Costume
3
'Wolverine Emblem' Spray
'Weapon Phoenix' Wolverine
4
100 Units
None
5
100 Lattice
'Phoenix King' Namor
Gallery Card (6)
'Flarkyn Klyntar'
7
100 Units
'King in White' Adam Warlock
8
100 Unstable Molecules
'Black Suit' Spider-Man
9
'Fiery Toast' Emma Frost Emote
'Phoenix Diamond' Emma Frost
10
'Jeff the Land Shark' Emblem
None
11
100 Lattice
'Devouring Duo' Jeff the Land Shark Skin
Gallery Card
'A Light in the Darkness'
Extra
None
100 Units
Esports Impact
The Season 3.5 Battlepass won't have any direct impact on the Marvel Rivals meta, but it may alter some Hero pick and ban rates. Typically, Heroes who receive new Battlepass skins become more common in Competitive queue since players want to try their new cosmetics out. This effect is most pronounced on the free Battlepass skins (Groot, Rocket), but also applies to Premium tiers. In addition, these Heroes will probably see fewer bans.
Another key impact from the Battlepass is a player count surge. Marvel Rivals' population typically grows after each major Season patch and Battlepass drop, resulting in faster queue times and more active lobbies.
Finally, free rewards like the Battlepass are key to player retention, which keeps servers and matches functioning. Marvel Rivals has generally done well at keeping its community members satisfied with its no-cost cosmetic options, from Twitch drop campaigns to events and more. This is a key facet of the title's marketing strategy: its main competitor, Overwatch, is also free-to-play with a Battlepass, so Marvel Rivals aims to differentiate its offerings.