Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Battlepass: 'Bully Maguire' Emote, All Rewards

With each new Marvel Rivals Season, players can collect free goodies simply by staying on the grind. Here's a full explainer of all Season 3.5 Battlepass rewards and tiers.

The Season 3 'Power of the Phoenix' Battlepass includes plenty of Hero skins and a 'Bully Maguire' meme emote.
The Season 3 'Power of the Phoenix' Battlepass includes plenty of Hero skins and a 'Bully Maguire' meme emote. / Marvel; NetEase

Blade isn't the only new arrival in Marvel Rivals Season 3: the Battlepass includes plenty of goodies for players both casual and competitive. Alongside two free skins, many emotes and Units await. The Season 3 (and 3.5) Battlepass includes a Symbiote theme, so your whole squad can match in edgy outfits. Here's a full recap of the Battlepass, what it includes, how much it costs and how to get it.

  1. Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Battlepass Summary: Most Important Rewards
  2. How Much Does the Marvel Rivals Battlepass Cost?
  3. How to Complete the Marvel Rivals Battlepass
  4. Marvel Rivals' Season 3.5 Battlepass: All Rewards and Tiers
  5. Esports Impact

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Battlepass Summary: Most Important Rewards

Before diving into every Battlepass tier, here's a quick summary of the most anticipated items fans can expect in Season 3.5. This patch's free Hero skins belong to Groot and Rocket. Both are Symbiote skins, replacing them with edgy alien alternate forms. The Premium tier also includes a Symbiote Jeff skin and a Phoenix Diamond Emma Frost.

An 'Evil Dance' Spider-Man animation references the iconic 'Bully Maguire' meme. This is only available in the Paid Luxury Battlepass.

  • Symbiote Flora Groot
  • Symbiote Squirrel Squirrel Girl
  • Weapon Phoenix Wolverine
  • Phoenix King Namor
  • King in White Adam Warlock
  • Black Suit Spider-Man
  • Phoenix Diamond Emma Frost
  • Symbiote Raccoon Rocket
  • Devouring Duo Jeff
  • 'Evil Dance' Spider-Man MVP Animation

How Much Does the Marvel Rivals Battlepass Cost?

This is a trick question: the Marvel Rivals Battlepass is technically free, but it includes a Premium tier with rewards that only paid users can access. Typically, the Battlepass includes at least one free Hero skin and several additional paid Costumes. Other free rewards include extra Units, Unstable Molecules (which recolor skin chromas), Emotes and more.

As of Season 3.5, purchasing the paid Marvel Rivals Battlepass costs:

  • Base Level: 990 Lattice (About 10 USD)
  • Premium Level with Chrono Token bonus: 2,100 Lattice (About 20 USD)

How to Complete the Marvel Rivals Battlepass

Marvel Rivals Weekly Missions
Completing Weekly Missions helps Marvel Rivals players earn Chrono Tokens. / Marvel; NetEase

Completing the Marvel Rivals battlepass is much easier than saving Shin-Shibuya or trickshotting a Cloak and Dagger with a Magneto ult. Players will gain Chrono Tokens every time they complete in-game Missions. To do so, they can simply queue up and play matches.

Chrono Tokens are a type of Marvel Rivals currency that only works towards the Battlepass. Players use them to purchase each tier of Battlepass rewards.

Marvel Rivals' Season 3.5 Battlepass: All Rewards and Tiers

King in White Adam Warlock Marvel Rivals
'King in White' Adam Warlock is available as a luxury Battlepass reward. / Marvel; NetEase

Tier

Free Rewards

Premium Rewards

1

'Symbiote Squirrel' Spray
'Phoenix' Nameplate

Symbiot Squirrel Squirrel Girl
'Fun for All' Squirrel Girl Emote
'Symbiote Squirrel' Squirrel Girl Nameplate
'Alien Awesomeness' Squirrel Girl MVP Screen
100 Unstable Molecules

2

'Black Panther' Emblem
'Golden Panther' Spray
'Golden Panther' Nameplate
100 Units

'Golden Panther' Black Panther Costume
'Mystic Herb Might' Black Panther Emote
100 Lattice

3

'Wolverine Emblem' Spray
'Weapon Phoenix' Spray
'Fiery Fury' Wolverine Emote
100 Unstable Molecules

'Weapon Phoenix' Wolverine
'Weapon Phoenix' Nameplate
100 Units

4

100 Units
100 Unstable Molecules
'Groot' Emblem
'Symbiote Flora' Groot
'Symbiote Flora' Spray
'Symbiote Flora' Nameplate
'Blossoming Hope' Groot Emote

None

5

100 Lattice
'Phoenix King' Nameplate
'Phoenix King' Spray

'Phoenix King' Namor
'Divine Assistance' Namor MVP
'Burst of Laughter' Namor Emote
100 Units

Gallery Card (6)

'Flarkyn Klyntar'

7

100 Units
'All-Black' Collectable
'Blade' Nameplate
'King in White' Spray
'King in White' Nameplate

'King in White' Adam Warlock
100 Unstable Molecules

8

100 Unstable Molecules
'Black Suit' Spray
'Black Suit' Nameplate

'Black Suit' Spider-Man
'Evil Dance' Spider-Man Emote
'Ties Reforged' Spider-Man MVP
100 Lattice

9

'Fiery Toast' Emma Frost Emote
'Phoenix Diamond' Spray
100 Units

'Phoenix Diamond' Emma Frost
100 Lattice
'Phoenix Diamond' Nameplate
'Celestial Flames' Emma Frost MVP

10

'Jeff the Land Shark' Emblem
100 Unstable Molecules
'Symbiote Raccoon' Rocket
'Symbiote Raccoon' Spray
'Symbiote Raccoon' Nameplate
'Cozy Chaos' Rocket Emote
'Victory Bound' Rocket MVP

None

11

100 Lattice
'Devouring Duo' Spray

'Devouring Duo' Jeff the Land Shark Skin
'Cohesive Cling' Jeff Emote
100 Lattice
'Devouring Duo' Nameplate
'Master of the Playground' Jeff MVP

Gallery Card

'A Light in the Darkness'

Extra

None

100 Units

Esports Impact

The Season 3.5 Battlepass won't have any direct impact on the Marvel Rivals meta, but it may alter some Hero pick and ban rates. Typically, Heroes who receive new Battlepass skins become more common in Competitive queue since players want to try their new cosmetics out. This effect is most pronounced on the free Battlepass skins (Groot, Rocket), but also applies to Premium tiers. In addition, these Heroes will probably see fewer bans.

Another key impact from the Battlepass is a player count surge. Marvel Rivals' population typically grows after each major Season patch and Battlepass drop, resulting in faster queue times and more active lobbies.

Finally, free rewards like the Battlepass are key to player retention, which keeps servers and matches functioning. Marvel Rivals has generally done well at keeping its community members satisfied with its no-cost cosmetic options, from Twitch drop campaigns to events and more. This is a key facet of the title's marketing strategy: its main competitor, Overwatch, is also free-to-play with a Battlepass, so Marvel Rivals aims to differentiate its offerings.

