Get Ready for a New Tank Meta in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 - Full Patch Notes
Blade is blasting through the front lines in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 with some serious meta shake-ups, but there's plenty more in store that goes beyond the virtual battlefield. Ranked queue restrictions will decimate 5-stacks and force high-elo players to become team players, and chat changes reduce toxicity while letting users retain control. Here's everything to know, including a quick summary of the Season 3.5 Patch Notes and an analysis of how they may affect the meta.
- How Will Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Affect the Esports Meta?
- Marvel Rivals Season 3.5: Biggest Winners and Losers
- Marvel Rivals' New Duelist: Blade
- Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Balance Changes
- Team-Ups
- New Blade Bundles
- Queen's Codex Event and Free Rewards
- Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Twitch Drops
- Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Ranked Changes
- Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Systems Changes
How Will Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Affect the Esports Meta?
Blade is the biggest meta shake-up in Season 3.5. His Lifesteal abilities relieve pressure on his team's Strategists, while his anti-heal potential will make him a prudent pick to counter those tricky triple-strategist teams. Blade is also a Tank's worst nightmare, since he can push the front lines without fear.
In terms of other Heroes, yes, Black Panther and Wolverine are finally getting nerfed. Magneto's shield has less strength, but Dr Strange, Thor and Groot all grab buffs. An Iron Fist adjustment aims to remove his team-up powers while evening out his individual strength.
Several ranked queue restrictions will also affect the way teams play together: in ranks below Platinum, players cannot queue up in 5-stacks. From Platinum to GM, players can only queue in groups of 3. Finally, in all higher ranks, players can only duo-queue. These restrictions will make player stacks less oppressive, and force users to coordinate, interact and compromise with their teammates. Being a 'team player' will be more important than ever to succeed.
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5: Biggest Winners and Losers
Before we dive into in-depth balance changes, these Heroes are the biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) of Season 3.5:
Winners
- Doctor Strange
- Groot
- Thor
- Iron Fist
- Star-Lord
- Spider-Man
- Adam Warlock
Losers
- Magneto
- Black Panther
- Wolverine
Marvel Rivals' New Duelist: Blade
After years of teasers and leaks, bloodthirsty Duelist Blade has gone live in Marvel Rivals' Season 3.5 patch. Blade is a fan-favorite Marvel hero, with a sleek and edgy aesthetic and complex lore. His kit will also significantly shake up the Marvel Rivals meta, since he is a particular nuisance for Vanguards and Strategists. Blade also has unique anti-heal abilities in his kit, making him an ideal Hero to decimate tricky triple-support comps.
All Marvel Rivals Blade Abilities:
- Ancestral Sword: Slash forward with Blade's Ancestral Sword.
- Hunter's Shotgun: Fire at enemies using your Shotgun.
- Thousand-Fold Slash (Q): Charge power and swiftly draw the Sword of Dracula, executing a powerful Iaido strike as you dash forward, leaving behind a slashing zone where the sword automatically strikes enemies. Enemies hit suffer Reduced Healing.
- Daywalker Dash (Shift): Dash forward. If wielding your gun, shoot at enemies upon impact, applying a Healing Reduction effect. If wielding your sword, deliver a cleaving strike that inflicts Slow.
- Bloodline Awakening (E): Awaken the Dhampir bloodline, enhancing slash speed during continuous attacks and triggering Whirlwind Slash. While under this state, you suffer Reduced Healing, but attacks gain Lifesteal.
- Scarlet Shroud: Parry with Ancestral Sword to become Unstoppable for a brief period, reducing damage taken from the front and decreasing the cooldown of Daywalker Dash.
All Marvel Rivals Blade Team-Ups:
- New Moon (Cloak and Dagger, Moon Knight, Blade): "Cloak & Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight and Blade to create a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight and Blade can become invisible and gain Healing Over Time. Blade can unleash Swift Strike toward a targeted enemy."
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Balance Changes
This Season's balance changes mostly focus on Vanguards and Duelists, with a special emphasis on meta overperformers. Wolverine, Black Panther and Iron Fist's reigns of terror will hopefully end, while Vanguards (except for Magneto) grab several buffs.
Doctor Strange
- Daggers of Denak: Projectile charges 8 > 10.
- Cloak of Levitation: Cooldown 15 > 12 seconds.
Groot
- Vine Strike: Range 20 > 22m.
- Flora Colossus: Range 20 > 24m.
Magneto
- Shield value: 300 > 250.
Thor
- "Gain a fixed 1 Thorforce upon exiting the Awakening Rune awakened state."
- "Lightning Realm New Effect: Enemies leaving its boundary are Grounded for 2s, restricting aerial abilities."
Black Panther
- Spirit Rend: Cooldown 8 > 10 seconds.
Iron Fist
- Jeet Kune Do: 5th Strike damege 50 > 55.
- Yat Jee Chung Kuen: percentage damage of the enemy's Max Health per strike from 2.1% > 2.7%.
- Harmony Recovery Bonus Health decay start time: 1s > 2 seconds.
- K'un-Lun Kick: First strike damage 30 > 35.
Star-Lord
- "Gain 25 Bonus Health when using Stellar Shift (max 25), which lasts for 3s before decaying to 0 over 1s."
Wolverine
- Last Stand (Ultimate Ability): Energy cost 2800 > 3400.
- "Lifesteal gained from the Primal Flame - Phoenix Warrior Team-Up Ability no longer contributes to Wolverine's Ultimate Ability energy."
Spider-Man
- Spectacular Spin (Ultimate Ability): Damage per second 150 > 170.
Adam Warlock
- Karmic Revival (Ultimate Ability): Energy cost 5000 > 4700.
- "Karmic Revival New Effect: Revived allies gain Bonus Health equal to 70% of Maximum Heath, which lasts for 5s before decaying to 0 over 2s."
- "Cosmic Cluster New Effect: Each hit now reduces Avatar Life Stream charge times by 0.3s."
Cloak and Dagger
- Eternal Bond (Ultimate Ability): Energy Cost 4000 > 4300.
Mantis
- "Increase healing by 10% with the new Team-Up Anchor effect."
- Healing Flower: Healing Over Time 12.5/s > 10/s.
- Life Energy Blast: projectile charges 20 > 15
- Soul Resurgence (Ultimate Ability): Excess healing to Bonus Health conversion rate 0.7 > 1.
Team-Ups
Two new Team-up options are arriving in Season 3.5:
- Duality Dance (Adam Warlock, Luna Snow)
: "Luna Snow unlocks the new Light & Shadow Karma ability from her Team-Up with Adam Warlock."
- Vibrant Vitality (Mantis, Groot, Loki)
: "As the Team-Up Anchor, Mantis gains a 10% increase in healing effects.
Groot gains the new Wild Wall ability from his Team-Up with Mantis.
Loki gains the new Deific Blessing ability from his Team-Up with Mantis."
Several team-ups have been adjusted:
- Chilling Assault (Luna Snow, Hawkeye, Iron Fist): Iron Fist joins the assault and unlocks the new Lunar Chi ability through his Team-Up with Luna Snow.
- Lunar Force (Cloak & Dagger, Moon Knight, Blade)
: "Blade launches into Lunar Force and gains the New Moon ability through his Team-Up with Cloak & Dagger."
- Rocket Network (Rocket Raccoon, Peni Parker, Star-Lord): "Star-Lord connects to the network and unlocks a new Astral Jump ability through his Team-Up with Rocket Raccoon."
Two team-ups are leaving the rotation:
- Guardian Revival (Adam Warlock, Mantis, Star-Lord)
- Ragnarok Rebirth (Hela, Thor, Loki)
New Blade Bundles
Blade mains will be immediately thriving since Marvel Rivals is offering three Blade bundles in the in-game Shop. First, a Polarity skin bundle gives Blade a fresh new look with regal black-and-gold bird-themed garments. Next, an emoji bundle and mood bundle will help players express themselves on and off the battlefield.
Queen's Codex Event and Free Rewards
The Marvel Rivals team has confirmed the Queen's Codex event, which arrives simultaneously with the Season 3.5 update. The event centers around Hela, who receives a fresh Costume alongside other Heroes. Most of the 20+ pass rewards require a premium tier, but there is one free item: a Symbiote Thing skin.
- Over 20 rewards
- Free and paid tiers; most rewards are premium
- Premium Hela: Queen in Black skin
- Premium Black Widow skin
- Free Symbiote Thing skin
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Twitch Drops
From August 8 to September 5 2025, Marvel Rivals players can snap up a new "Will of Galacta" Mantis skin from a seasonal Twitch Drop campaign. To earn it, users must link their Marvel Rivals and Twitch accounts and watch any participating channel. The drop will also reward "related bundle content," which may include emotes, sprays, or other cosmetics.
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Ranked Changes
Season 3.5 brings ranked players both good and bad news: more Rank Rewards are available, but additional party restrictions will change which users can queue up together. Until Gold, players can queue in any team size except 6 players. In Platinum to Grandmaster, only 3 players can queue together. Above Grandmaster, players can only duo-queue.
Marvel Rivals Ranked Rewards:
- Gold+: Emerald Blade Costume
- Platinum: Nameplate Frame
- Diamond: Nameplate Frame
- Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, Top 500: Crest of Honor
New Marvel Rivals Queue Restrictions
- "Players in Bronze, Silver, and Gold can queue for Competitive in any team size except 5-player teams."
- "Players in Platinum, Diamond, and Grandmaster can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 3 players."
- "Players in Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 2 players."
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Systems Changes
New Chat Filters
Systems changes in Season 3.5 aim to protect the Marvel Rivals community from toxicity while still letting them shape the chat on their own terms. With new custom chat filters, players can hand-select words to ban from their in-game text chat. The Marvel Rivals team has also indicated that they will periodically examine players' bans and pick the most frequent offenders to add to their official chat filter list.
Faction Chats
In addition, players can now send Faction-only chats in the game's messaging system. This should make it easier to coordinate plans among Faction members and pass along important announcements.
Surrender and AFK Changes
- Disconnect penalties during the first 70 seconds are now harsher, resulting in a T1 offense that scales higher with repetition.
- "In the first round, if a player disconnects and does not reconnect within 90 seconds, their team may vote to surrender. The required votes passes with 1 less than the current team members. (E.g., if 4 remain, 3 votes are needed.)"
- Teammates will receive 'Compensation Points' for games with disconnected players.
For Marvel Rivals' full Patch Notes release, including in-depth bug fixes and more, check here.