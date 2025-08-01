Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Roadmap: Schedule, New Game Mode, Skins
Marvel Rivals has just released a Season 3.5 schedule, revealing that there's much more in store alongside the upcoming Duelist Blade. Players should lock in and get ready for a new Resource Rumble game mode, several fresh skins and two events. Let's recap Season 3.5's release date, full update schedule, contents and how it will impact the meta.
- When is Marvel Rivals Season 3.5's Release Date?
- When is Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Server Downtime?
- Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Schedule
- August 8: New Hero Blade, New Costume and New Event
- August 15: Polarity Skin Line Release
- August 22: New Resource Rumble Game Mode, Event, Iron Man Costume
- August 29: Phoenix Chaos Scarlet Witch
- September 5: Wasteland Mech Peni Parker
- September 12: Marvel Rivals Season 4
- Esports Impact
When is Marvel Rivals Season 3.5's Release Date?
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 will reportedly arrive on Friday, August 8 2025. Its exact release date and time may vary depending on server region and the player's location. Typically, major mid-season updates occur during West Coast US (PDT) hours with lower player counts.
When is Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Server Downtime?
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 will require a server maintenance period before the update goes live. During this downtime, players will be unable to launch the game. The team estimates downtime will last 2-3 hours and is scheduled to begin at 9 AM UTC. Here's a conversion for other time zones:
West Coast US (PDT): 2 AM
East Coast US (EDT): 5 AM
United Kingdom (BST): 10 AM
Central Europe (CET): 11 AM
Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 6 PM
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Schedule
While Season 3.5 will first arrive on August 8, the Marvel Rivals team will continue unveiling surprises throughout the update. On August 1 2025, the game's official X.com account released a Season 3.5 roadmap detailing what players can expect.
August 8: New Hero Blade, New Costume and New Event
Marvel Rivals is adding another Duelist, Blade, to its 40-Hero lineup. Blade is a vampiric Daywalker who combines traditional slasher combat with supernatural powers. His abilities fluctuate between a close-range shotgun and long-range swordplay. Uniquely, Blade also has anti-heal elements in his kit. For more information on Blade, check the related article below.
As part of Blade's release, he will receive a new Polarity Edge costume in the Shop. The Polarity Edge skin replaces Blade's flowing trench coat with ornate gold, black and silver armor.
Queen's Codex Event
A Queen's Codex Event will launch at the same time as the major mid-season update. Marvel Rivals has not elaborated exactly what this event will include, but it will probably relate to Season 3's theme (The Abyss Awakens). Based on its art, it may also include new skins for Venom and two other Heroes, who resemble Black Widow and Hela. Marvel Rivals' Event passes typically include free reward opportunities for players.
August 15: Polarity Skin Line Release
On Friday, August 15, two more Polarity skins will be released to accompany Blade's. These cosmetics are:
- Cloak & Dagger: Polarity Bond
- Winter Soldier: Polarity Soldier
The Polarity skins focus on birdlike animal motifs, metallic armor and black and gold color palettes.
August 22: New Resource Rumble Game Mode, Event, Iron Man Costume
On Friday, August 22, Marvel Rivals' new Resource Rumble game mode will enter Quick Play rotation. The dev team teased this addition in its Dev Vision Season 3.5 release, revealing several important details:
- Resource Rumble will have a new map called "Throne of Knull."
- Resource Rumble will join the Competitive rotation after a trial period.
Other than these juicy tidbits, the game mode remains quite mysterious. More details will emerge closer to its release date.
Another event, Ancient Powers Awaken, will hit the stage with fiery Phoenix-themed cosmetics for Thor, Venom and Iron Fist. Meanwhile, Iron Man receives an Extrembiote Armor costume in the Shop.
August 29: Phoenix Chaos Scarlet Witch
Scarlet Witch is joining the Phoenix skin collection on Friday, August 29 2025 with a brand-new costume. This outfit includes spiraling purple feathers, flaming blue, white and purple hair and a fiery crown.
September 5: Wasteland Mech Peni Parker
Peni Parker is a tech-whiz genius, but that doesn't mean her mech neglects fashion for function. Wasteland Mech Peni Parker adds a gritty twist to the cutesy character Marvel Rivals players know and love, arriving on Friday, September 5 2025.
September 12: Marvel Rivals Season 4
The Marvel Rivals team has confirmed Season 4's release date on Friday, September 12. We don't have an exact release time yet, but this will probably arrive as the Season's end draws closer.
Esports Impact
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 has several distinct meta implications. First, its new Hero Blade's anti-heal will serve as an important counter to several common picks. He may be a particularly difficult problem for Vanguard (tank) mains, since he can easily contest the front lines. Blade will also frustrate Strategist-heavy (Support) comps with his anti-heal.
The new Resource Rumble game mode is likely an effort to distinguish Marvel Rivals further from its main competitor Overwatch. The game's existing modes are incredibly similar to Overwatch's Point Capture and Payload, so a fresh format could shake things up.