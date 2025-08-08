Is Marvel Rivals Down? Season 3.5 Server Downtime, Maintenance Schedule
It's August 8 2025, and Marvel Rivals is down: is it a bad case of potato Wi-Fi or a Magneto ult at this time of year, in your country, localized entirely within your PC? Worry not — this is all part of a planned server maintenance period, and Marvel Rivals will be back soon with a snazzy Season 3.5 update. Here's everything to know about the Marvel Rivals downtime outage, including why it's happening, when it will be over and how it will affect the game.
Why is Marvel Rivals Down?
As of August 8 2025, Marvel Rivals is down for maintenance. During this time, servers will get ready for the Season 3.5 patch, a major mid-season update. Players will be unable to access the launcher or queue into any games until it is finished.
When Will Marvel Rivals Be Back Online?
The Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 downtime will begin on August 8 2025 at 9 AM UTC. According to Marvel Rivals' official X.com announcement, the maintenance period will last "approximately 2-3 hours".
The exact maintenance time will depend on the player's server region and location. Marvel Rivals also cautions that "Server return times may vary based on progress" and could be shorter or longer than estimated. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 2 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 5 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 10 AM
- Central Europe (CET): 11 AM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 6 PM
How to Download the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Update
Marvel Rivals' Season 3.5 server maintenance will occur automatically, but players may still need to download an update before accessing the game again. Typically, an 'Update' button will appear in the title's Steam or Epic Games launcher. Before logging back in, check to ensure your PC has appropriate specs and enough storage space to load the full patch.
Esports and In-Game Impact
Since everyone is spending the same time away from their superhero duties, the Marvel Rivals downtime won't put any players at a competitive disadvantage. It also doesn't have any long-term implications for their gameplay experience.
That said, the Season 3.5 update will bring some major changes, including balance updates and a new Duelist Hero, Blade. Blade's arrival will significantly shake up the meta, since he is designed with key anti-heal abilities. He will likely pose a particular threat to Vanguards (tanks) and Strategists (Supports).
In addition, a new game mode called Resource Rumble will arrive immediately. This format will phase into unranked quick play before shifting to Competitive Queue later and will add variety to the existing Payload and Point Capture modes.
Every new Marvel Rivals update typically results in a player count increase. This often has ripple effects in-game, since users will experience more active lobbies and faster queue times. Heroes with significant adjustments in the update, and new heroes like Blade, will probably see higher pick rates.