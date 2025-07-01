Phoenix Revealed! Marvel Rivals Season 3 All New Content and Balance Change Previews
Marvel Rivals is entering the dark abyss in Season 3, launching with some heavily requested changes, new skins, a massive balance patch, and more.
Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens will launch on July 11, bringing with it a new hero, balance adjustments, Team-Up updates, and dozens of other quality of life changes for the game.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 New Heroes - Phoenix and Blade
Jean Grey will bring the Phoenix Force to bare against Knull and the forces of evil in Season 3, launching alongside the game’s major update on July 11. She is a ranged Duelist that can output major damage to enemies or focus on disrupting them with her abilities.
Her kit allows for massive disruption to the enemy team through the use of her abilities, including her Ultimate, which deals damage and dispels any enemy summon within her range. She also has a unique mechanic known as chain reaction.
As for Blade, he is also going to be a Duelist, though we won’t be seeing him until the halfway mark of Season 3. And, just as a reminder, starting with this season, all Marvel Rivals seasons are now going to run for two months, so you only need to wait four weeks to get your hands on the Daywalker.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 3 Official Release Date, New Heroes, Venom Skins Revealed
Marvel Rivals Season 3 - New Content, Skins, and Upgrades
New Competitive Mode
NetEase Games plans to release a brand new type of competitive mode in Season 3, with it slated to drop in the “latter half of Season 3.5.” More details will be shared closer to the release of Season 3.5.
Battle Pass and Mission Changes
Since seasons are getting shorter, NetEase is also making changes to the battle pass and mission system, though the pricing for the seasonal battle pass will remain unchanged. Instead, the amount of Chrono Tokens you earn is being increased to balance how quickly you can unlock your rewards relative to previous seasons in this new format.
Daily Missions are being removed entirely, Weekly Missions remain available until the end of the season once unlocked instead of expiring each week and Season Missions are being introduced. The longer challenges will last all season and include “a load of Chrono Tokens” as a reward for completion.”
Season 3 Skins
The Dev Vision preview showed off a few of the new skins available as part of Season 3 and its battle pass, fitting into the theme of Phoenix Force and Symbiotes laid out in the the story—and the recent Captain Klyntar costume.
For the battle pass, we see Emma holding onto a Venomized Jeff the Land Shark while wearing her own Phoneix Force costume. Rocket and Squirrel Girl (+ Tippy Toe) also have their Symbiote designs displayed on the battle pass preview.
We also got a small glimpse of “Symbiote Storm” in a new event tab, meaning it should be a free skin players can unlock by completing missions.
Hero Accessories and Customization
With Season 3, players can now unlock hero accessories to attach to their favorite characters for a bit of extra flair on any costume. These will include some designed for specific heroes too.
The first wave of accessories will be released for Winter Soldier, Psylocke, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Jeff, Invisible Woman, Emma Frost, and Spider-Man.
Accessory Points can be earned by playing Quick and Competitive matches. You can then exchange those points for accessories once you earn enough.
Along with accessories, additional Chroma Color variants will also be added to the game for specific costumes including Invisible Woman - Malice, Scarlet Witch - Immortal Soverign. New Ultimate VFX will also be added to the game for select skins, and can be unlocked using Unstable Molecules. These will give your abilities much more impressive animations and effects, but they will only be visible to you.
Season 3 will see NetEase add Unstable Molecules as rewards in the battle pass and future events, making them easier to obtain as you play the game.
MVP Changes, Events, and Visual Updates
In what might be the most requested non-gameplay change for Marvel Rivals, starting with Season 3, players can now mix and match any MVP animations for a hero with no limitations. This means MVPs aren’t exclusive to specific costumes any more, and makes purchasing entire skin bundles much more appealing.
To match that, your team lobby background will now change and feature the equipped hero costume. The Gallery has also received an overhaul to make it easier to browse and use when looking at you collections.
When you finish a match, results will now look a bit different too, with an optimized change to quickly show your progress on levels, the battle pass, ongoing missions, and more.
Ongoing events will also have their own tab on the main menu now, making it easier to navigate between active events and see what is going on.
College Student Perks and Discord Upgrades
In a very strange addition, players who verify that they are attending a college or university can access costume trials for 10 skins. This will slowly roll out to various regions, starting with the United States and United Kingdom.
With Season 3, players will be able to chat with their Discord friends directly in the game client and it is easier to connect your accounts.
Marvel Rivals Ignite - Esports
With the Ignite tournament series entering its final stages, the final two teams for the finals will be decided via the Chinese qualifiers on July 20. After that, the first official Marvel Rivals offline tournament will be hosted in Guanzhou, China in August.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 Balance Patch Preview - Hero Changes and New Team-Ups
Hero Balance Changes for Season 3
As noted in the Dev Vision for Season 3, a major set of balance changes will be dropping on July 11. This will include nerfs, buffs, and entire revamps for various heroes and Team-Ups in the game.
For nerfs, NetEase mentioned Emma Frost, Iron Man, The Punisher, Mister Fantastic, Star-Lord, Loki and Ultron directly. As for buffs, we will see at least Venom, The Thing, Namor, Scarlet Witch, Mantis and Invisible Woman receiving changes.
The Thing will receive an entirely new ability, Battle Blitz, which allows him to leap toward a target and hit them with a haymaker along the way. This deals damage and knocks flying heroes out of the sky, giving him an actual answer to fliers that he was directly countered by in Season 2.
NetEase also noted they are exploring more major tweaks like Battle Blitz, potentially with more coming to give Vanguards options to deal with flying enemies more reliably.
This overview is never the full picture, however, so expect several other heroes to be changed significantly too.
New and Leaving Team-Ups in Season 3
Season 3 and 3.5 will see new and altered Team-Ups joining the battle.
- Primal Flame (New) - Phoenix (anchor) and Wolverine: Adds lifesteal and flaming damage to Wolverine’s Feral Leap.
- Ever-Burning Bond (New) - Human Torch (anchor) and Spider-Man: Gives Spider-Man a burning webt that deals damage and applies a tracer that can be followed up on with his other moves. When hit with Get Over Here!, the burning tracer will explode for extra damage.
- Storming Ignition - Storm and Human Torch: This ability is being retired.ESU Alumnus - Squirrel Girl and Spider-Man: This ability is being retired.
- Symbiote Shenanigans - Venom (anchor) + Jeff and Hela (new): With Hela added to the mix, her Soul Draining Sphere will now latch onto enemies with Symbiote tendrils that slow movement further.
- Stark Protocol - Iron Man (anchor) + Ultron and Squirrel Girl (new): Squirrel Girl now gets a nanotech gauntlet that one of her squirrels can ride, homing in on a target to deal explosive damage even in the air.