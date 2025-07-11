Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass Guide - All Symbiote Skins and Rewards
Marvel Rivals Season 3 changes a lot about the game, including how players will interact with the battle pass. But what hasn’t changed is the rewards you can earn by simply playing matches as the story unfolds around you.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 brings Phoenix into the battle as a new Duelist, along with a new set of balance adjustments and features. But the main appeal might just be the slew of Symbiote costumes filling the battle pass this time around, which includes an iconic Spider-Man design and so much more.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 Abyss Awakens Battle Pass Start and End Date
Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens runs from July 11 to Sept. 11, bringing Phoenix into the battle as a new Duelist, along with a new set of balance adjustments and features. This is the first season that will last closer to two months instead of the original three-month timeline NetEase has been using since Season 1, which began back in January.
Season 3.5, which will bring more new content such as Blade to the game, will begin on Aug. 8. The Season 3 battle pass, which is called Power of the Phoenix, will run throughout both parts of the season.
Because there was such a big shift for this season, the way you earn Chrono Tokens has been updated. For example, NetEase has updated the missions work, removing Daily Missions and replacing them with Season Missions that take longer to complete but give out more Chrono Tokens. These new missions can be completed at any point during the season and are repeatable up to four times, with more attempts being added at the start of a new part to the season.
This was done in part to account for the shortened timelines for seasonal content, along with to generally improving the player experience around mission completion and Chrono Token gains.
How Much Does the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass Cost?
Even with all of the changes to the battle pass and other areas of the game with the Season 3 update, the price for the Marvel Rivals battle pass and the amount of content it contains remain unchanged.
The Marvel Rivlas Season 3 battle pass, Power ot the Phoenix, will cost players 990 Lattice, or around $10 in the game’s premium currency, for the Luxury Battle Pass. This will unlock the ability for you to collect every item on all 12 pages of the battle pass, not just the free items.
If you want to unlock more content faster, you can grab the 2,100 Lattice, or $20ish variant, battle pass option, which gives you instant access to 2,800 Chrono Tokens to use in unlock some of the cosmetics right away. It will also net you a 20 percent increase in all Chrono Tokens earned on missions during the season.
All Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass Costumes, Cosmetics, and More
Page One
- Symbiote Squirrel - Squirrel Girl Skin
- Fun For All - Squirrel Girl Emote
- Symbiote Squirrel Spray
- Phoenix Nameplate
- Symbiote Squirrel Nameplate
- Alien Awesomeness - Squirrel Girl MVP
- 100 Unstable Molecules
Page Two
- Black Panther Emblem
- Golden Panther Spray
- Golden Panther Nameplate
- 100 Units
- Mystic Herb Might - Black Panther Emote
- 100 Lattice
- Golden Panther - Black Panther Skin
Page Three
- Wolverine Emblem
- Weapon PhoeniX Spray
- Fiery Fury - Wolverine Emote
- 100 Unstable Molecules
- Weapon PhoeniX Nameplate
- 100 Units
- Weapon PhoeniX - Wolverine Skin
Page Four
- 100 Units
- 100 Unstable Molecules
- Groot Emblem
- Symbiote Flora Spray
- Symbiote Flora Nameplate
- Blossoming Hope - Groot Emote
- Symbiote Flora - Groot Skin
Page Five
- 100 Lattice
- Phoenix King Nameplate
- Phoenix King Spray
- Phoenix King - Namor MVP
- Burst of Laughter - Namor Emote
- 100 Units
- Phoenix King - Namor Skin
Page Six
- Flarkin’ Klynta Gallery Card
Page Seven
- 100 Units
- All-Black Collectable
- Blade Nameplate
- King in White Spray
- King in White Nameplate
- 100 Unstable Molecules
- King in White - Adam Warlock Skin
Page Eight
- 100 Unstable Molecules
- Black Suit Spray
- Black Suit Nameplate
- Evil Dance - Spider-Man Emote
- Ties Reforged - Spider-Man MVP
- 100 Lattice
- Black Suit - Spider-Man Skin
Page Nine
- Fiery Toast - Emma Frost Emote
- Phoenix Diamond Spray
- 100 Units
- 100 Lattice
- Phoenix Diamond Nameplate
- Celestial Flames - Emma Frost MVP
- Phoenix Diamond - Emma Frost Skin
Page 10
- Jeff Emblem
- Unstable Molecules
- Symbiote Raccoon Spray
- Symbiote Raccoon Nameplate
- Cozy Chaos - Rocket Raccoon MVP
- Victory Bound - Rocket Raccoon MVP
- Symbiote Rocket - Rocket Raccon Skin
Page 11
- 100 Lattice
- Devouring Duo Spray
- Cohesive Cling - Jeff Emote
- 100 Lattice
- Devouring Duo Nameplate
- Master of the Playground - Jeff MVP
- Devouring Duo - Jeff Skin
Page 12
- Light in the Darkness Gallery Card
Final Page
Once you complete every page of the Season 3 battle pass, you can use leftover Chrono Tokens you earn to get extra Units to use in the store or other in-game purchases.
You can exchange 1,000 Chrono Tokens for 100 Units up to 15 times. That is the maximum number of times the option is available before you truly complete the battle pass in its entirety.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass - Esports Impact
The start of a new season is always a bright spot for online multiplayer titles, as new players return in droves to check out the new content and other updates. Marvel Rivals will benefit from this, likely seeing a sizable uptick in players jumping into both Quick and Competitive matches for a time, thus improving the quality of matchmaking slightly.