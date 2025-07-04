Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass Finally Adds Symbiote Spider-Man and Iconic Emote
Marvel Rivals is getting more than a dozen new skins with the launch of Season 3, and many of them are going to have players diving into the battle pass to clear levels as quickly as possible for unlocks.
With Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens, a new battle pass will launch, featuring 10 new costumes players can earn by earning Chrono Tokens and playing the game. This will include skins based on the Phoenix Force and more Symbiote skins—such as Spider-Man finally getting his iconic black costume with one iconic, if meme worthy, emote.
All New Skins Coming in Marvel Rivals Season 3
Like with every Marvel Rivals season, the main appeal beyond a major balance patch is the release of more cosmetics and reworks to the game. Season 3 will introduce plenty of key changes, including to how the battle pass and missions work for the new shortened season timeline.
That also doesn’t even touch Phoenix being introduced as a playable hero when the season launches on July 11.
Having a new battle pass with appealing cosmetics is one of the biggest ways Marvel Rivals can appeal to its playerbase and keep people coming back to grind weekly objectives. Season 3: The Abyss Awakens is taking that job seriously, giving players multiple Symbiote-themed costumes and heroes embracing the Phoenix Force.
Among these new cosmetics is the much-begged-for release of Spider-Man’s iconic black suit design, with a Marvel Rivals twist.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 - Battle Pass Skins and Preview
In total, the Marvel Rivals Season 3 battle pass will feature 10 new skins. These costumes are split between Symbiote and Phoneix Force designs, giving players five of each to unlock over the course of two months.
And, if you purchase the Luxury Battle Pass at any point during Season 3, you will have access to it forever. This means you can complete the missions and challenges at your own pace, earning Chrono Tokens and unlocking pages as you play the game.
Spider-Man - Black Suit
Based on Spider-Man’s costume when he is working together, or under the control of, Venom, the iconic Black Suit is finally here for Marvel Rivals players to enjoy.
Along with the costume, NetEase is also giving away the Evil Dance emote based on the infamous scene of Toby Maguire dancing in Spider-Man 3 as part of the battle pass.
Jeff the Land Shark - Devouring Duo
To pair with his existing Team-Up with Venom, Jeff now has a Symbiote look to match the tendrils.
Squirrel Girl - Symbiote Squirrel
Squirrel Girl has never looked more sinister, with her Symbiote skin covering not only herself but Tippy Toe as well. You might want to avoid her tail too, as it can split apart and has a mean set of chompers.
Groot - Symbiote Flora
Much like Squirrel Girl, Groot’s Symbiote skin takes on more jagged edges and gives him mouths on his shoulders.
Rocket Raccoon - Symbiote Raccoon
Compare to Groot, Rocket still looks relatively cuddly… until you notice the spiked collar around his head closely resembles a Symbiote’s teeth.
Black Panther - Golden Panther
Breaking away from the Symbiote looks, Black Panther and Adam Warlock both have golden skins that separate themselves from Knull’s control and remain distinct from the more fiery Phoenix Force designs.
Adam Warlock - King in White
Warlock’s name here is in direct opposition to both Knull and Hela in Season 3, with their titles being the King and Queen in Black.
Wolverine - Weapon PhoeniX
This might be the most clever costume name Marvel Rivals has released yet, and it makes Logan look more like a demon from Muspelheim rather than a hero powered by a fellow X-Men’s power.
Namor - Phoenix King
Fire and water don’t mix, though this skin says otherwise. However, fans are complaining that he doesn’t look nearly as good as his Phoenix-empowered designs from other Marvel media, namely because he has a shirt on.
Emma Frost - Phoenix Diamond
Fittingly enough, the White Queen has a skin in this battle pass. Embracing the Phoenix Force's assistance, her diamonds are now imbued with cosmic power.