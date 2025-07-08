Marvel Rivals Season 3 Launches With Free Symbiote Storm Skin, Chaos Phoenix Costume
Marvel Rivals Season 3 is going to change the game a lot. But what isn’t changing is how frequently NetEase Games is giving players access to new skins—both free and premium.
As part of the Marvel Rivals Season 3 launch, players will be able to earn a free Symbiote Storm skin for a limited time. While at the same time, a new premium cosmetic set for the newly playable Phoenix will drop in the game’s store. Here is everything you need to know about both of the skins before the arrive on July 11.
How to Unlock Free Symbiote Storm Skin in Marvel Rivals Season 3
Symbiote Storm will be available for a limited time as a free skin in Marvel Rivals at the start of Season 3 on July 11. You can claim the costume and its various associated cosmetics by participating in the Milano Repair Logs event, which can be access from the Missions menu or the new Event tab.
Like with most free events, the main goal is to complete specified missions to unlock items and Gallery Cards. There are seven unique logs that must be completed in order to unlock the Symbiote Storm costume, and you must complete them in order to progress to the next log.
Once you get through all seven logs, you will automatically be able to claim the Symbiote Storm skin. And, if there are other cosmetics tied to Symbiote Storm such as a new emote of MVP animation, they will be unlocked throughout the event for you to obtain as well.
It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it is also likely Symbiote Storm will be added to the in-game shop and be available for purchase using Units shortly after the event ends. NetEase tends to do this with any free event skin instead of making them truly exclusive.
How to Buy the Chaos Phoennix Skin in Marvel Rivals - Price and More
With Season 3 on July 11, Phoenix will be added as a playable hero, and her first premium cosmetic will be the Chaos Phoenix set. This premium costume should cost around 2,200 Units as a Legendary costume bundle.
"The perfect fusion of Phoenix Force and Chaos Magic gives rise to an unprecedented harmonious cycle, reminiscent of the endless interplay of yin and yang in the cosmos."
Symbiote Storm and Chaos Phoenix - Marvel Rivals Esports Impact
Storm remains a solid Duelist choice in Marvel Rivals, though flyers will be taking something of a hit in Season 3 after the new balance patch. It will be harder to simply dominate the skies now that the master of weather has lost her Team-Up with Human Torch and several other heroes have received significant buffs.
Phoenix is a new threat to the meta, however, and her Ultimate ability is likely to be a game changing move with how it can instantly wipe away summon abilities, including other Ultimates, from its area of impact.