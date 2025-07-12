Best Heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 3 - Top Meta Tier List
Marvel Rivals' Season 3 is underway, introducing a new Duelist, a new map, and a bunch of balance changes to existing team-ups and heroes across all roles. Like any new season, we have a revamped meta that's quickly finding its footing to the point where the community has already decided the new permaban list.
While a lot of the top characters from Season 2.5 remain at the pinnacle of Season 3's tier list, there have been some new additions in light of the patch notes. A few declining picks from prior seasons are now the best they've ever seen, so if you want to climb the ranks as quickly as possible, these heroes are going to be your best bet.
1. Magneto
Since Season 0, Magneto has been a must-have Vanguard for any competitive team, and the status quo remains unbroken in Season 3. His survivability for both himself and his teammates, along with an incredible utility-focused Ult to shut down Support Ults, is the reason he was one of the most played heroes at higher ranks in the previous season.
Magneto and Emma were the gold standard of Vanguard duos, and while Emma was handed a few nerfs in Season 3, Mag was untouched in the patch notes. His versatility and usefulness are now unmatched on the front lines, and he continues to dominate Diamond+ lobbies.
2. Namor
Namor is still a lethal DPS hero whose base kit is often overshadowed by his ridiculously strong team-up with Hulk. Thus, when Hulk gets banned (and he usually is), players don't find enough reason to use Namor.
Now, with both his primary and secondary abilities getting sizeable improvements, he feels strong enough to be a standalone hero, with his strengths far surpassing his team-up ability.
He may not be the prime dive counter with The Thing's new buffs, but his combined ability to tackle tanks, handle dive, and even be a flank hero (which is a niche but effective play style) makes him a better option for overly aggressive players.
3. Hela
Hela leads the charge as the best hitscan Duelist (and arguably the best Duelist overall) in Marvel Rivals despite Jean Grey's introduction. Although the Phoenix has better AoE and ground control, Hela's time-to-kill, range, and abilities to deal with close-range threats are just too good.
She was among the most popular Duelists in the recent Marvel Rivals Championships tournament, and seeing her get a new (and potentially better) team-up without any nerfs in Season 3 only cements her status. Her modest controls make her beginner-friendly, and her high skill ceiling is the ideal trait for competitive play.
4. Wolverine
Going from Season 2.5 to Season 3, Wolverine stays as the default pick for destroying Vanguards. This time, however, he has a brand new team-up with Jean Grey to boost his already terrifying kit — this is his third and strongest team-up in Rivals. When paired with Jean, his Feral Leap can now burn targets and nearby enemies while granting Lifesteal to all his attacks.
Ignoring the rest of his monstrous abilities, Wolverine had a consistent problem with his Feral Leap: he couldn't keep up the pressure on the victim if any other opponent targeted him. The new team-up effectively removes this issue, since he can now brute-force his way through enemy firepower by pilfering the target's HP.
He was already in the Top 10 in Season 2.5, and now he's in the discussion for being the strongest Duelist in Marvel Rivals.
5. Luna Snow
Luna's in the best spot a healer can be in Rivals — solid healing output, reliable escape tools, surprisingly high damage, the classic "infinite health" Ult, and no nerfs in sight. She's been the top healer since Season 0, and it looks to be that way in Season 3.
She's been one of the most banned heroes at higher ranks and tournaments, which goes to show just how capable she is. Currently, she holds a 40%+ Pick Rate at Diamond and higher lobbies, and her Ban Rate competes with that of Loki.
6. Loki
Similar to Luna Snow, Loki's utility and blend of offensive and healing capabilities make him a superior choice over most other Strategists. His Regeneration Domain (Shift ability) is arguably the strongest tool you can find in this role — it instantly heals allies and saves them from a one-shot attack.
There's also the fact that he can copy any Ult in the game, so you can have something other than a circle of healing depending on the situation. The only thing holding him back is his sheer complexity, but if you understand how to use your clones and when to deploy your domains, no dive hero can blindside you.
7. Emma Frost
Emma took some considerable hits to her attack power and survivability going into Season 3, but she's still a huge threat on the frontlines. Her Diamond Form's damage reduction went down from 30% to 25%, but her most lethal tool, the kick-slam combo, is still there.
Another thing to help her case is her team-up and overall synergy with Magneto. The two Vanguards are excellent at sapping hits, and their Ults work surprisingly well together.
Like Mag, she was extremely popular at MRC and was the second-highest Play Rate as a Vanguard across all higher divisions, Celestial and above, in Season 2.5. Apart from the damage changes, there's nothing to indicate a major shift in that popularity.
8. The Thing
Undoubtedly, the biggest winner of the Season 3 patch notes, The Thing is finally back in action after an admittedly disappointing performance in Season 2.5. With Battle Blitz as his new ability, he has an effective way to handle flyers and dive heroes.
Although he didn't receive any buffs to his raw stats, the changes to Stone Haymaker tremendously help his movement and sustain. Instead of looking for allies to jump to, he can leap toward enemies to catch them on top of getting his damage reduction.
9. Doctor Strange
The Season 3 patch notes didn't mention Doctor Strange at all, meaning he's still a defensive powerhouse with some of the most game-changing abilities in Marvel Rivals. He's the third most-played Vanguard in both Season 2.5 and Season 3, with a 24.92% Play Rate, and he was a consistent performer at MRC.
Although he doesn't retain the damage output from his Season 0 counterparts, the balance team removing his damage falloff was enough to regain most of his popularity. Strange's Eye of Agamotto and Pentagram of Farallah (his TP ability) are still the most unique and clutch tools in the category, which is why this hero is regarded as "a character everyone needs to learn."
10. Phoenix
Despite being the latest entry in the roster, Phoenix has proven herself to be relentless in terms of crowd control. She's basically a mid-range Hela with AoE attacks, and her Ult has a lot more utility to counter potential. Instead of a one-shot machine, it deals 140 damage with a 60-meter shockwave effect that deals 50 damage.
The Ult destroys all enemy summons, shields, and bonus health, and, as a result, nullifies several Ults like those of Rocket Raccoon, Hela, and Storm. Phoenix's TTK is extremely impressive, all things considered, and she's a damage powerhouse that'll quickly become a problem if you can't heal multiple allies together.
She's soared through the tier list and achieved the highest Pick Rate (50%+) in Platinum, Diamond, and GM lobbies. You can attribute a lot of the popularity to her recency, but we haven't seen any new hero be this active in competitive play by a long shot — not even Emma.
Esports Impact
Apart from The Thing and Phoenix, the heroes cracking into the top 10 are popular picks in tournaments. We saw how devastating Wolverine and Magneto were in the American circuit's Regional Finals at MRC. Emma and Strange will likely continue to be the go-to Vanguard #2, while Luna and Loki will stick to their positions in the Strategist category.
The Thing's enormous bump in the tier list means we might see a lot fewer flyers and dive heroes in the scene. The only reason he dipped in Season 2.5 was his lack of means to counter the flyer meta, so it's ironic that he gets to permanently end it.
On top of that, Hela has some actual competition for the tough hitscan spot now that Phoenix is here. She'll probably be the preferred option for maps like Symbiotic Surface with several chokepoints.