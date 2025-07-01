Marvel Rivals Season 3 Official Release Date, New Heroes, Venom Skins Revealed
The official Marvel Rivals YouTube page recently unveiled Season 3 coming to the game, introducing our two new heroes — Blade and Jean Grey — along with a glimpse into some new upcoming skins. The new season, titled "The Abyss Awakens," launches on July 11 on all platforms.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 Theme: Symbiotes vs Phoenix Force
We got our first look at the two villains for this season: Hela, the Queen in Black, and Knull. Marvel comics fans will recognize Knull as the god of symbiotes (the black ooze creatures that become Venom, Carnage, and other similar characters). The main theme appears to be Symbiotes and the Phoenix Force battling each other, so we can expect skins similar to the recent Captain Klyntar variant for Captain America as we head into Season 3.
According to the official reveal, the lore of the new season is as follows:
"Power promised by the dark symbiote god beckons the awakening of a new queen. The Phoenix arrives from across the stars to erase Klyntar before the darkness can rise again! However, she'll require unlikely aid from a warrior of two worlds who lives to fight against the tide of night.
As the god of the symbiotes and the Phoenix Force collide, will you burn with the light of creation or embrace the darkness?"
As highlighted in the trailer, the new heroes for this season are Blade and Jean Grey. According to the teaser image dropped by the Marvel Rivals account on X, which shows a yellowish egg on the Klyntar map, many fans speculate that Blade will be the first hero to come out. We haven't received official confirmation yet.
Alongside Hela's Queen in Black skin, which may be the final reward of the Season 3 Battle Pass, we also got to see a bunch of Phoenix Force and Symbiote-themed skins for the following heroes:
- Blade
- Wolverine
- Magik
- Jeff the Land Shark
Be sure to follow Marvel Rivals on X to stay tuned as we receive more info regarding the new heroes, maps, skins, and more.
Blade and Phoenix Finally Join Marvel Rivals
Two heroes fans have been waiting for since the launch of the game will finally be added to the roster. Blade in particular was leaked early on and even teased within the game when he was placed on the in-game map in a cage during Season 1.5. After being rescued from his vampire captors, Blade was seen resting on another map before waking up and disappearing just over a week ago.
Phoenix was leaked alongside Emma Frost months ago, but little was known about what version of Phoenix we'd see: whether her abilities would focus on the devastating inferno of the Phoenix Force or mix in the telepathic powers of its host body Jean Grey. Based on the trailer it seems like we could be getting that mix.
Fans of Marvel games have a long history with Phoenix, the character had a meta-warping legacy in Marvel vs. Capcom 3 as one of the strongest shells you could build a team around. It's unclear at this time just how strong she'll be in Marvel Rivals as new heroes have been somewhat hit or miss. Still, if any hero was going to completey warp the meta and be completely broken on launch, it'd be fitting for that hero to be Phoenix.
Esports Impact
The first year of Marvel Rivals esports is well underway. Teams are starting the qualification process for the first-ever world championship in China later this year. With a new season on the horizon and multiple new heroes, likely in the most vital role on a team, teams that have not yet secured their spots will need to quickly relearn a new meta, new heroes, and a new map in order to earn the right to stand on that stage.
Sentinels has dominated NA Marvel Rivals in the Season 2 meta. Will they be able to adjust to a major balance patch and the huge changes in store when Season 3 drops in just a few weeks?