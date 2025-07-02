Marvel Rivals Season 3 Patch Notes - Phoenix, Balance Changes, New Team-Ups
Marvel Rivals Season 3 is completely changing how certain parts of the game function, while also introducing tons of new content such as Phoenix as a playable hero and a new battle pass.
With Season 3: The Abyss Awakens, Marvel Rivals embraces the flames of destruction and a new darkness as the game’s heroes move to confront Knull and his loyal army on Klyntar. The launch of the season includes massive updates to certain game features, a balance patch, and more, which will also impact future content drops.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 - Release Time and Details
Marvel Rivals Season 3 goes live on July 11. NetEase Games has noted that the game’s servers will go offline for maintenance at 5am ET on July 11 and is expected to last between two and three hours. After that, players will be able to download the update and play the new season.
Any delays will be shared on social media, though there has yet to be extended downtime for the launch of a Marvel Rivals season.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 - Hero Balance Adjustments Patch Notes
As with all major updates for Marvel Rivals, Season 3 will launch with a large balance adjustment patch for the game’s playable heroes. These changes target key meta strategies in an attempt to balance them while also upping the power of characters that might have struggled to find a place in Season 2.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 - Vanguard Changes
Emma Frost
- Reduce Telepathic Pulse Damage at 99 energy from 120/ seconds to 110/s and from 150/s to 140/s at 100 energy.
- Reduce Diamond Form Damage Reduction from 30% to 25%.
- Reduce the energy cost of Psionic Seduction (Ultimate Ability) from 3,700 to 3,400.
The Thing
- New Ability Battle Blitz: The Thing leaps toward enemies, gaining 25% Damage Reduction. Leap targeting distance to enemies is 20m.
- Stone Haymaker New Effect: Knocks down hit flying enemies.
NetEase has actually added a new ability and effect to The Thing’s kit, making him much more effective at targeting flying heroes. The developers have noted further changes like this are being explored for future patches.
Venom
- Increase Cellular Corrosion enemy slow effect from 15% to 25%.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 - Duelist Changes
Human Torch
- Reduce Fire Cluster Damage per projectile from 6 to 5.5.
- Reduce Supernova (Ultimate Ability) activation shockwave Damage from 80 to 75 and Fire Tornadoes DoT from 120/s to 110/s.
- Add Team-Up Anchor bonus 5% Damage boost.
Iron Man
- Reduce the first two Repulsor Blast hits from 40 to 35 and from 50 to 45 while in Armor Overdrive.
- Increase energy cost of Invincible Pulse Cannon (Ultimate Ability) from 2,800 to 3,400.
Mister Fantastic
- Reduce Inflated state Bonus Health from 400 to 350.
Namor
- Increase Trident of Neptune Projectile Damage from 70 to 75 and Projectile Speed from 120m/s to 150m/s.
- Increase Wrath of the Seven Seas Projectile Speed from 120m/s to 150m/s.
Scarlet Witch
- Reduce max slow rate during Reality Erasure (Ultimate Ability) charge period from 35% to 25% and increase Damage from 750 to 850.
Spider-Man
- Increase 'Get Over Here!' kick Damage when pulled to enemies from 50 to 55.
- Increase Spider-Power midair Damage from 50 to 55.
- Increase Amazing Combo Damage from 55 to 60.
Punisher
- Reduce Culling Turret Projectile Damage from 12 to 10, and decrease the Spell Field Damage from 12 to 10.
- Increase the energy cost of Final Judgement (Ultimate Ability) from 3,400 to 3,700.
Winter Soldier
- Adjust Roterstern Damage Falloff maximum at 40 meters from 60% to 70%.
Wolverine
- Increase Feral Leap strike duration from 4 seconds to 5s and increase its cooldown from 12s to 15s.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 - Strategist Changes
Invisible Woman
- Increase Orb Projection healing on launch from 40 to 45 and damage from 20 to 25. Reduce healing on return from 40 to 35 and damage from 20 to 15
Loki
- Increase the energy cost of God of Mischief (Ultimate Ability) from 4,000 to 4,300.
Mantis
- Healing Flower New Effect: Heals allies by 2.5% per second. Reduce base healing from 20/s to 12.5/s.
- Increase the energy cost of Soul Resurgence (Ultimate Ability) from 3,700 to 4,300. Increase Bonus Max Health from 100 to 150.
Ultron
- Reduced Dynamic Flight acceleration effect time from 8 seconds to 6s.
- Reduce Imperative: Firewall Bonus Health to self from 75 to 65 and to allies from 55 to 50.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 - Team-Up Patch Notes
Ever-Burning Bond (Human Torch - Spider-Man) New!
- Human Torch gains a 5% boost in damage output
- Spider-Man unlocks the new Inferno Blast ability through his team-up with Human Torch.
Primal Flame (Phoenix - Wolverine) New!
- Phoenix gains a 10% boost in damage output.
- Wolverine gains the new Phoenix Warrior ability through his Team-Up with Phoenix.
Updated or Removed Team-Ups in Season 3
- ESU Alumnus (Spider-Man - Squirrel Girl) - Removed
- Storming Ignition (Storm - Human Torch) - Removed
- Stark Protocol (Iron Man - Ultron/Squirrel Girl) - Adds Squirrel Girl
- Symbiote Shenanigans (Venom - Jeff the Land Shark/Hela) - Adds Hela
- Symbiote Shenanigans (Venom - Jeff the Land Shark) - Increase Guardian of the Deep maximum Bonus Health from 50 to 100 and max tendril link period from 3 seconds to 5s.
- Guardian Revival (Adam Warlock - Star-Lord/Mantis) - Increase Leader's Soul and Nature's Soul ability cooldown from 120 seconds to 135s.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 - General Patch Notes
The general patch notes for Marvel Rivals Season 3 have not been released yet. This section will be updated once that information is available.