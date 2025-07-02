Phoenix Ult is INSANE - Marvel Rivals Season 3 Abilities Guide
Marvel Rivals is about to get possibly its most destructive DPS character yet, with Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force joining the battle as part of Season 3.
For Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens, Phoenix uses her powerful telepathic and fire abilities to dominate the battlefield with explosive precision and disruptive force. Not only will her abilities keep enemy heroes from wanting to group up, but her Ultimate is a direct counter to dozens of other abilities in the game.
When Will Jean Grey Phoenix Release in Marvel Rivals?
Jean Grey in her Phoenix persona will drop on July 11 alongside the Season 3 update for Marvel Rivals. This means she should go live alongside a large download file at around 5am ET.
“Omega-level telepath and original X-Men, Jean Grey soars to cosmic heights when bonded with the Phoenix Force — the embodiment of creation itself. Now, she travels the stars as both savior and destroyer, confronting the darkness at its source: Knull, the King in Black.”
Jean Grey and Phoenix Kit - Full Marvel Rivals Move List
Phoenix is a ranged Duelist that brings a new kind of explosive firepower to Marvel Rivals. And, while she remains grounded for most of the battle, a few of her abilities do allow her to take to the skies.
It looks like Jean’s main gimmick is hitting enemies enough times to activate her Chain Reaction mechanic, which appears to be applied to a target after a single hit. Landing three hits with her primary fire will result in an explosion, dealing additional damage to the afflicted enemy and slightly healing Phoenix.
Her secondary fire is more of an area of effect blast that applies Chain Reaction to any enemy it hits. It also appears to slightly slow or stun affected targets.
Her left shift is her first movement ability, which allows her to teleport a short distance in seemingly any direction while leaving behind a psychic afterimage. If an enemy walks through the illusion, it will explode and apply Chain Reaction.
Her E ability allows Jean to take on more of the Phoenix Force for a brief moment to gain free flight with flaming wings. This allows her to quickly fly in all directions for a set period of time before the move goes on cooldown.
Finally, her Ultimate ability has Phoenix shoot into the skies like Hela before taking control of a missile like projectile in first person and flying forward. Upon impact with a target, this move will explode, dealing big damage and completely burning away any summon-type ability such as Groot’s walls, Namor’s squids, and even various Ultimates.
- Primary Fire: Flaming blast that applies Chain Reaction to hit enemies. Three hits will cause the reaction to explode for additional damage.
- Secondary Fire: Explosive area of effect blast that slows/stuns impacted enemies and applies Chain Reaction.
- Left Shift: Short-range teleport that leaves behind an afterimage. Enemies that hit the illusion will explode and have chain reaction applied.
- E: Jean gains the ability of free flight for a short period of time.
- Ultimate: Shooting into the sky, Phoenix fires a flaming projectile that wipes out all summon abilities it touches. On impact, it also deals damage.
Don't forget about Jean's new Team-Up with Wolverine either! Primal Flame will give Logan a flaming aura when he uses Feral Leap, dealing burn damage to enemies near him and granting him lifesteal while slashing them.
Jean Grey and Phoenix - Esports Impact
Jean looks like she will automatically become at least a flex pick in competitive matches because of her versatility and powerful Ultimate.
With Chain Reaction, accurate hits will make her more threatening since she can deal normal damage and cause enemies to explode. That, paired with her free flight movement ability, gives her options when approaching from angles or trying to flank. Her burst damage is going to go crazy in the right hands.
Her Ultimate alone will potentially bring her into comp matches, since it can directly counter any kind of summon on the field. This means Groot Walls, Namor’s Monstro spawns, Peni Parker mines, and more. We already saw it wipe away a Hela and Rocket Raccoon Ultimate before nuking the enemy for massive damage.