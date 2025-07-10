Marvel Rivals Season 3 Roadmap Reveals Summer Event, Fantastic Four MCU Skins, and More
For the first time in Marvel Rivals history, NetEase Games has actually provided a full roadmap for an entire season of content, giving players a look at almost everything dropping as part of Season 3.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 goes live on July 11 and runs through Aug. 8, making it the first season using the game’s new updated two-month schedule. As part of this major change, NetEase has provided an overview of upcoming content drops, including events and new skins.
Marvel Rivals - Full Season 3 Content Roadmap
Starting on July 11, a new era of Marvel Rivals begins with the arrival of Phoenix and a major update to the game. This will also include a brand new battle pass, map, event, and overhauls to several core gameplay mechanics, such as the results screen at the end of matches.
Beyond the Season 3 balance patch, NetEase has shared a general roadmap for the game up through the start of Season 3.5.
July 11 - New Hero, Battle Pass, and Event
July 11 marks the start of Season 3. With it, Jean Grey joins the battle as a Duelist with plenty of utility alongside a new Klyntar map variant.
This update will also see the launch of a new balance patch, battle pass featuring Symbiote and Phoenix skins, more cosmetic adjustments, and additional gameplay changes. A special Milano Repair Logs event will go live at the same time, giving players the chance to earn a Symbiote Storm skin for free.
July 18 - Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Skins and Summer Party Event
The long awaited Marvel Rivals summer event is finally arriving on July 18. This will feature plenty of swimsuit-style skins for characters like Punisher, Loki, Luna Snow, Psylocke, and Thor.
Event details will be shared closer to when it goes live, but you can likely expect at least one of those five skins to be earnable via event challenges and missions. There is also a chance the Psylocke skin will be redeemable via codes in some way.
Players who purchase the MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1, where these Marvel Rivals swimsuit costumes are featured, can also earn a redeem code for Thing’s Unlimited skin too.
July 25 - Fantastic Four Movie Skins and New Team-Up
To celebrate the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases on July 24 in theaters, Marvel Rivals is adding costumes based on the team’s movie designs to the game on July 25. This will include all four heroes getting new cosmetics, and will likely include a bundle to get all four for a discounted price.
We will see more about these skins, including their unique emotes and animations as we approach the release of the movie and the cosmetics.
In addition to the skins, it looks like NetEase is adding a new Team-Up for Human Torch and Thing on July 25, which could involve Thing gaining an extra attack or more mobility. This is likely the reason Johnny’s Team-Up with Storm is being removed at the start of Season 3.
August 1 - Special Phoenix Skins
Right before Season 3.5 begins, a new batch of Phoenix costumes will drop outside of the battle pass.
Magik will finally get her Phoenix Force design on Aug. 1, likely as a Legendary costume with some flashy bells and whistles to go along with her cosmic power boost. Black Panther will also embrace the Phoenix with a design that looks straight out of Mortal Kombat, setting it distinctly apart from his Golden Panther costume in the Season 3 battle pass.
August 8 - Season 3.5 Launch
As for Season 3.5, we know Blade will be the next playable character and that NetEase plans to launch a new competitive game mode at some point after it begins. More details about that will likely be shared ahead of the Aug. 8 update.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 Roadmap - Esports Impact
While the roadmap doesn’t cover everything that will happen in Season 3, it does give us a clear vision of what NetEase is planning for the next four weeks in Marvel Rivals. That is more than we have ever had before and is likely part of a new content strategy now that the seasons are shorter and the team can easily share the full lineup like this.
Just looking at the overview, the initial launch of Season 3 on July 11 and the July 25 update are the only sections that should impact the meta at all.
July 11 will see a new major balance patch dropping, along with Phoenix as the game’s next playable character. Then, on July 25, Human Torch and Thing will get a new Team-Up, which could also signal another balance patch coming, though it should be pretty small.