All Symbiote Skins Coming in Marvel Rivals Season 3: Squirrel Girl, Hela and more
Marvel Rivals recently unveiled the announcement trailer and roadmap for Season 3, featuring brand new maps, team-ups, heroes, balance adjustments, and more. In both the trailer and the Dev Vision, we caught glimpses of the new skins, too, including the ones in the upcoming "Power of the Phoenix" Battle Pass.
With Knull serving as the big bad for the season, there will be a heavy focus on reimagining heroes as if a Venom symbiote infected them. We've already gotten a themed skin in Season 2.5, but here's a broader look into everything from that collection releasing as we move forward.
The heroes confirmed to be getting a symbiote skin this season include:
- Hela
- Storm
- Rocket Raccoon
- Jeff the Land Shark
- Squirrel Girl
- Captain America
Battle Pass Symbiote Skins — Rocket Raccoon, Jeff the Land Shark, and Squirrel Girl
In our first look at the Season 3 Battle Pass, we got to see three symbiote skins and a Phoenix Force skin for Emma Frost. The dev team pointed out that shorter seasons moving forward mean a shorter Battle Pass window, but they aim to compensate for it by letting players earn more Chrono Tokens.
As of now, we're yet to confirm which Symbiote skin will be in the free tier. It's also unclear which rarity category — Rare, Epic, or Legendary — each skin belongs to, but most speculations point to Emma's skin being the final reward in the Battle Pass, hence a Legendary skin.
The Battle Pass's prices remain unchanged, so it'll cost 990 Lattice for the Luxury tier and 2,100 Lattice for the Upgraded Luxury tier.
Symbiote Storm
When discussing the new Events tab in Marvel Rivals, we also got a look at Storm's Symbiote skin in the Dev Vision. This looks to be a free skin unlockable through completing a series of challenges, similar to events in Season 2.5, like the Combat Chest and Cerebro Database II Event.
Symbiote Hela — Queen in Black
While not exactly the typical Symbiote skin you'd expect, this Hela skin essentially belongs to the same lineup because of its connection to Knull.
We saw a ton of this skin in the cinematics shown in the Season 3 announcement trailer, but it's unclear how we'll obtain it. Fans speculate this'll be Hela's first Legendary skin and obtainable exclusively through the store.
Captain Klyntar
Introduced in Season 2.5 and aimed to go live on July 3 at 7 PM PST/10 PM EST, Captain Klyntar is Captain America's fourth Epic skin in Marvel Rivals. Like any skin in this category, it features an exclusive MVP animation, SFX, background, and emote.
Esports Impact
With six skins already announced in the Symbiote collection (if you include Hela), this is one of the biggest cosmetic lineups in Marvel Rivals so far. Of course, as Season 3 comes around with new team-up abilities for Squirrel Girl and Hela, we may already be looking at a viable team made exclusively of Symbiote-themed heroes.
100 Thieves from NA and Brr Brr Patapim from EMEA dominated the playoffs with Hela and Captain America, respectively, so we can vouch for two of the six heroes in the collection on a pro level. Other than that, it looks like the Jeff x Storm team-up will still exist going into Season 3. If it retains the same relentless behavior, both characters will undoubtedly remain relevant until the next balance patch.