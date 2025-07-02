Esports illustrated

All Symbiote Skins Coming in Marvel Rivals Season 3: Squirrel Girl, Hela and more

Knull's presence is already looming over the Marvel Rivals cast in Season 3.

Daniyal Malik

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals recently unveiled the announcement trailer and roadmap for Season 3, featuring brand new maps, team-ups, heroes, balance adjustments, and more. In both the trailer and the Dev Vision, we caught glimpses of the new skins, too, including the ones in the upcoming "Power of the Phoenix" Battle Pass.

With Knull serving as the big bad for the season, there will be a heavy focus on reimagining heroes as if a Venom symbiote infected them. We've already gotten a themed skin in Season 2.5, but here's a broader look into everything from that collection releasing as we move forward.

The heroes confirmed to be getting a symbiote skin this season include:

  • Hela
  • Storm
  • Rocket Raccoon
  • Jeff the Land Shark
  • Squirrel Girl
  • Captain America

Battle Pass Symbiote Skins — Rocket Raccoon, Jeff the Land Shark, and Squirrel Girl

A preview of the character skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3 Power of the Phoenix Battle Pass.
Symbiote Battle Pass Skins — Rocket, Jeff, and Squirrel Girl / Image via Marvel Rivals

In our first look at the Season 3 Battle Pass, we got to see three symbiote skins and a Phoenix Force skin for Emma Frost. The dev team pointed out that shorter seasons moving forward mean a shorter Battle Pass window, but they aim to compensate for it by letting players earn more Chrono Tokens.

As of now, we're yet to confirm which Symbiote skin will be in the free tier. It's also unclear which rarity category — Rare, Epic, or Legendary — each skin belongs to, but most speculations point to Emma's skin being the final reward in the Battle Pass, hence a Legendary skin.

The Battle Pass's prices remain unchanged, so it'll cost 990 Lattice for the Luxury tier and 2,100 Lattice for the Upgraded Luxury tier.

Symbiote Storm

The Events tab in Marvel Rivals Season 3 showing all the ongoing events.
Symbiote Storm in the Events tab / Image via Marvel Rivals

When discussing the new Events tab in Marvel Rivals, we also got a look at Storm's Symbiote skin in the Dev Vision. This looks to be a free skin unlockable through completing a series of challenges, similar to events in Season 2.5, like the Combat Chest and Cerebro Database II Event.

Symbiote Hela — Queen in Black

Hela holding a symbiote baby in Marvel Rivals.
Hela's Queen in Black skin in Marvel Rivals / Image via Marvel Rivals

While not exactly the typical Symbiote skin you'd expect, this Hela skin essentially belongs to the same lineup because of its connection to Knull.

We saw a ton of this skin in the cinematics shown in the Season 3 announcement trailer, but it's unclear how we'll obtain it. Fans speculate this'll be Hela's first Legendary skin and obtainable exclusively through the store.

Captain Klyntar

Captain Klyntar throwing his shield and retracting via a Symbiote in Marvel Rivals.
Captain America's Symbiote Ego — Captain Klyntar / Screenshot via NetEase Games

Introduced in Season 2.5 and aimed to go live on July 3 at 7 PM PST/10 PM EST, Captain Klyntar is Captain America's fourth Epic skin in Marvel Rivals. Like any skin in this category, it features an exclusive MVP animation, SFX, background, and emote.

Esports Impact

With six skins already announced in the Symbiote collection (if you include Hela), this is one of the biggest cosmetic lineups in Marvel Rivals so far. Of course, as Season 3 comes around with new team-up abilities for Squirrel Girl and Hela, we may already be looking at a viable team made exclusively of Symbiote-themed heroes.

100 Thieves from NA and Brr Brr Patapim from EMEA dominated the playoffs with Hela and Captain America, respectively, so we can vouch for two of the six heroes in the collection on a pro level. Other than that, it looks like the Jeff x Storm team-up will still exist going into Season 3. If it retains the same relentless behavior, both characters will undoubtedly remain relevant until the next balance patch.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Daniyal Malik
DANIYAL MALIK

Daniyal is a passionate FPS and CCG fan who's currently invested in all things related to Call of Duty, Marvel Snap, and Marvel Rivals. Alongside his years of experience as a professional writer and editor for several media outlets, he's also a tournament organizer across multiple gaming genres. In 2023, he hosted a major esports event for Marvel Snap led by the Snap.Fan team, which had over a hundred participants from all over the world.

Home/News